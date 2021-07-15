Earn up to 130,000 points with these new Amex Hilton credit card welcome bonuses

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Banks continue to roll out increased welcome offers on their hotel credit cards. Now, American Express has changed the bonuses, and even waived the annual fee in one instance, on its Hilton co-branded credit cards. If you're in need of some hotel points to fuel your summer or fall travel, it could be worth considering one of these cards. The bonus alone can earn you enough points to stay at any Hilton property around the world, even in the most luxurious locations. Below, Select highlights the new Hilton credit card bonuses.

Amex Hilton cards bonus offers

Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card Limited-time welcome offer: Earn 130,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points after you spend $2,000 in purchases on the card in the first three months of card membership. Additionally, the card's $95 annual fee is waived for the first year. (see rates and fees) Offer expires Aug. 25, 2021. While the older welcome bonus offered more points, it had a minimum spending requirement of $10,000 and did not waive the annual fee. The Surpass card comes loaded with perks, including complimentary Hilton Gold status, 10 free visits to Priority Pass airport lounges every year and a free weekend night certificate for any Hilton property after spending $15,000 in eligible purchases in a calendar year.

Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card Learn More Information about the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 12X points per dollar for eligible purchases on your card made directly with a participating hotel or resort within the Hilton portfolio; 6X points for eligible purchases at U.S. restaurants, U.S. supermarkets and U.S. gas stations; 3X points for other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Limited Time Offer: Earn 130,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points after you spend $2,000 in purchases on the card in the first 3 months of card membership. Offer expires 8/25/2021.

Annual fee Limited Time Offer: $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. Offer expires 8/25/2021.

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.74% to 24.74% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Hilton Honors American Express Card Limited-time welcome offer: Earn 100,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points after you spend $1,000 in purchases on the card in the first three months of card membership. Plus, earn up to $100 in statement credits on eligible purchases made on the card at any of the Hilton family of hotels in the first 12 months of card membership. Offer expires Aug. 25, 2021. This bonus offer is smaller in terms of points than the previous one, but it requires a lower amount of spend. Plus, you can get up to a $100 statement credit when using the card at Hilton hotels.

The Hilton Honors American Express Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards 7X points on eligible purchases at hotels and resorts in the Hilton portfolio; 5X points on dining at U.S. restaurants, including takeout and delivery; 5X points on groceries at U.S. supermarkets; 5X points on gas at U.S. gas stations; 3X points for each dollar spent on other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Limited Time Offer: Earn 100,000 Hilton Honors bonus points after you spend $1,000 in purchases on the card in the first 3 months of card membership. Plus, earn up to $100 in statement credits on eligible purchases made on the card at any of the Hilton family of hotels in the first 12 months of card membership. Offer expires 8/25/2021.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.74% to 24.74% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card Limited-time welcome offer: Earn 130,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points after you spend $3,000 in purchases on the card in the first three months of card membership. Plus, earn up to $100 in statement credits on eligible purchases made on the card at any of the Hilton family of hotels in the first 12 months of card membership. Offer expires Aug. 25, 2021. This offer is better than the previous welcome bonus. You'll earn the same amount of points, plus the $100 statement credit when swiping your card at a Hilton hotel, all for the same amount of minimum spend. Similar to the Surpass card, you'll get benefits like complimentary Hilton Gold status, 10 free visits to Priority Pass airport lounges every year and a free weekend night certificate for any Hilton property after spending $15,000 in eligible purchases in a calendar year.

The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards 12X points per dollar for eligible purchases on your card made directly with a participating hotel or resort within the Hilton portfolio; 6X points for select business and travel purchases; 3X points for other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Limited Time Offer: Earn 130,000 Hilton Honors bonus points after you spend $3,000 in purchases on the card in the first 3 months of card membership. Plus, earn up to $100 in statement credits on eligible purchases made on the card at any of the Hilton family of hotels in the first 12 months of card membership. Offer ends 8/25/2021.

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.74% to 24.74% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

