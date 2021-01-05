Earn a $100 bonus with the Bank of America Advantage Plus Banking account, plus up to 15% cash back on select deals

Editor’s Note: APYs listed in this article are up-to-date as of the time of publication. They may fluctuate (up or down) as the Fed rate changes. CNBC will update as changes are made public.
If you’re looking to switch checking accounts, consider opening an account with a bank that will pay you to deposit money. Bank of America Advantage Plus Banking® offers new account holders the opportunity to receive a $100 opening deposit after meeting minor requirements.
Beyond a bonus, this account also has a large ATM network, four ways to waive the $12 monthly maintenance fee and cash back offers at participating merchants with BankAmeriDeals®.
Here’s a deep dive into the Bank of America Advantage Plus Banking’s APY, access to your cash, perks and fees, so you can decide if this checking account is a good choice for you.
$12, with options to waive
$100
$1,500 daily balance to avoid monthly maintenance fee
0.01% APR for balances less than $50,000 and a 0.02% APR for balances of $50,000 and over
16,900 Bank of America ATMs
None
$35 (max of 4 overdraft fees per day)
Yes
See our methodology, terms apply. Bank of America is a Member FDIC.
The Bank of America Advantage Plus Banking account has a 0.01% APR for balances less than $50,000 and a 0.02% APR for balances of $50,000 and over.
Account holders can conveniently access cash every day by going to an ATM or visiting a teller at the bank. If you don’t need cash, Zelle is conveniently integrated into the Bank of America app, so you can send and receive money within minutes.
Debit card withdrawals from an ATM are limited to $1,500 per day. Debit card purchases have a higher threshold of $5,000 per day.
The Bank of America Advantage Plus Banking account comes with many common checking account fees, such as a $12 monthly fee and $35 overdraft fee.
You can waive the monthly fee by meeting one of these requirements each statement cycle:
The $35 overdraft fee applies to transactions over $1 and you can incur a maximum of four per day. You can pay a lower $12 overdraft fee if you sign up for overdraft protection, which can authorize transfers from a linked Bank of America savings or secondary checking account. The $12 fee applies to transfers exceeding $1 and there’s a limit of one transfer fee per day.
While Bank of America has over 16,900 fee-free ATMs, if you use a non-Bank of America ATM, Bank of America will charge you an ATM fee of $2.50 per U.S. transaction or $5 for each foreign country transaction. The ATM operator may also charge an additional fee.
Overall, the Bank of America Advantage Plus Banking account can be a good choice for you if you can meet the requirements to waive the monthly fee. The is account can help you earn an extra $100 simply by receiving two qualifying direct deposits of $250 or more within 90 days of account opening. And while this isn’t a no-fee checking account, there are four ways you can waive the monthly maintenance fee.