Amex updates Blue Cash credit cards with bigger cash-back bonus offers, opportunity to earn up to $824 after 1 year

New cardholders of both the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express and Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express can now earn bigger welcome offers when they sign up — with the opportunity to earn up to an estimated $824 (including cash back) in their first year of card membership.

With the Blue Cash Everyday Card, users earn a $200 statement credit after spending $1,000 in purchases on their new card within the first three months.

Customers of the Blue Cash Preferred Card can now earn a $300 statement credit after spending $3,000 in purchases on their new card within the first six months (compared to three). The card has also updated its annual fee, waiving it for the first year: $0 introductory annual fee for one year, then $95.

Both of these upgraded offers on the Blue Cash Preferred Card are for a limited time only through December 10, 2020.

For the millions of Americans who are are still sheltering in place amid the coronavirus pandemic, these two credit cards can come in handy. Both have ranked on CNBC Select's best-of lists including for grocery shopping, gas and streaming services.

Here's how much cash back you can earn with each card.