Cardholders can earn up to $200 back at Amazon, plus up to $150 cash back with the Amex Blue Cash Cards

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

American Express announced on May 6, 2021, that it's offering new Blue Cash cardholders updated cash-back bonuses on their Amazon.com spending. Cards eligible for earning 20% back on Amazon.com purchases within the first six months of card membership include the following: Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express (up to $200 back)

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express (up to $150 back) Each card also comes with an additional cash-back bonus after you reach a certain spending requirements, so new cardholders can earn up to $350 in total with these welcome offers. Below, Select breaks down these two card offers:

Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express

New cardholders of the Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express can earn two welcome offers that put up to $350 back into their pocket: Earn 20% back on Amazon.com purchases on the card within the first six months of card membership, up to $200 back Plus, earn $150 back after spending $3,000 in purchases on the card within the first six months of card membership. Cash back is received in the form of statement credits. These two offers combined are up to $50 more than the old welcome offer, when new cardholders could earn a $300 statement credit after spending $3,000 in purchases within the first six months. You'll need to spend $1,000 on Amazon.com to max out the new welcome offer. Blue Cash Preferred Card members can also take advantage of an introductory 0% APR period on new purchases for their first 12 months from the date of account opening (after, 13.99% to 23.99% variable APR, see rates and fees). While we recommend paying off your credit card balance each month in full, this is helpful if you plan on making a big purchase since you'll have up to one year to pay it off without accruing interest. We ranked the Blue Cash Preferred as one of the best cards for grocery shopping and streaming services because of its strong cash-back rates on those respective categories. You can earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%), plus 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions including Netflix, Hulu, Spotify, Apple Music, Disney+ and Prime Video, as well as services that are typically not included among other cards, such as ESPN+, Audible and YouTube. The Blue Cash Preferred has a $95 annual fee (see rates and fees) , but it is waived for the first year of card membership.

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, 3% cash back on transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit.

Welcome bonus Earn 20% back on Amazon.com purchases on the card within the first six months of membership, up to $200 back. Plus, earn a $150 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card within the first six months from account opening

Annual fee $0 introductory annual fee for one year, then $95

Intro APR 0% for the first 12 months on purchases, N/A for balance transfers

Regular APR 13.99% to 23.99% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee 2.7%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express

New cardholders of the Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express can earn two welcome offers that in total put up to $250 back into their wallet: Earn 20% back on Amazon.com purchases on the card within the first six months of card membership, up to $150 back Plus, earn $100 back after spending $2,000 in purchases on the card within the first six months of card membership. Cash back is received in the form of statement credits. These two offers combined are up to $50 higher than the old welcome offer, when new cardholders could earn $200 back after spending $1,000 in purchases within the first three months. The minimum spending requirement is $1,000 more with this offer, but you have three additional months to reach it. Blue Cash Everyday Card members also have an introductory 0% APR period on new purchases: No interest for 15 months on purchases from the date of account opening (after, 13.99% to 23.99% variable APR, see rates and fees). The Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express rewards cardholders for their grocery purchases, but at a lower rate than you receive with the Blue Cash Preferred Card: Earn 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%). Though 3% is half of what the Blue Cash Preferred Card offers, the Blue Cash Everyday Card comes with no annual fee, so it's a good option for those who want to earn rewards on their groceries without paying for a credit card. (See rates and fees).

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%), 2% cash back at U.S. gas stations and select U.S. department stores, 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be easily redeemed for statement credits.

Welcome bonus Earn 20% back on Amazon.com purchases on the card within the first six months of membership, up to $200 back. Plus, earn a $100 statement credit after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new card within the first six months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 15 months on purchases, N/A for balance transfers

Regular APR 13.99% to 23.99% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee 2.7%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

For rates and fees of the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, click here. For rates and fees of the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express, click here.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.