Less than 10 days left: Earn up to 125,000 points and $200 in statement credits with these Marriott Bonvoy credit cards
Sign up for one of these Marriott Bonvoy credit cards before the elevated welcome offers expire.
Marriott loyalists have only a limited time left to save on their next hotel stay (and enjoy other premium travel perks).
American Express is offering elevated welcome offers on two consumer and business Marriott Bonvoy credit cards until May 12, 2021.
The Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card and the Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card let new cardholders earn bonus Marriott Bonvoy points and statement credits after meeting certain spending limits on their new card within the first three to six months their account is open.
Next time you go to book a vacation or business travel, you can redeem your Marriott Bonvoy bonus points for your hotel accommodation, flights, car rentals and even travel packages.
Here are the two Marriott Bonvoy credit cards with elevated welcome bonuses:
1. Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card
Welcome offer on the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card: Earn 125,000 bonus Marriott Bonvoy points after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new card in the first three months your account is open. Plus, earn up to $200 in statement credits for eligible purchases at U.S. restaurants within the first six months of card membership (offer expires 5/12/2021).
Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card
Rewards
6X Marriott Bonvoy points for each dollar spent on eligible purchases at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels, 3X points at U.S. restaurants and on flights booked directly with airlines, 2X points on all other eligible purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 125,000 bonus Marriott Bonvoy points after you use your new card to make $5,000 in purchases within the first three months. Plus, earn up to $200 in statement credits for eligible purchases at U.S. restaurants within the first six months of card membership (offer expires 5/12/2021)
Annual Fee
$450
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
15.74% to 24.74% variable
Balance transfer fee
N/A
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
See rates and fees, terms apply.
The Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card ranked as the best for Marriott on Select's list of the top hotel credit cards. Those who frequently book rooms at Marriott properties can earn rewards that help offset the cost of the card's $450 annual fee: Earn 6X Marriott Bonvoy points for each dollar spent on eligible purchases at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels, 3X points per $1 spent at U.S. restaurants and on flights booked directly with airlines and 2X points per $1 spent on all other eligible purchases.
Cardholders can also maximize the card's perks beyond just the welcome bonus and rewards program. Here are just a handful of our favorites:
- Complimentary Marriott Bonvoy Platinum Elite status for the 2021 status year. Benefits include a welcome gift like complimentary breakfast or another amenity when you stay at Marriott Bonvoy brand hotels, late checkout and enhanced room upgrades
- Annual $300 statement credit toward incidentals, including charges at restaurants, spas and other establishments within Marriott Bonvoy hotels. Plus, guests staying two nights or more at the Ritz-Carlton® or St. Regis® properties get an additional $100 property credit
- One complimentary night award every year after account anniversary — no spending required
- Application fee credit of up to $100 for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck, as well as Priority Pass™ Select membership (valued at $429), which gives members access to more than 1,000 lounges worldwide
- No foreign transaction fees
2. Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express Card
Welcome offer on the Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express Card: Earn 100,000 bonus Marriott Bonvoy points after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new card in the first three months your account is open. Plus, earn up to $150 in statement credits for eligible purchases made within the first three months of card membership (offer expires 5/12/2021).
Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card
Rewards
6X Marriott Bonvoy points for each dollar spent on eligible purchases at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels, 4X points for each dollar of eligible purchases at U.S. restaurants, at U.S. gas stations, on wireless telephone services purchased directly from U.S. service providers and on U.S. purchases for shipping, 2X points on all other eligible purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 100,000 bonus Marriott Bonvoy points after you use your new card to make $5,000 in purchases within the first three months from account opening, plus earn up to $150 back in statement credits on eligible purchases made within the first three months (offer ends 5/12/21)
Annual fee
$125
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
15.74% to 24.74% variable
Balance transfer fee
N/A
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
See rates and fees, terms apply.
With the Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express Card, cardholders can earn rewards on a few different business expense categories:
- 6X Marriott Bonvoy points for each dollar spent on eligible purchases at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels
- 4X points for each dollar of eligible purchases at U.S. restaurants, at U.S. gas stations, on wireless telephone services purchased directly from U.S. service providers and on U.S. purchases for shipping
- 2X points on all other eligible purchases
Marriott Bonvoy Business Amex Card members also receive complimentary Marriott Bonvoy Platinum Elite status for 2021, as well as one complimentary night award every year after account anniversary with no spending required. Plus, earn an additional free night after spending $60,000 in purchases on your card in a calendar year.
