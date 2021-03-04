Amex rolls out limited-time welcome bonus offers for Delta SkyMiles business and consumer cards

American Express is gearing up for the possibility of Americans getting back to travel this summer by offering new U.S. consumer and business co-branded Delta SkyMiles cardmembers with the opportunity to earn a limited-time welcome bonus and extend their StatusBoost benefits.
Earning one of these welcome bonuses can help make business and vacation travel more affordable. Redeem Delta miles for flights, hotels and rental cars, or save them up to donate to your favorite cause via SkyWish.
Below, CNBC Select has all the details on the new offers across U.S. consumer and business Delta cards.
Earn 2 miles per dollar spent on Delta purchases, 2 miles per dollar spent at U.S. supermarkets, 2 miles per dollar spent at restaurants, and 1 mile per dollar on all other eligible purchases
Limited Time Offer: Earn 70,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months (offer expires 4/28/2021)
$0 the first year, then $99
None
15.74% to 24.74% variable
Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
None
Excellent/Good
Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases and purchases made directly with hotels; 2X Miles at restaurants worldwide, including takeout and delivery and at U.S. supermarkets; 1X Miles on all other eligible purchases
Limited Time Offer: Earn 90,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months (offer expires 4/28/2021)
$250
None
15.74% to 24.74% variable
Not applicable
None
Excellent/Good
Earn 3 Miles on every dollar spent on eligible purchases made directly with Delta.
Limited Time Offer: Earn 80,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months (offer expires 4/28/2021)
$550
None
15.74% to 24.74% variable
Not applicable
None
Excellent/Good
Earn 2 miles per dollar spent on Delta purchases, 2 miles per dollar spent on U.S. shipping and U.S. advertising in select media, 2 miles per dollar spent at restaurants and 1 mile per dollar spent on all other eligible purchases
Limited Time Offer: Earn 70,000 bonus miles and a $50 statement credit after spending $2,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months (offer ends 4/28/21)
$0 the first year, then $99
None
15.74% to 24.74% variable
N/A
None
Excellent/Good
Earn 3 Miles on every dollar spent on eligible purchases made directly with Delta and on every eligible dollar spent on purchases made directly with hotels. Earn 1.5 miles per dollar on single eligible purchases of $5,000 or more (that's an extra half point per dollar), up to 50,000 additional miles per year. 1 Mile on every eligible dollar spent on other purchases.
Limited Time Offer: Earn 90,000 bonus miles and a $100 statement credit after spending $3,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months (offer ends 4/28/21)
$250
None
15.74% to 24.74% variable
N/A
None
Excellent/Good
Earn 3 Miles on every dollar spent on eligible purchases made directly with Delta
Limited Time Offer: Earn 80,000 bonus miles, 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs), and a $200 statement credit after spending $5,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months (offer ends 4/28/21)
$550
None
16.74% to 25.74% variable
N/A
None
Excellent/Good
