Less than 10 days left: Earn up to 125,000 points and $200 in statement credits with these Marriott Bonvoy credit cards

Marriott loyalists have only a limited time left to save on their next hotel stay (and enjoy other premium travel perks).

American Express is offering elevated welcome offers on two consumer and business Marriott Bonvoy credit cards until May 12, 2021.

The Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card and the Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card let new cardholders earn bonus Marriott Bonvoy points and statement credits after meeting certain spending limits on their new card within the first three to six months their account is open.

Next time you go to book a vacation or business travel, you can redeem your Marriott Bonvoy bonus points for your hotel accommodation, flights, car rentals and even travel packages.

Here are the two Marriott Bonvoy credit cards with elevated welcome bonuses: