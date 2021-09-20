Our top picks of timely offers from our partners

More details
Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card
Learn MoreTerms Apply
Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card
$200 cash rewards bonus offer and unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases
Blue Cash Preferred® Card
Learn More
Terms Apply
Blue Cash Preferred® Card
$150 offer and, in the first 6 months, 20% back at Amazon.com, up to $200 back
Chase Freedom Unlimited®
Learn More
Terms Apply
Chase Freedom Unlimited®
$200 bonus offer, no annual fee, and earn cash back for every purchase
The Platinum Card® from American Express
Learn More
Terms Apply
The Platinum Card® from American Express
Earn 100K points plus, access to valuable travel benefits
BlockFi Rewards Visa® Signature Card
Learn More
Terms Apply
BlockFi Rewards Visa® Signature Card
3.5% back in Bitcoin your first 3 months, up to $100 in Bitcoin
Select’s editorial team independently created this content. We may receive a commission from affiliate partner links. Click here to read more about Select. Click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.
Credit Cards

Southwest credit card holders can earn a $10 credit with DoorDash

Southwest Airlines cardholders get $10 to DoorDash this week. Here's what you need to know.

Brett Holzhauer@brett_holzhauer
Share
Sinenkiy | iStock | Getty Images
Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

As a surprise, Chase announced that Southwest Airlines credit cardholders will get a complimentary $10 statement credit when using their card at DoorDash this week. However, this deal ends Friday, so you'll want to jump on it soon.

Here's everything you need to know about the promotion.

Southwest Airlines co-branded cards get $10 DoorDash credit this week

This isn't Chase's first foray into DoorDash deals for cardholders. In May, Chase introduced a complimentary year-long DashPass membership to most Chase co-branded cards after already offering it on its Sapphire branded cards. DashPass is a subscription service within DoorDash, giving members waived delivery fees and reduced service fees on orders over $12. DashPass members also receive 5% back in DoorDash credit on all pickup orders, priority customer support and unique promotions.

From Sept. 20 to 24, Southwest cardholders will earn an additional $10 statement credit when using your Southwest credit card on DoorDash orders of $12 or more.

These cards are eligible for the promotion:

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card

Learn More
On Chase's secure site

  • Rewards

    2X points on every $1 spent on Southwest purchases; 1X points on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 40,000 points after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months. Plus, earn 3X points on dining, including takeout and eligible delivery services, for the first year.

  • Annual fee

    $69

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    15.99% to 22.99% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    5%, minimum $5

  • Foreign transaction fees

    3%

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Terms apply.

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card

Learn More
On Chase's secure site

  • Rewards

    2X points on every $1 spent on Southwest purchases; 1X points on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 40,000 points after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months. Plus, earn 3X points on dining, including takeout and eligible delivery services, for the first year.

  • Annual fee

    $99

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    15.99% to 22.99% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    5%, minimum $5

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Terms apply.

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card

Learn More
On Chase's secure site

  • Rewards

    2X points on every $1 spent on Southwest purchases; 1X points on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 40,000 points after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months. Plus, earn 3X points on dining, including takeout and eligible delivery services, for the first year.

  • Annual fee

    $149

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    15.99% to 22.99% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    5%, minimum $5

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Terms apply.

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Performance Business Credit Card

Learn More
On Chase's secure site

  • Rewards

    3X points on Southwest purchases, 2X points on purchases for your business in select categories, 1X points on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 80,000 points after you spend $5,000 on purchases within the first 3 months of account opening.

  • Annual fee

    $199 applied to first billing statement

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    15.99% to 22.99% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    5%, minimum $5

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Terms apply.

Other Chase credit cards with DoorDash DashPass benefits include:

Note that these cards will not receive the $10 promotional credit this week. In August, Doordash also launched a promotion offering a $10 credit if they activated the DashPass benefit on their eligible Chase card by Sept. 30.

Bottom line

If you regularly order from food delivery services, consider signing up for a credit card that will earn you bonus rewards for your purchases.

In addition, while food delivery services can be helpful, consider also ordering directly from the restaurant. In many cases the food will be cheaper and the restaurant won't have to pay any fees to the delivery service, which can often be quite high.

Information about the Chase Slate Edge℠ has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuers of the cards prior to publication.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
Latest