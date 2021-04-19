Less than 10 days left to earn up to 90,000 bonus miles with these Delta SkyMiles credit card welcome offers

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Those looking to travel in the coming months for pleasure or work have only have a little time left left to sign up for an airline credit card that will score them significant savings. American Express is offering elevated welcome offers across six consumer and business Delta SkyMiles credit cards until April 28, 2021. The Delta SkyMiles Gold, Platinum and Reserve cards let new cardholders earn bonus miles after meeting certain spending limits on their new card within the first three months their account is open. When you're ready to travel again, redeem your bonus Delta miles for flights, hotels and rental cars to help make your next trip more affordable. You can also choose to enhance your travel experience and cash in your miles for a seat upgrade or treat yourself to a premium drink at a Delta Sky Club. Here are the six Delta SkyMiles credit cards with elevated welcome bonuses:

1. Delta SkyMiles Gold American Express Card

Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 2 miles per dollar spent on Delta purchases, 2 miles per dollar spent at U.S. supermarkets, 2 miles per dollar spent at restaurants, and 1 mile per dollar on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Limited Time Offer: Earn 70,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months (offer expires 4/28/2021)

Annual fee $0 the first year, then $99

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.74% to 24.74% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

2. Delta SkyMiles Platinum American Express Card

Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases and purchases made directly with hotels; 2X Miles at restaurants worldwide, including takeout and delivery and at U.S. supermarkets; 1X Miles on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Limited Time Offer: Earn 90,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months (offer expires 4/28/2021)

Annual fee $250

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.74% to 24.74% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

The Delta SkyMiles Platinum American Express Card ranked as the best for Delta on Select's list of the top airline credit cards. Beyond its welcome bonus, the card offers perks like an annual companion travel certificate, first checked bag free on Delta flights for you and your companions on the same reservation (maximum nine waivers per reservation) and priority boarding. There's also car rental loss and damage insurance, baggage insurance, plus a fee credit for Global Entry (up to $100) or TSA PreCheck (up to $85) every four years. With this card, you can get lounge access to the Delta Sky Club for you and up to two guests at a discounted rate of just $39 when flying on Delta. You also receive a 20% savings in the form of a statement credit after using your card on eligible Delta in-flight purchases of food, beverages and audio headsets.

3. Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express Card

Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 3 Miles on every dollar spent on eligible purchases made directly with Delta.

Welcome bonus Limited Time Offer: Earn 80,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months (offer expires 4/28/2021)

Annual fee $550

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.74% to 24.74% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

4. Delta SkyMiles Gold Business American Express Card

Delta SkyMiles® Gold Business American Express Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 2 miles per dollar spent on Delta purchases, 2 miles per dollar spent on U.S. shipping and U.S. advertising in select media, 2 miles per dollar spent at restaurants and 1 mile per dollar spent on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Limited Time Offer: Earn 70,000 bonus miles and a $50 statement credit after spending $2,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months (offer ends 4/28/21)

Annual fee $0 the first year, then $99

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.74% to 24.74% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

5. Delta SkyMiles Platinum Business American Express Card

Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 3 Miles on every dollar spent on eligible purchases made directly with Delta and on every eligible dollar spent on purchases made directly with hotels. Earn 1.5 miles per dollar on single eligible purchases of $5,000 or more (that's an extra half point per dollar), up to 50,000 additional miles per year. 1 Mile on every eligible dollar spent on other purchases.

Welcome bonus Limited Time Offer: Earn 90,000 bonus miles and a $100 statement credit after spending $3,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months (offer ends 4/28/21)

Annual fee $250

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.74% to 24.74% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

6. Delta SkyMiles Reserve Business American Express Card

Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 3 Miles on every dollar spent on eligible purchases made directly with Delta

Welcome bonus Limited Time Offer: Earn 80,000 bonus miles, 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs), and a $200 statement credit after spending $5,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months (offer ends 4/28/21)

Annual fee $550

Intro APR None

Regular APR 16.74% to 25.74% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Plus, with Status Boost®, earn 15,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $30,000 in purchases on your card in a calendar year, up to four times per year. Throughout 2021, earn an additional 3,750 MQMs after making $30,000 in purchases (up to four times).

