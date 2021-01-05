Amex adds new online shopping, travel and business offers to Membership Rewards cards

New online shopping offers for consumer Amex Platinum Card members

Card members who have The Platinum Card® from American Express can benefit from high-value offers that can earn you up to $1,880 back in statement credits. Here are the limited-time promotions. PayPal statement credits Receive up to $180 in statement credits ($30 per month) on purchases made at eligible merchants with PayPal through June 30, 2021. Up to $1,700 in value through Amex Offers Enroll in new Amex Offers to access up to $1,700 in statement credits with select merchants through June 30, 2021. Here are some featured offers: Avis Car Rental: Spend $250+ on eligible purchases, get $75 back, up to two times.

Spend $250+ on eligible purchases, get $75 back, up to two times. BestBuy.com: Spend $50+ on eligible purchases, get $50 back, up to two times.

Spend $50+ on eligible purchases, get $50 back, up to two times. Goldbelly: Spend $100+ on eligible purchases, get $50 back, up to three times.

Spend $100+ on eligible purchases, get $50 back, up to three times. Home Chef: Spend $50+ on eligible purchases, get $50 back, one time.

Spend $50+ on eligible purchases, get $50 back, one time. HomeDepot.com: Spend $50+ on eligible purchases, get $50 back, up to two times.

Spend $50+ on eligible purchases, get $50 back, up to two times. Instacart: Spend $250+ on eligible purchases, get $50 back, up to two times.

Spend $250+ on eligible purchases, get $50 back, up to two times. Samsung: Spend $1,000+ on eligible purchases, get $200 back, one time.

Spend $1,000+ on eligible purchases, get $200 back, one time. Scribd: Spend $9.99+ on eligible purchases, get $9.99 back, up to five times.

Spend $9.99+ on eligible purchases, get $9.99 back, up to five times. The Container Store: Spend $150+ on eligible purchases, get $50 back, up to two times.

Spend $150+ on eligible purchases, get $50 back, up to two times. Virtual personal training by Equinox: Spend $780+ on eligible purchases, get $130 back, up to five times.

Spend $780+ on eligible purchases, get $130 back, up to five times. Wine Insiders: Spend $30+ on eligible purchases, get $30 back, up to two times.

New Amex business offers

Amex is continuing to support small business owners who are investing in technology with its latest set of offers for U.S. business card members. Eligible cardholders can expect to earn extra Membership Rewards® points or cash back on business-related spending. Here are the details. Up to 400,000 additional Membership Rewards points across back-to-business categories Eligible Business Platinum Card members earn 5X Membership Rewards points on U.S. purchases made across wireless, shipping, advertising, gas and office supplies categories after enrollment in select Amex Offers. That’s an additional 4X points on top of the 1X point cardholders already earn per dollar spent in these categories, up to 80,000 points per category. This offer is valid through June 30, 2021. Up to $250 back on eligible business purchases Eligible Blue Business Plus, Blue Business Cash and other eligible Amex small business card members can receive a $25 statement credit on transactions greater than $500 up to 10 times. This offer is valid through June 30, 2021. 30% off social media management solutions from Sprout Social If you’re looking to manage your business’s social media presence, Sprout Social can help you streamline and scale engagement with customers and analyze social performance. American Express merchants who are new to Sprout Social will receive a 30-day free trial, then 30% off an annual contract by signing up here. This offer is valid through March 31, 2021. Four months free from BigCommerce for creating an online store If you want to create a new online store for your business, BigCommerce can help you build, run and scale an online store. American Express merchants who are new BigCommerce customers can get their first four months free after they sign up for a free 15-day trial. Sign up for a free 15-day trial here, then select a monthly auto-billed Standard, Plus, or Pro subscription to get four months at no charge. This offer is valid through March 31, 2021.

New Amex travel offers

Both consumer Platinum and Business Platinum card holders can benefit from new offers for hotels, flights and car rentals, which help to offset the card’s $550 or $595 annual fee, respectively. (See rates and fees for the consumer Platinum Card and the Business Platinum Card). The Hotel Collection complimentary night or property credit worth $150+ U.S. consumer Platinum, Business Platinum and Gold card members can receive a one-time complimentary night or property credit worth $150 or more after booking an eligible stay through American Express Travel at participating Hotel Collection properties. Required booking dates and travel dates vary by property. Fine Hotels + Resorts complimentary night or property credit worth $250+ U.S. consumer Platinum and Business Platinum card members can receive a one-time complimentary night or property credit of $250 or more after booking an eligible stay through American Express Travel at more than 350 participating Fine Hotels + Resorts® properties. Required booking dates and travel dates vary by property. Discounts on domestic flights Coming soon, consumer Platinum, Business Platinum card members can access lower fares on select routes, flights and seats, with the ability to save up to 20% off the publicly listed ticket price. These lower fares are available with participating airlines for eligible flights and seats booked between January 10, 2021 and March 31, 2021 for travel from January 10, 2021 through May 31, 2021. Pay with Points for car rentals Amex cardholders who are enrolled in Membership Rewards can now use Pay with Points or earn 2X Membership Rewards points on prepaid car rental bookings through AmexTravel.com. This benefit was announced late last year and is now in effect.

More new benefits in the works

If these benefits weren’t enough for you, rest assured that American Express will continue to roll out new offers throughout 2021. In the coming weeks, Amex and its co-brand partners will introduce new limited-time offers for existing consumer and business Delta SkyMiles®, Hilton Honors and Marriott Bonvoy™ Card members. Plus new Business Platinum Card members can expect to receive offers during the first three months of account opening. It’s not yet clear what these offers will be, so stay tuned for an update. These new offers show that Amex is focusing on customer retention as well as attracting new card members.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.