Biden No Slouch, Could Surprise in Debates: Jets Owner

Johnson mingled politics with football in his visit with CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” reiterating his support for the Romney-Ryan ticket while pledging to stick by the Jets’ embattled quarterback, Mark Sanchez.

In the wake of what is widely perceived as President Barack Obama’s lackluster performance against Republican challenger Mitt Romney during last week’s first presidential debate in Denver, observers say the pressure is now on Biden to try to halt the GOP ticket’s momentum. (Read more: What CEOs Can Learn From the President's Poor Debate Performance.)

Romney's running mate is known as a policy wonk with a youthful demeanor, assets that could work in his favor as he spars against Biden. However, Johnson — a top fundraiser for the Romney campaign — told Squawk Box that Biden is a “savant” with years of policy experience.