North Korea on Tuesday fired a missile that traveled about 1000 km before crashing into the Sea of Japan, the Pentagon said. » Read More
By: Jacob Pramuk
With the party line 12-11 vote to advance the plan, Republicans overcame one possible roadblock. » Read More
By: Christina Wilkie
Trump made the remarks hours before a scheduled meeting with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. » Read More
By: Jacob Pramuk
On Monday, Corker suggested he could oppose the Republican tax bill in a procedural Senate Budget Committee vote. » Read More
At his Senate confirmation hearing for Fed chairman, Jerome Powell says he favors "tailoring" regulations to help smaller banks.
President Donald Trump heads to Capitol Hill to rally Republicans on taxes, and then to negotiations with Democrats pressing for victories of their own.
For more than 60 years, sports leagues have tapped municipal bonds to help fund their stadium projects. That could be coming to an end.
Trump mocked Elizabeth Warren during an event honoring veterans known as code talkers.
President Trump's pick for the next Federal Reserve chairman says he wants to support a "strong jobs market" and "full" economic recovery.
Sen. Bob Corker says he's on the fence about the crucial tax reform vote because he doesn't want to "damage the nation over the long haul."
As negotiations over tax reform continued Monday, here are nine GOP senators who have yet to commit publicly to supporting the bill.
Republican Senator Corker of Tennessee says he could vote against tax bill in the budget committee over deficit concerns.
President Donald Trump is renewing his complaints about NFL players who kneel during the national anthem.
Fed Governor Jerome Powell is no stranger in financial markets, but traders will still give special weight to his views on inflation, regulation and taxes.
A contrite Al Franken says he knows he "let a lot of people down" amid accusations of sexually inappropriate behavior. He vowed to try to regain their trust.
Hawaii this week will resume monthly statewide testing of its Cold War-era nuclear attack warning sirens for the first time in about 30 years.
New radio signals could indicate that Pyongyang is preparing for another ballistic missile launch, according to Japanese officials.
Leandra English is the new acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Monday.
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that Mulvaney has "taken charge" of the bureau and has the "full cooperation" of the staff.
More evidence emerged Monday that Michael Flynn may be seeking to cooperate with investigators working for the special counsel.
