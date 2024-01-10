American Airlines 2024 elite status changes — new rewards options and more

American Airlines is making changes to its AAdvantage loyalty program throughout 2024. New benefits are being added for both entry-level members and those with higher-level status. Additionally, certain options that are currently available to all American Airlines flyers will be restricted exclusively to AAdvantage members. Below, CNBC Select shares the details on what is changing and how you can enhance your travel experience without earning American Airlines status.

Loyalty Point Rewards

The biggest change with Loyalty Point Rewards is the addition of a new reward choice of more Loyalty Points at certain point milestones. When you enroll in the AAdvantage loyalty program, you earn Loyalty Points when you buy flight tickets, make purchases with an American Airlines credit card, and spend through American Airlines' various shopping portals). As you earn more Loyalty Points, you'll gain access to the four main tiers of elite status. You'll also earn milestone rewards (called Loyalty Point Rewards) as you accrue more Loyalty Points. These Loyalty Point Rewards let you choose a benefit from a set list (such as priority check-in and Group 4 boarding vs. five preferred seat coupons). Starting Mar. 1, 2024, AAdvantage members will have the option to choose bonus Loyalty Points at these Loyalty Point Rewards levels: 15,000: 1,000 Loyalty Points

175,000: 5,000 Loyalty Points

250,000: 15,000 Loyalty Points (you can choose this up to two times) Another change is that members who reach the 175,000-Loyalty-Point level can no longer select a 15% award rebate as their reward.

Additional AAdvantage member benefits

Some new benefits are being added for AAdvantage members, regardless of your elite status level. These benefits will soon be a part of the AAdvantage program: The ability to cancel Basic Economy tickets booked directly with American Airlines and receive a partial Trip Credit, after a $99 fee is applied (begins later in Jan. 2024)

Same-day Standby on an earlier eligible American Airlines flight following the same itinerary (begins Mar. 1, 2024) Later in 2024, these benefits will be available exclusively to AAdvantage members: Trip Credit expiration will be extended to 18 months (6 months longer than before)

Ability to purchase single-visit Admirals Club and Flagship Lounge passes

Option to put a flight on hold for up to 24 hours for free Some of these "new additions" to the AAdvantage program are currently available to anyone traveling with American Airlines, including the options to purchase lounge passes and put a flight on hold. However, throughout 2024, these benefits will become exclusively available to AAdvantage members even if they don't have elite status. American Airlines has also announced tweaks to upgrades. Once these changes are implemented, you'll earn miles and Loyalty Points when you pay cash for an upgrade and be able to redeem miles for upgrades with select partner airlines. It also plans to roll out the option to request systemwide upgrades online. Although American Airlines is removing First Class seats for international flights, it's adding the ability to use miles to pay for the Flagship First Dining experience at Dallas-Fort Worth and Miami airports. No date has been announced for when this feature will be available and it will only be an option for AAdvantage Platinum Pro elite members or higher.

Get benefits without status

For those who won't earn elite status with American Airlines, you can instantly upgrade your travel experience by opening a co-branded American Airlines credit card. The AAdvantage® Aviator® Red World Elite Mastercard® grants cardholders perks such as preferred boarding (Group 5), free first checked bag (up to four people), $25 in statement credits each year for in-flight Wi-Fi purchases and 25% back on in-flight food and beverage purchases.

AAdvantage® Aviator® Red World Elite Mastercard Learn More Information about the AAdvantage® Aviator® Red World Elite Mastercard has been collected independently by CNBC Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 2 AAdvantage® miles for every $1 spent on eligible American Airlines purchases; 1 AAdvantage® mile for every $1 spent on other purchases.

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus miles after making your first purchase within the first 90 days

Annual fee $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $99

Intro APR 0% intro APR for 15 months on balance transfers made within 45 days of account opening

Regular APR 21.24%, 25.24% or 29.99% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Good/Excellent See our methodology, terms apply.

Similar travel perks are available with the Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite™ Mastercard®. The card member and four companions receive a free checked bag and Group 5 boarding. You'll also get 25% back when you pay for in-flight food or beverages with the card.

Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard® Rewards 2 AAdvantage® miles for every $1 spent at gas stations and restaurants, and on eligible American Airlines purchases; 1 Loyalty Point for every 1 eligible AAdvantage® mile earned from purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 50,000 American Airlines AAdvantage® bonus miles after spending $2,500 in purchases within the first 3 months of account opening

Annual fee $0 first year, then $99

Intro APR None

Regular APR 21.24% - 29.99% variable

Balance transfer fee 5% of each balance transfer; $5 minimum

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Good/Excellent

Terms apply. Read our Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard® review. Information about the Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard® has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

Bottom line

American Airlines has announced updates to its AAdvantage loyalty program. Throughout 2024, it's expanding the perks available to members and moving existing traveler benefits under the AAdvantage umbrella. Overall, the changes are a net positive and since it's a free program to join, anyone can take advantage of the new perks.

