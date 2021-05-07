American Express and Hilton announce special welcome offer of up to 180,000 points for the Hilton Honors American Express Cards

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

As of May 6, 2021, eligible new customers who apply and are approved can earn the following welcome bonuses:

With summer fast approaching, eligible new cardmembers can now be rewarded with up to 180,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points for eligible purchases through the two-tiered "Points Plus" special offers. Cardmembers can redeem their points for hotel stays in the Hilton portfolio, making travel more affordable as tourist destinations begin to reopen.

Earn 130,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points after you spend $2,000 in purchases on the Hilton Honors Surpass® Card and the Hilton Honors Business Card in the first three months of card membership. Plus, earn an additional 50,000 Points after you spend a total of $10,000 in purchases on the card in the first six months. Terms apply.

7X points on eligible purchases at hotels and resorts in the Hilton portfolio; 5X points on dining at U.S. restaurants, including takeout and delivery; 5X points on groceries at U.S. supermarkets; 5X points on gas at U.S. gas stations; 3X points for each dollar spent on other eligible purchases

What it's worth: With 130,000 Hilton Honors Points, a member could redeem those rewards for up to three nights at more than 4,400 Hilton hotels worldwide.

Earn 130,000 Hilton Honors bonus points after you spend $2,000 in eligible purchases in the first 3 months of card membership

12X points per dollar for eligible purchases on your card made directly with a participating hotel or resort within the Hilton portfolio; 6X points for eligible purchases at U.S. restaurants, U.S. supermarkets and U.S. gas stations; 3X points for other eligible purchases

What it's worth: With 180,000 Hilton Honors Points, travelers could redeem up to four nights at more than 4,400 Hilton hotels worldwide.

The new Hilton Honors sign up bonuses come just in time for summer and fall travel plans. Both offers can earn cardmembers a free stay at eligible Hilton properties, but the offers have some distinctions.

The first offer with the Hilton Honors American Express lets cardholders earn 80,000 Bonus Points with a relatively low minimum spend (only $1,000). And for just $4,000 more, you can earn an additional 50,000 points — that's 130,000 total points for just $5,000 in spending. While the bonus is lower than the Surpass', the minimum spending requirement is within easier reach compared to the Hilton Honors Surpass offer.

However, the second offer with the Hilton Honors Surpass card rewards 130,000 Bonus Points straightaway, with only a $2,000 minimum spending requirement. It's double the first minimum spend, but still reasonable considering other travel cards typically require a spend of $3,000 or more (for instance, the Chase Sapphire Preferred®'s 80,000-point bonus comes with a $4,000 minimum spend).

Then, if you want to add on to your bonus, spend an additional $8,000 in the first six months to earn an additional 50,000 points. Though the spending requirement is quite high — $10,000 in total — the bonus is worth roughly the cost of four nights in select Hilton hotels, making the Surpass offer the right choice if you've got considerable expenses on the horizon. (Just remember: travel rewards are only worth their value when you avoid interest by paying off your credit card balance in full.)

You'll also be paying a $95 annual fee with Surpass card (see rates and fees), while the Hilton Honors American Express card has no annual fee. However, the extra points and benefits of the Surpass card could be worth it.

According to Amex Trendex, a trend report from American Express issued in January, 63% of respondents said that they are saving their credit card points so they can go on a vacation once they feel comfortable traveling.

Whether you've got plans to update your back patio for summer barbecues or use your card to purchase everyday goods, these special new offers can help you earn rewards towards future travel.