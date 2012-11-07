Two-Term Presidency Musings

For the third Presidency in a row, a President has been re-elected to serve a second term (Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama).
The last time three straight Presidents served two full terms each was very early in this country's history when Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and James Monroe completed 2 terms each (Presidents #3-5).
Barack Obama becomes the 17th President to be elected to at least two terms. Thirteen of his predecessors were elected AND served at least two full terms each (see below list). Three additional Presidents (Abraham Lincoln, William McKinley, and Richard Nixon) were elected to a second term, but did NOT complete their second term due to assassinations and a resignation.
Here are the 13 Presidents who were elected AND completed at least 2 full terms:
- George Washington
- Thomas Jefferson
- James Madison
- James Monroe
- Andrew Jackson
- Ulysses S. Grant
- Grover Cleveland (non-consecutive terms)
- Woodrow Wilson
- Franklin D. Roosevelt (served 3 full terms, died early in 4th term).
- Dwight Eisenhower
- Ronald Reagan
- Bill Clinton
- George W. Bush