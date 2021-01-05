Earn a $100 bonus with the Bank of America Advantage Plus Banking account, plus up to 15% cash back on select deals

Editor’s Note: APYs listed in this article are up-to-date as of the time of publication. They may fluctuate (up or down) as the Fed rate changes. CNBC will update as changes are made public. If you’re looking to switch checking accounts, consider opening an account with a bank that will pay you to deposit money. Bank of America Advantage Plus Banking® offers new account holders the opportunity to receive a $100 opening deposit after meeting minor requirements. Beyond a bonus, this account also has a large ATM network, four ways to waive the $12 monthly maintenance fee and cash back offers at participating merchants with BankAmeriDeals®. Here’s a deep dive into the Bank of America Advantage Plus Banking’s APY, access to your cash, perks and fees, so you can decide if this checking account is a good choice for you.

Bank of America Advantage Plus Banking review

Bank of America Advantage Plus Banking® Monthly maintenance fee $12, with options to waive

Minimum deposit to open $100

Minimum balance $1,500 daily balance to avoid monthly maintenance fee

Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 0.01% APR for balances less than $50,000 and a 0.02% APR for balances of $50,000 and over

Free ATM network 16,900 Bank of America ATMs

ATM fee reimbursement None

Overdraft fee $35 (max of 4 overdraft fees per day)

Mobile check deposit Yes Bank of America is a Member FDIC.

APY

The Bank of America Advantage Plus Banking account has a 0.01% APR for balances less than $50,000 and a 0.02% APR for balances of $50,000 and over.

Access to your cash

Account holders can conveniently access cash every day by going to an ATM or visiting a teller at the bank. If you don’t need cash, Zelle is conveniently integrated into the Bank of America app, so you can send and receive money within minutes. Debit card withdrawals from an ATM are limited to $1,500 per day. Debit card purchases have a higher threshold of $5,000 per day.

Perks

$100 opening deposit bonus , which new account holders can earn by receiving two qualifying direct deposits of $250 or more within 90 days of account opening. Offer is available online only through June 30, 2021, additional terms apply.

, which new account holders can earn by receiving two qualifying direct deposits of $250 or more within 90 days of account opening. Offer is available online only through June 30, 2021, additional terms apply. Earn up to 15% cash back with BankAmeriDeals® , offers apply to participating stores and restaurants. Activation is required to benefit from each deal.

, offers apply to participating stores and restaurants. Activation is required to benefit from each deal. Zelle is integrated directly into the Bank of America mobile app , allowing you to send and receive money within minutes.

, allowing you to send and receive money within minutes. Over 16,900 fee-free Bank of America ATMs , so you can get cash or deposit money without paying a fee.

, so you can get cash or deposit money without paying a fee. Mobile check deposit , which allows you to easily take a photo of a check and deposit it from within the Bank of America mobile app, saving you a trip to an ATM or bank.

, which allows you to easily take a photo of a check and deposit it from within the Bank of America mobile app, saving you a trip to an ATM or bank. Lock and unlock your card, halting most new transactions if your card is stolen, lost or misplaced. Autopay, returns, credits and some other transactions may continue to be processed.

Fees

The Bank of America Advantage Plus Banking account comes with many common checking account fees, such as a $12 monthly fee and $35 overdraft fee. You can waive the monthly fee by meeting one of these requirements each statement cycle: Have at least one qualifying direct deposit of $250.

Maintain a minimum daily balance of $1,500 or more.

Be a Preferred Rewards client (requires a minimum qualifying combined balance of $20,000 in a Bank of America® deposit and/or Merrill® investment accounts).

Be a student under age 24 who’s enrolled in high school, college, university or a vocational program. The $35 overdraft fee applies to transactions over $1 and you can incur a maximum of four per day. You can pay a lower $12 overdraft fee if you sign up for overdraft protection, which can authorize transfers from a linked Bank of America savings or secondary checking account. The $12 fee applies to transfers exceeding $1 and there’s a limit of one transfer fee per day. While Bank of America has over 16,900 fee-free ATMs, if you use a non-Bank of America ATM, Bank of America will charge you an ATM fee of $2.50 per U.S. transaction or $5 for each foreign country transaction. The ATM operator may also charge an additional fee.

Bottom line

Overall, the Bank of America Advantage Plus Banking account can be a good choice for you if you can meet the requirements to waive the monthly fee. The is account can help you earn an extra $100 simply by receiving two qualifying direct deposits of $250 or more within 90 days of account opening. And while this isn’t a no-fee checking account, there are four ways you can waive the monthly maintenance fee.





Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.