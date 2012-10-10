    ×

    Your Money Your Vote

    'Downward Spiral' If Obama Re-Elected: Westgate CEO

    David Siegal, CEO and Founder of Westgate Resorts.
    David Siegal, CEO and Founder of Westgate Resorts.

    David Siegel, who threatened to fire all of his employees and close his company if President Obama is re-elected, told CNBC Wednesday that “I don’t want to go through another four years under the Obama administration where I have to downsize my company again.”

    Siegel, the founder and CEO of Westgate Resorts, sent an email Monday to his employees warning that “if any new taxes are levied on me, or my company, as our current president plans, I will have no choice but to reduce the size of his company.”

    In a telephone interview on "Closing Bell," Siegel said his email was for his employees and not meant to be made public. But after the email was leaked to the media, it quickly became a hot topic on television and the internet.

    CEO Says He Might Have to Fire Employees if Obama Re-Elected
    CEO Says He Might Have to Fire Employees if Obama Re-Elected   

    “The reaction I’ve gotten so far has been very positive,” Seigel said. “Just today, I actually had an employee stopped in the parking lot got out of his car and came over and say ‘We’re behind you.’”

    During the past four years Siegel cut his company in half and laid off 7,000 workers, as financing dried up after the financial crisis.

    Total Cost: $58,065Tuition: $43,840Room & Board: $13,980Fees: $245Claremont McKenna, located near downtown Los Angeles, accepted only 12.4 percent of its applicants for the class of 2016, a rate that admissions counselor Brandon Gonzalez said ensures that students here will be going to school only with other top students.â€?The class of 2016 will be one of the most talented groups of students we have ever seen,â€? The school will charge these students a tuition of $21,920 per semester, or $43,840 for the entire academic year, incurring a total cost of
    Total Cost: $58,065Tuition: $43,840Room & Board: $13,980Fees: $245Claremont McKenna, located near downtown Los Angeles, accepted only 12.4 percent of its applicants for the class of 2016, a rate that admissions counselor Brandon Gonzalez said ensures that students here will be going to school only with other top students.â€?The class of 2016 will be one of the most talented groups of students we have ever seen,â€? The school will charge these students a tuition of $21,920 per semester, or $43,840 for the entire academic year, incurring a total cost of

    While Obama wasn’t president when the financial crisis hit, Siegel said, “What I’m blaming Obama for is not doing something about the economy in the last four years.”

    “We’re in a downward spiral and the next four years are going to be worse,” he warned.

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...