CNBC Select may receive an affiliate commission when you click on the links for products from our partners.
Credit Cards

Amex rolls out limited-time welcome bonus offers for Delta SkyMiles business and consumer cards

Six Amex co-branded cards are now offering elevated welcome bonuses: Delta SkyMiles Gold, Platinum and Reserve for both consumers and businesses.

Megan DeMatteo
Los Angeles, CA, USA - August 2, 2015: image of a Delta Air Lines Boeing 737 approachinf LAX for landing.
Angel Di Bilio | iStock Editorial | Getty Images

American Express is gearing up for the possibility of Americans getting back to travel this summer by offering new U.S. consumer and business co-branded Delta SkyMiles cardmembers with the opportunity to earn a limited-time welcome bonus and extend their StatusBoost benefits.

Earning one of these welcome bonuses can help make business and vacation travel more affordable. Redeem Delta miles for flights, hotels and rental cars, or save them up to donate to your favorite cause via SkyWish.

Below, CNBC Select has all the details on the new offers across U.S. consumer and business Delta cards.

Cards mentioned in this article:

Delta SkyMiles Gold American Express Card

Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card

Learn More
On the American Express secure site

  • Rewards

    Earn 2 miles per dollar spent on Delta purchases, 2 miles per dollar spent at U.S. supermarkets, 2 miles per dollar spent at restaurants, and 1 mile per dollar on all other eligible purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Limited Time Offer: Earn 70,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months (offer expires 4/28/2021)

  • Annual fee

    $0 the first year, then $99

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    15.74% to 24.74% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

See rates and fees, terms apply.

  • New offer: Earn 70,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new card in the first three months your account is open (offer expires 4/28/2021).
  • Old offer: Earn 35,000 bonus miles after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months.
  • Bottom line: The new offer earns you double the amount of miles, but you have to spend $1,000 more to earn it. With Status Boost®, cardholders can accelerate their path to Medallion Status and earn MQMs throughout 2021. (Learn about extended SkyMiles benefits.)

Delta SkyMiles Platinum American Express Card

Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card

Learn More
On the American Express secure site

  • Rewards

    Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases and purchases made directly with hotels; 2X Miles at restaurants worldwide, including takeout and delivery and at U.S. supermarkets; 1X Miles on all other eligible purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Limited Time Offer: Earn 90,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months (offer expires 4/28/2021)

  • Annual fee

    $250

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    15.74% to 24.74% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    Not applicable

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

See rates and fees, terms apply.

  • New offer: Earn 90,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card in the first three months your account is open (offer expires 4/28/2021).
  • Old offer: Earn 40,000 bonus miles and 5,000® Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months. Plus, earn a $100 statement credit after you make a Delta purchase with your new card within your first three months.
  • Bottom line: The new offer earns you more than double the amount of miles, but the spending requirement is $1,000 more than the old offer. You miss out on the $100 statement credit and the 5,000 MQM, but with a value just under 1 cent per mile, the extra 50,000 miles make up for it.

Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express Card

Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card

Learn More
On the American Express secure site

  • Rewards

    Earn 3 Miles on every dollar spent on eligible purchases made directly with Delta.

  • Welcome bonus

    Limited Time Offer: Earn 80,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months (offer expires 4/28/2021)

  • Annual fee

    $550

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    15.74% to 24.74% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    Not applicable

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

See rates and fees, terms apply.

  • New offer: Earn 80,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $5,000 in purchases in the first three months your account is open (offer expires 4/28/2021).
  • Old offer: Earn 40,000 bonus miles and 10,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $3,000 in purchases in the first three months from account opening.
  • Bottom line: The new offer earns you double the amount of miles but has a higher spending requirement ($5,000 compared to $3,000). Still, for frequent travelers who can easily meet this spend could stand to benefit from an additional 40,000 miles (valued at roughly 1 cent per mile).

Delta SkyMiles Gold Business American Express Card

Delta SkyMiles® Gold Business American Express Card

Learn More
On the American Express secure site

  • Rewards

    Earn 2 miles per dollar spent on Delta purchases, 2 miles per dollar spent on U.S. shipping and U.S. advertising in select media, 2 miles per dollar spent at restaurants and 1 mile per dollar spent on all other eligible purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Limited Time Offer: Earn 70,000 bonus miles and a $50 statement credit after spending $2,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months (offer ends 4/28/21)

  • Annual fee

    $0 the first year, then $99

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    15.74% to 24.74% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    N/A

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

See rates and fees, terms apply.

  • New offer: Earn 70,000 bonus miles and a $50 statement credit after spending $2,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months (offer expires 4/28/2021).
  • Old offer: Earn 40,000 bonus miles and 5,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months.
  • Bottom line: The new offer earns you almost double the amount of miles and the spending requirement remains the same. With Status Boost®, cardholders can accelerate their path to Medallion Status and earn MQMs throughout 2021. (Learn about extended SkyMiles benefits.)

Delta SkyMiles Platinum Business American Express Card

Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card

Learn More
On the American Express secure site

  • Rewards

    Earn 3 Miles on every dollar spent on eligible purchases made directly with Delta and on every eligible dollar spent on purchases made directly with hotels. Earn 1.5 miles per dollar on single eligible purchases of $5,000 or more (that's an extra half point per dollar), up to 50,000 additional miles per year. 1 Mile on every eligible dollar spent on other purchases.

  • Welcome bonus

    Limited Time Offer: Earn 90,000 bonus miles and a $100 statement credit after spending $3,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months (offer ends 4/28/21)

  • Annual fee

    $250

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    15.74% to 24.74% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    N/A

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

See rates and fees, terms apply.

  • New offer: Earn 90,000 bonus miles and a $100 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card in the first three months your account is open (offer expires 4/28/2021).
  • Old offer: Earn 45,000 bonus miles and 5,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card in the first three months. Plus, earn a $100 statement credit after your first Delta purchase on your new card in the first three months.
  • Bottom line: The new offer earns you double the amount of miles and the spending requirement remains the same. Unlike some of the SkyMiles cards, this offer retains its $100 statement credit, which is an added perk.

Delta SkyMiles Reserve Business American Express Card

Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card

Learn More
On the American Express secure site

  • Rewards

    Earn 3 Miles on every dollar spent on eligible purchases made directly with Delta

  • Welcome bonus

    Limited Time Offer: Earn 80,000 bonus miles, 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs), and a $200 statement credit after spending $5,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months (offer ends 4/28/21)

  • Annual fee

    $550

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    16.74% to 25.74% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    N/A

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

See rates and fees, terms apply.

  • New offer: Earn 80,000 bonus miles, 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs), and a $200 statement credit after spending $5,000 in the first three months your account is open (offer ends 4/28/21). Plus, with Status Boost®, earn 15,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $30,000 in purchases on your card in a calendar year, up to four times per year. Throughout 2021, earn an additional 3,750 MQMs after making $30,000 in purchases (up to four times).
  • Old offer: Earn 45,000 bonus miles and 10,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $4,000 in purchases in the first three months from account opening.
  • Bottom line: The new offer earns you 35,000 more miles and double the MQMs as the prior offer, with just a $1,000 increase in the minimum spend. For business travelers, this deal may be too good to pass up.
Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
Latest