Maximize your purchases with Bank of America's 'More Rewards Day' promotion

Bank of America is holding its second annual "More Rewards Day" event, offering eligible cardholders the opportunity to earn bonus rewards for their purchases, just in time for the holiday season. On November 9, 2023, all personal and small business cardholders will have the chance to earn 2% cash back (up to $50 maximum) or two points or two miles per $1 on the first $2,500 in eligible purchases. Below, CNBC Select has the details on what you need to know about Bank of America's offer and how you can take advantage.

How to earn bonus rewards

How you earn rewards during the event with your Bank of America credit card depends on the type of card you have. And even if your card doesn't typically earn rewards, you still get something for your spending on More Rewards Day. Cash-back credit cards : Earn an additional 2% cash back per $1 spent on the first $2,500 in purchases made on 11/09/23 ET, up to $50 cash back.

: Earn an additional 2% cash back per $1 spent on the first $2,500 in purchases made on 11/09/23 ET, up to $50 cash back. Rewards credit cards that earn points or miles : Earn an additional 2 points or miles per $1 spent on the first $2,500 in purchases made on 11/09/23 ET, up to 5,000 points and up to 5,000 miles.

: Earn an additional 2 points or miles per $1 spent on the first $2,500 in purchases made on 11/09/23 ET, up to 5,000 points and up to 5,000 miles. Non-rewards and all other credit cards: Earn 2% cash back as a statement credit on the first $2,500 in purchases made on 11/09/23, up to $50 cash back. To put it in perspective, let's say you have an airline credit card like the Alaska Airlines Visa® credit card, which earns unlimited 3 miles for every $1 spent on eligible Alaska Airlines purchases, 2 miles for every $1 spent on eligible gas, EV charging station, local transit, rideshare, cable, and select streaming services purchases and one mile for every $1 spent on all other purchases. During More Rewards Day, for up to $2,500 in purchases you'd earn 5 miles per dollar spent on eligible Alaska Airlines purchases, 4 miles per dollar spent on eligible gas, EV charging station, local transit, rideshare, cable, and select streaming services purchases and 3 miles per dollar spent on all other purchases. The rewards will automatically be applied to your account, but it might take up to two billing cycles after the offer ends for the rewards to show up. More information can be found on Bank of America's website.

What cards qualify for More Rewards Day?

All personal and small business Bank of America credit cards are eligible for the More Rewards Day promotion, including non-rewards credit cards like the BankAmericard® credit card. To maximize your rewards, the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card, was ranked by CNBC Select as the best Bank of America credit card for cash back. It earns 3% on a category of your choice and 2% on grocery stores and wholesale clubs (up to $2,500 in combined choice category and grocery stores purchases) and 1% on all other eligible purchases. If you're planning on splurging for your small business, the Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card also earns a competitive 3% cash back in the category of your choice, 2% cash back on dining purchases (for the first $50,000 in combined category and dining purchases each calendar year) and 1% cash back on all other purchases.

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card Rewards 3% on a category of your choice and 2% on grocery stores and wholesale clubs (up to $2,500 in combined choice category and grocery stores purchases) and 1% on all other eligible purchases. However, you can earn 25%-75% more cash back on every purchase if you're a Preferred Rewards member.

Welcome bonus $200 online cash rewards bonus after making at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days from account opening.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR Introductory 0% APR for your first 15 billing cycles on purchases and on balance transfers made within 60 days of account opening.

Regular APR 18.24% - 28.24% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $10 or 3%, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See our methodology, terms apply.

Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card Rewards Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases everywhere, every time.

Welcome bonus $300 statement credit after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% Introductory APR on purchases for the first 9 billing cycles.

Regular APR 18.24% to 28.24% variable APR

Balance transfer fee Either $10 or 4% of the amount of each transaction, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fees 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Other ways to maximize your spending

If you don't have a Bank of America credit card, you can still maximize your spending by utilizing credit cards that have a comparable reward-earning rate, such as the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express. For a $0 intro annual fee during the first year, (then $95 after), this card offers 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, 3% cash back on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) and 1% cash back on other purchases. If you'd like to avoid the annual fee, the Citi® Double Cash Card also offers 2% cash back, 1% on all eligible purchases and an additional 1% after you pay your credit card bill.

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations , up to $6,000 per year, then 1%, 3% cash back on U.S. online retail purchases, on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%. Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be easily redeemed for statement credits.

Welcome bonus Earn a $200 statement credit after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers, from the date of account opening

Regular APR 19.24% - 29.99% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fee 2.7%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Citi® Double Cash Card Learn More On Citi's secure site Rewards 2% cash back: 1% on all eligible purchases and an additional 1% after you pay your credit card bill

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 18 months on balance transfers; N/A for purchases

Regular APR 19.24% - 29.24% variable

Balance transfer fee For balance transfers completed within 4 months of account opening, an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer ($5 minimum) applies; after that, a balance transfer fee of 5% of each transfer ($5 minimum) applies

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Fair/Good/Excellent

See rates and fees. Terms apply. Read our Citi® Double Cash Card review.

Bottom line

Bank of America's "More Rewards Day" event could be a great opportunity whether you're looking to maximize rewards for everyday spending or holiday purchases. Whether you plan to use a personal or small business credit card, be sure to take advantage of this one-day offer.

