'Downward Spiral' If Obama Re-Elected: Westgate CEO

David Siegel, who threatened to fire all of his employees and close his company if President Obama is re-elected, told CNBC Wednesday that “I don’t want to go through another four years under the Obama administration where I have to downsize my company again.”

Siegel, the founder and CEO of Westgate Resorts, sent an email Monday to his employees warning that “if any new taxes are levied on me, or my company, as our current president plans, I will have no choice but to reduce the size of his company.”

In a telephone interview on "Closing Bell," Siegel said his email was for his employees and not meant to be made public. But after the email was leaked to the media, it quickly became a hot topic on television and the internet.