An English soccer team announced plans for a two match post season tour to Myanmar, despite safety concerns in the country.
Sporting venues are using your face to sell you advertisements. Eric Chemi reports
Manchester City is still celebrating its clinching of the Premier League title, but all 20 teams in England’s top division have some reason to be happy.
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has dismissed allegations made in a report that it faces sanctions over its transfer spending as “wrong.”
Former One world champion Nico Rosberg announced he'll be back behind the wheel of a race car for the first time in nearly two years.
Tiger Woods endorsement deal has led to a 30 percent increase in sales, according to Bridgestone Golf CEO.
As the MLB kicks off its opening weekend, CLEAR is helping fans get to their seats with high tech security.
CNBC's Eric Chemi takes a shot at virtual batting practice.
The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Sloan Sports Analytics Conference being held this week in Boston will feature one very unique speaker.
North Korea has cancelled the planned visit of a delegation to South Korea to prepare for a trip by an art troupe during next month's Winter Olympics.
The renewable energy system, at Petco Park, is slated to be ready in March.
If it were up to Vegas Golden Knights owner, Bill Foley, taxpayer money wouldn't be spent on building sports stadiums.
CNBC's Eric Chemi reports on the ouster of former MLB Advanced Media President Bob Bowman.
In one incident, the Journal wrote that Bowman shoved an executive affiliated with the Boston Red Sox.
A new contract for NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has been signed, CNBC confirmed.
The Giants fired coach Ben McAdoo on Monday amid a calamitous 2-10 campaign and tumultuous benching of Eli Manning, USA Today reports.
Franchises and ticket sites are ramping up their use of dynamic ticket pricing, currently in use by some football teams and in other sports.
Jim Crane faced criticism for his plan to turn the Houston Astros around, but whipped them into shape for the 2017 World Series.
Jim Crane, Houston Astros owner and chairman, discusses the team's first-ever World Series win and how he turned the franchise around using data when he bought the team in 2011.
For more than 60 years, sports leagues have tapped municipal bonds to help fund their stadium projects. That could be coming to an end.