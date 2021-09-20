Southwest credit card holders can earn a $10 credit with DoorDash

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

As a surprise, Chase announced that Southwest Airlines credit cardholders will get a complimentary $10 statement credit when using their card at DoorDash this week. However, this deal ends Friday, so you'll want to jump on it soon. Here's everything you need to know about the promotion.

Southwest Airlines co-branded cards get $10 DoorDash credit this week

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards 2X points on every $1 spent on Southwest purchases; 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 40,000 points after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months. Plus, earn 3X points on dining, including takeout and eligible delivery services, for the first year.

Annual fee $69

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.99% to 22.99% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fees 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards 2X points on every $1 spent on Southwest purchases; 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 40,000 points after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months. Plus, earn 3X points on dining, including takeout and eligible delivery services, for the first year.

Annual fee $99

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.99% to 22.99% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards 2X points on every $1 spent on Southwest purchases; 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 40,000 points after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months. Plus, earn 3X points on dining, including takeout and eligible delivery services, for the first year.

Annual fee $149

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.99% to 22.99% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Performance Business Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards 3X points on Southwest purchases, 2X points on purchases for your business in select categories, 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 80,000 points after you spend $5,000 on purchases within the first 3 months of account opening.

Annual fee $199 applied to first billing statement

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.99% to 22.99% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Bottom line

If you regularly order from food delivery services, consider signing up for a credit card that will earn you bonus rewards for your purchases. In addition, while food delivery services can be helpful, consider also ordering directly from the restaurant. In many cases the food will be cheaper and the restaurant won't have to pay any fees to the delivery service, which can often be quite high.

Information about the Chase Slate Edge℠ has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuers of the cards prior to publication.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.