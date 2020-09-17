Amex Trendex survey finds 64% of millennials are looking for ways to improve their credit score

About six months into the coronavirus pandemic, young consumers in the U.S. are paying attention to their financial wellness more than ever before.

According to the latest Amex Trendex, a monthly trend report from American Express, more than half (64%) of millennials are looking for ways to improve their credit score and over a fourth (30%) say they are more likely to check their credit score since the beginning of the pandemic. The online poll conducted by Morning Consult surveyed 2,000 adult consumers (18+) in the U.S. between August 18 to 20, 2020. Respondents had a household income of at least $70,000.

"The survey shows that now more than ever, consumers are focused on their overall financial health," Kunal Madhok, VP of U.S. consumer lending at American Express, tells CNBC Select. "This is exactly why we recently launched Score Goals, to give consumers a personalized playbook to help get them one step closer to achieving their financial goals."

Credit scores range from 300 (very poor) to 850 (excellent), and while they may seem like an arbitrary number, their 3-digit makeup has a lot to do with qualifying for the best credit cards and lowest interest rates on loans or mortgages.

If you're concerned about a bad credit score, the first step is knowing what makes it low. Free-to-use tools like Score Goals, part of Amex's MyCredit Guide, allow users to set their desired credit score as a goal. It then provides personalized recommendations, such as paying down a specific dollar amount of debt, to help them reach their target score over a suggested time frame: six, 12, 18 or 24 months. The Amex feature is available to everyone, not just Amex cardholders.