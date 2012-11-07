Two-Term Presidency Musings

The last time three straight Presidents served two full terms each was very early in this country's history when Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and James Monroe completed 2 terms each (Presidents #3-5).

Barack Obama becomes the 17th President to be elected to at least two terms. Thirteen of his predecessors were elected AND served at least two full terms each (see below list). Three additional Presidents (Abraham Lincoln, William McKinley, and Richard Nixon) were elected to a second term, but did NOT complete their second term due to assassinations and a resignation.

Here are the 13 Presidents who were elected AND completed at least 2 full terms: