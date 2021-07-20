Here’s the average student loan debt of borrowers 50 to 61 years old

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

There are far fewer 50- to 61-year-olds who still carry student loan debt compared to younger age groups, but those that do have high average balances. According to statistics from the U.S. Department of Education's Q4 2020 data, borrowers in this age group have an average balance of $42,290.32, which is nearly as much as the highest average debt load of $42,373.23 carried by the age bracket below them (35- to 49-year-olds). But while these two age groups, 35-to-49 and 50-to-61, have a similar average balance, the number of overall loan borrowers drastically decreases after age 49. There are just 6.2 million borrowers in the older age group, compared to 14.2 million borrowers in the younger age group. The numbers illustrate a scenario of borrowers being at different ends of the spectrum. There are those who have completely paid off their student loans by their 50s — signaled by the big drop-off of borrowers — and also those who still have a good chunk of debt to pay off with all the interest that has accrued over most of their adult years — signaled by the high average debt balance. The data also accounts for parent borrowers who took out student loans in their own name to help finance their children's college education.

Refinancing student loans in your 50s

Whether you are paying off your own student loans or managing the parent PLUS loans you took out for your child, refinancing through a private lender can help you get rid of the debt once and for all. Given you likely have had your loans for years by the time you turn 50, you may have already refinanced numerous times. The good news is you can refinance your student loans as many times as you'd like. You can also take advantage of your age: If you've been building a history of on-time loan payments all these years, you may have a higher credit score and be in a better spot to qualify for a lower interest rate. Before you refinance: With the current federal student loan payment and interest freeze, we do not recommend that you consider refinancing any federal or parent PLUS loans until the forbearance ends on Sept. 30, 2021. Refinancing federal loans removes all unique governmental protections like deferment and forbearance, income-driven repayment plans, forgiveness programs and widespread student loan cancellation.

Refinancing private student loans amid reported inflation

Our methodology

We took into consideration the minimum credit scores and income levels required if this information was available. Customer support: Every company on our list provides customer service available via telephone, email or secure online messaging. We also opted for lenders with an online resource hub or advice center to help you educate yourself about the student loan refinancing process. After reviewing the above features, we sorted our recommendations by best for overall refinancing needs, having a co-signer, applying with a fair credit score, refinancing parent loans and medical school loans. Note that the rates and fee structures for private student loan refinancing are not guaranteed forever; they are subject to change without notice and they often fluctuate in accordance with the Fed rate. Choosing a fixed-rate APR when you refinance will guarantee that your interest rate and monthly payment will remain consistent throughout the entire term of the loan. Your refinanced rate depends on your credit score, income, debt-to-income (DTI) ratio, savings, payment history and overall financial health. To refinance your student loan(s), lenders will conduct a hard credit inquiry and request a full application, which could require proof of income, identity verification, proof of address and more.

