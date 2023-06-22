From the U.S. to the Caribbean, Europe and beyond: Here are the top all-inclusive resorts you can book with points

You've finally managed to pull yourself away from work to spend a few days on a beach somewhere, eating, drinking, relaxing and living your best life. But then the bill comes and suddenly, you're poring over the various expenses that have added up in addition to your room rate. When you're on vacation, the last thing you want is to think about your budget constantly to avoid overspending. That's where all-inclusive resorts come in. With all-inclusive resorts, guests simply book a room and then spend their vacation indulging in unlimited foods and drinks without worrying about additional costs. It's the ultimate stress-free vacation experience. In addition to meals and drinks, guests get access to an array of recreational activities and entertainment options. With their all-encompassing approach, all-inclusive hotels provide a convenient and immersive vacation experience for travelers looking to unwind and enjoy a truly relaxing vacation. Luckily, major hotel brands like Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt are expanding their all-inclusive offerings so members can book these types of properties using their hotel points. By utilizing your points for an all-inclusive stay, you can embark on a luxurious vacation and create lasting memories without breaking the bank. Below, CNBC Select rounds up some of the top all-inclusive resorts around the world where you can redeem points and the best travel rewards credit cards for earning hotel points. Find the best credit card for you by reviewing offers in our credit card marketplace or get personalized offers via CardMatch™.

United States

Alila Ventana Big Sur Courtesy of Hyatt

You don't have to travel out of the country to experience the comfort and luxury of an all-inclusive resort. World of Hyatt has several properties in the U.S. that you can book with as little as 35,000 points per night. These resorts are easy to reach and don't require a passport stamp, providing the ultimate hassle-free vacation. Alila Ventana Big Sur This Alila Ventana Big Sur is nestled among the cliffs of Big Sur, California, providing a picturesque setting to enjoy a stress-free getaway. Alila Ventana Big Sur is an all-inclusive Hyatt resort ranging from 35,000 to 45,000 World of Hyatt points per night. All meals and snacks are complimentary, including both the resort's restaurants and room service. Guests can also take advantage of various on-site activities, including yoga, hiking, crafts classes, picnic excursions, chauffeur service within a 3-mile radius and more. [ Jump to the best World of Hyatt credit cards ] Miraval Austin Resort & Spa This wellness resort tucked away in the Texas Hill Country is bookable on Hyatt points and is a gratuity-free property. Rates at the Miraval Austin range from 40,000 to 50,000 World of Hyatt points per night for one guest and 57,500 to 72,000 points for double occupancy. This rate includes luxury accommodations, meals and snacks, access to wellness activities like meditation and rock climbing and a $175 nightly resort credit per person which can be used toward spa treatments or other extras. [ Jump to the best World of Hyatt credit cards ] Miraval Berkshires Resort & Spa The Miraval Berkshires is a perfect getaway for East Coast travelers looking to reset and restore. The resort boasts a peaceful setting in Lenox, Massachusetts and offers unique activities like horseback riding, beekeeping and various activities around the resort's on-site farm. Award nights range between 40,000 and 50,000 World of Hyatt points per night for one guest (additional 17,5000 to 20,000 points per night for double occupancy). As with all Miraval properties, booking with Hyatt points gets you a $175 resort credit per person that you can apply towards the spa, premium activities, horseback riding lessons and specialty workshops. [ Jump to the best World of Hyatt credit cards ] Don't miss: Get free breakfast, room upgrades and more with the best hotel credit cards

Mexico

Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos Courtesy of Hyatt

Caribbean

Hilton La Romana, an All-Inclusive Family Resort Dominican Republic Courtesy of Hilton

Major hotel chains are also expanding their all-inclusive resorts in the Caribbean, with excellent options at every price point. If you're looking to get value out of your points, consider the following Caribbean all-inclusive resorts: Hilton La Romana, an All-Inclusive Family Resort (Dominican Republic) The Hilton La Romana offers themed dining at seven different restaurants, plus 24/7 room service. The resort offers entertainment for all ages, with an on-site water park, kids and teen clubs, a 21,000-square-foot spa, casino and dive center. A standard garden-view room with a balcony and fully-stocked minibar will set you back just 76,000 points per night. If you're traveling without kids, Hilton also offers the adults-only all-inclusive La Romana resort right next door. [ Jump to the best Hilton Honors credit cards ] Holiday Inn Resort Montego Bay (Jamaica) The Holiday Inn Montego Bay is one of the few all-inclusive resorts you can book with IHG One Rewards points. The resort isn't the most luxurious on the list, but a standard award gets you into an ocean-view room for 50,000 points per night. Plus, all guests receive parking and five restaurants to choose from. [ Jump to the best IHG One credit cards ] Planet Hollywood Costa Rica Located in the serene Papagayo Peninsula, this all-suite Marriott Autograph Collection resort offers exceptional value for your points. Starting at 50,000 Marriott Bonvoy points per night, guests can book a suite with a private balcony, room service and reservation-free dining at seven gourmet restaurants and bars. The resort also has three pools, a fitness center and a spa, where guests can indulge in treatments at an added cost. With the welcome bonus from a co-branded Marriott card, such as the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card, you can easily cover multiple free nights at this resort. Terms apply. [ Jump to the best Marriott Bonvoy credit cards ] Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana (Dominican Republic) Located on Punta Cana's Juanillo Beach, this all-inclusive resort offers guests complimentary non-motorized watersports to really enjoy the setting. Guests can dine at a whopping 11 restaurants and bars and enjoy the on-site water park and spa for a bit of fun and relaxation. Free standard nights are a bargain at just 35,000 to 45,000 World of Hyatt points. [ Jump to the best World of Hyatt credit cards ] Don't miss: These are the best credit cards for maximizing Marriott stays

Europe and Asia

There isn't a huge selection of all-inclusive resorts in Europe or Asia that you can book with points. However, there is a solid selection concentrated around Bulgaria and Turkey. Doubletree Bodrum Isil Club Resort (Turkey) If you're looking for the perfect Mediterranean getaway, the Doubletree Bodrum is an excellent choice. The resort offers a private beach on the Aegean Sea, with numerous restaurants and bars, a spa and a host of daily activities for guests of all ages. Free nights cost just 80,000 Hilton points for a standard room with a balcony. [ Jump to the best Hilton Honors credit cards ] Dreams Sunny Beach Resort & Spa (Bulgaria) This luxurious resort is located on the shores of the Black Sea and driving distance from a UNESCO World Heritage site. On-site, guests can enjoy the resort's five pools, room service, a world-class spa and a fitness center. An award night at this property will set you back 17,000 to 23,000 World of Hyatt points per night. [ Jump to the best World of Hyatt credit cards ]

Middle East and Africa

Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort and Spa Courtesy of Marriott

There aren't many all-inclusive resorts you can book with points in Africa and the Middle East. However, Hilton and Marriott both provide exceptional options. You can stay at some unique properties that offer tremendous value at different price points. Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Resort in Dubai (United Arab Emirates) The Al Maha is an ideal choice for anyone looking for a dessert oasis away from the bustle of Dubai. With paid rates exceeding $1,000 per night, you're better off redeeming 92,500 to 120,000 Marriott points instead. You'll enjoy a spacious Bedouin suite with a private plunge pool and unlimited meals and drinks. The resort offers unique activities like falconry and guests can choose up to two per day. [ Jump to the best Marriott Bonvoy credit cards ] Hilton Marsa Alam Nubian Resort (Egypt) This Red Sea resort has a prime location for snorkeling at bargain prices. You can book a free night at this all-inclusive property for just 30,000 points, which includes a pool view room and complimentary meals at seven bars and restaurants offering diverse cuisine. With the welcome bonus from the Hilton credit cards, you can book up to five free nights at this resort. [ Jump to the best Hilton Honors credit cards ]

Best cards for earning points for all-inclusive resorts

Now that you've got your next all-inclusive vacation spot picked out, it's time to stockpile points. Luckily, hotel credit cards offer plenty of points to cover at least a couple of nights at some of the above-mentioned resorts. Here's a list of credit card offers, broken down by hotel loyalty program:

Bottom line

All-inclusive resorts often come with a higher price tag due to the inclusion of meals, drinks, and various amenities. By redeeming your points for an all-inclusive stay, you can enjoy a luxurious vacation without worrying about the additional costs of food, beverages, and activities. You can relax and indulge in the resort's offerings without constantly reaching for your wallet. With so many major brands expanding their offerings, there is sure to be a property that fits your budget and vacation needs. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date

