Southwest credit card holders can earn a $10 credit with DoorDash
Southwest Airlines cardholders get $10 to DoorDash this week. Here's what you need to know.
As a surprise, Chase announced that Southwest Airlines credit cardholders will get a complimentary $10 statement credit when using their card at DoorDash this week. However, this deal ends Friday, so you'll want to jump on it soon.
Here's everything you need to know about the promotion.
Southwest Airlines co-branded cards get $10 DoorDash credit this week
This isn't Chase's first foray into DoorDash deals for cardholders. In May, Chase introduced a complimentary year-long DashPass membership to most Chase co-branded cards after already offering it on its Sapphire branded cards. DashPass is a subscription service within DoorDash, giving members waived delivery fees and reduced service fees on orders over $12. DashPass members also receive 5% back in DoorDash credit on all pickup orders, priority customer support and unique promotions.
From Sept. 20 to 24, Southwest cardholders will earn an additional $10 statement credit when using your Southwest credit card on DoorDash orders of $12 or more.
These cards are eligible for the promotion:
Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card
Rewards
2X points on every $1 spent on Southwest purchases; 1X points on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 40,000 points after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months. Plus, earn 3X points on dining, including takeout and eligible delivery services, for the first year.
Annual fee
$69
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
15.99% to 22.99% variable
Balance transfer fee
5%, minimum $5
Foreign transaction fees
3%
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card
Rewards
2X points on every $1 spent on Southwest purchases; 1X points on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 40,000 points after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months. Plus, earn 3X points on dining, including takeout and eligible delivery services, for the first year.
Annual fee
$99
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
15.99% to 22.99% variable
Balance transfer fee
5%, minimum $5
Foreign transaction fees
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card
Rewards
2X points on every $1 spent on Southwest purchases; 1X points on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 40,000 points after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months. Plus, earn 3X points on dining, including takeout and eligible delivery services, for the first year.
Annual fee
$149
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
15.99% to 22.99% variable
Balance transfer fee
5%, minimum $5
Foreign transaction fees
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
Southwest Rapid Rewards® Performance Business Credit Card
Rewards
3X points on Southwest purchases, 2X points on purchases for your business in select categories, 1X points on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 80,000 points after you spend $5,000 on purchases within the first 3 months of account opening.
Annual fee
$199 applied to first billing statement
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
15.99% to 22.99% variable
Balance transfer fee
5%, minimum $5
Foreign transaction fees
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
Other Chase credit cards with DoorDash DashPass benefits include:
Note that these cards will not receive the $10 promotional credit this week. In August, Doordash also launched a promotion offering a $10 credit if they activated the DashPass benefit on their eligible Chase card by Sept. 30.
Bottom line
If you regularly order from food delivery services, consider signing up for a credit card that will earn you bonus rewards for your purchases.
In addition, while food delivery services can be helpful, consider also ordering directly from the restaurant. In many cases the food will be cheaper and the restaurant won't have to pay any fees to the delivery service, which can often be quite high.
Information about the Chase Slate Edge℠ has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuers of the cards prior to publication.