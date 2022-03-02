American Express personal loans offer mid-size loan amounts that may appeal to existing card members

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers, but not all offers on Select are from affiliate partners.

Personal loans have become a popular option for covering a variety of large expenses, like a home renovation, a wedding, a surprise expense, a funeral and more. In some cases, it can actually be more affordable to use a personal loan compared to using a credit card since personal loans typically carry lower interest rates. It's even better when a personal loan, like American Express® Personal Loans, don't charge application fees or origination fees. American Express is also one of few large household names in the big banking industry to offer personal loan products to everyday customers. Of course, though, you should always do your research before applying for any financial product and make sure you're comfortable with the terms of that product before you sign on the dotted line. To help you out, Select looked at Amex's APR, perks, fees, loan amounts and term lengths. (Learn more about our methodology below.) Read on to find out if American Express is the right lender for you.

American Express Personal Loan Review

American Express® Personal Loans Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) 6.91% to 19.97%

Loan purpose Debt consolidation, home improvement, moving costs, wedding or vacation

Loan amounts $3,500 to $40,000

Terms 12 to 36 months

Credit needed Not disclosed

Origination fee None

Early payoff penalty None

Late fee $39 See our methodology, terms apply. Pros No origination fees, no early payoff fees

Same-day decision in seconds (in most cases)

Option to pay creditors directly

Funds can be disbursed via direct deposit Cons Late fee of $39

No autopay discount

No cosigners or joint applications

Only American Express cardholders can apply

Payment due date cannot be changed

Funds cannot be used to pay off American Express credit cards Learn More View More

APR

APRs range from 6.91% to 19.97% for American Express Personal Loans. Unlike most other personal loan lenders, American Express doesn't offer an interest rate discount for making payments using Autopay (typically, a 0.25% discount is applied for signing up to have your payments automatically applied to your balance). The APR range for these personal loans is a bit higher compared to that of some other lenders, but Amex personal loans carry fixed interest rates that won't fluctuate through the duration of your loan term. Also keep in mind that, generally, the higher your credit score the lower your interest rate is likely to be; American Express doesn't disclose the exact minimum credit score required to qualify for its personal loan products.

Perks

While you need to be an existing American Express Card Member in order to apply for a personal loan, you are not eligible for any Membership Rewards® points or insurance benefits (or other perks) that are typically available with Amex cards. There is some flexibility when it comes to methods for making your monthly payments, though. You can make payments online, through Autopay, or by mailing a check to the appropriate address. Again, though, keep in mind that while Autopay is an option for repaying your loan, there's no discount for using the service.

Fees

American Express doesn't charge an application fee or origination fee, and there are no prepayment penalties for making extra payments to pay off your loan sooner. There is, however, a $39 late fee that will be charged to your account if a payment is made after the due date disclosed on your account or invoice, or if you don't have sufficient funds in your bank account to make the payment for the month in full. Much like with any other loan or credit product, failure to make an on-time payment in full can result in the lender informing a credit reporting agency, which can impact your credit score.

Loan amount

Loan amounts vary from $3,500 to $40,000, making this lender an appealing option for those who need mid-sized loans (personal loan lenders can offer as much as $100,000). Keep in mind, though, that not every applicant will qualify for the maximum loan amount. Qualification may typically depend on factors such as your creditworthiness. Most application decisions can be made within seconds, which can be a plus if you're hoping for a quicker turnaround. However, if additional information is needed or if incomplete information and documentation was submitted, this could cause a delay in your decision. Once you're approved, you can expect the funds to be disbursed into your bank account within three to five business days. You also have the option to have the funds sent directly to up to four creditors (you'll just need to provide American Express with the credit card numbers and the amount that should be paid to each). And while American Express Personal Loans can be used for anything from debt consolidation to funding a home repair, there are a few things you cannot use an American Express personal loan for, including, post-secondary education expenses, real estate, business expenses, vehicle purchases other than a downpayment, to pay down balances on American Express credit cards, or any illegal purposes.

Term length

Applicants can choose from term lengths that range from 12 to 36 months.

Bottom line

American Express® Personal Loans are a great bare-bones option for those who are already American Express card members and are already familiar with the company's products. Some lenders charge a penalty for paying off your personal loan early since this means they would miss out on those interest charges, but American Express lets you avoid this fee. If you are looking for slightly lower interest rates and the ability to land an Autopay discount, check out LightStream Personal Loans, which offers that 0.25% APR deduction for automatically paying your bill each month. And if you require a smaller personal loan amount that's under $3,500, there are other options like PenFed Personal Loans, which start at just $600.

