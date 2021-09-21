Here are the best checking accounts for travelers in 2021

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Not all checking accounts are made equal, and if you are travel regularly you'll want certain features to make your adventures a bit smoother. These include: ATM-fee reimbursement, no account fees, accessible customer service and outstanding mobile apps to check your bank accounts on the go. Keep in mind that this does not mean you need to get rid of your preferred banking institution. In fact, it may be a good idea to have multiple checking accounts to keep your day-to-day finances and travel funds separate. Select analyzed dozens of U.S. checking accounts to find the top checking accounts for travelers, and you can apply online today for any of the three options listed below.

The best checking accounts for travelers

Best for domestic travel: Capital One 360 Checking®

Capital One 360 Checking® Learn More Information about the Capital One 360 Checking® Account has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the bank prior to publication. Capital One Bank is a Member FDIC. Monthly maintenance fee $0

Minimum deposit to open $0

Minimum balance None

Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 0.10%

Free ATM network 40,000+ Capital One® and Allpoint® ATMs

ATM fee reimbursement None

Overdraft fee $35 if you opt-in to Next Day Grace

Mobile check deposit Yes Terms apply.

Who's this for? The Capital One 360 Checking® account gives consumers the power to withdraw from any ATM in the world, without incurring any additional fees. In addition, the account earns interest on the account balance, and customer service is available 24/7 by phone. With this account, you are able to use either Capital One or Allpoint® ATMs. However, if you decide to use an out-of-network ATM, your fees will not be reimbursed. While you are traveling, you will likely find value in using the Capital One app to complete your banking functions. Currently, the app is rated over 4.5 stars in both the App Store and Google Play store. There is no minimum deposit requirement, but if you need to deposit cash, you can do so at over 40,000 fee-free Capital One and Allpoint ATMs.

Best for international travel: Betterment Checking

Betterment Checking Learn More On Betterment's secure site Monthly maintenance fee $0

Minimum deposit to open $0

Minimum balance None

Annual Percentage Yield (APY) None

Free ATM network None

ATM fee reimbursement All ATM fees reimbursed

Overdraft fee None

Mobile check deposit Yes. However, you must meet two requirements. Customer for at least 30 days and receive direct deposits totaling $500 or more within the last month. Terms apply.

Who's this for? Primarily known for its robo-advisor investing products (including an IRA), the Betterment Checking account is excellent for international travel. The account refunds all ATM fees, both domestic and international, including the fees that out-of-network ATMs charge to use their service. In addition, you can earn cash back at select retailers, including Walmart and Adidas — similar to a cash-back credit card. And if you pay your cell phone bill with your Betterment debit card, your cell phone is now covered with an insurance policy in case your phone is lost, stolen or damaged, up to $600. The account has no fees of any kind, and there are no minimum balance requirements to get started. One downside to Betterment is that you can't deposit physical cash into an account via an ATM.

Best for traveling and investing: Schwab Bank High Yield Investor Checking®

Schwab Bank High Yield Investor Checking® Learn More Information about the Schwab Bank High Yield Investor Checking® account has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the bank prior to publication. Charles Schwab Bank, SSB is a Member FDIC. Monthly maintenance fee $0

Minimum deposit to open $0

Minimum balance None

Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 0.03% APY

Free ATM network None

ATM fee reimbursement All ATM fees reimbursed

Overdraft fee None

Mobile check deposit Yes. Terms apply.

Who's this for? Charles Schwab offers the High Yield Investor Checking® account, which comes with unlimited ATM-fee reimbursements worldwide and earns interest on your balance. The account also comes with no monthly fees or minimum balance requirements. When opening a checking account with Schwab, you will have to open a Schwab brokerage account at the same time. However, you are not obligated to use it and there no fees to have a brokerage account. You can also pair this card with the American Express Platinum Card® for Schwab. This card is exclusive to Schwab customers, and you can redeem American Express Membership Rewards points for cash back at a higher rate than other Membership-Rewards-earning cards One downside to the Schwab Bank High Yield Investor Checking account is that there is no way to deposit cash directly.

Best for solely online banking: Axos Bank Rewards Checking

Axos Bank Rewards Checking Learn More On Axos Bank's secure site Monthly maintenance fee $0

Minimum deposit to open $50

Minimum balance None

Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Up to 1.00% APY

Free ATM network None

ATM fee reimbursement All domestic ATM fees reimbursed

Overdraft fee None

Mobile check deposit Yes. Terms apply.

Who's this for? Axos Bank is an online bank with 24/7 customer service through phone or secured online chat. With the Rewards Checking account, there are unlimited domestic ATM-fee reimbursements, no overdraft fees or no monthly maintenance fees. The account requires a $50 minimum deposit. In addition, the account will pay you up to two days early if you get paid through direct deposit. Keep in mind that because this is an online bank, there are no physical branches — but it is FDIC insured.

Our methodology

To determine the best checking account for travelers, Select analyzed dozens of U.S. checking accounts offered by online and brick-and-mortar banks, including major credit unions. We narrowed down our rankings by only considering checking accounts that charge no ATM fees for domestic or international ATM withdrawals. While the accounts we chose in this article consistently have no ATM fees, we also compared each checking account on a range of features, including: No minimum balance requirement

Low initial deposit of $0 to $50

Available nationwide

Physical branch locations and/or online accessibility

Large ATM network

Ease of use and account accessibility

Customer reviews, when available All of the accounts included on this list are Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) insured up to $250,000. This insurance protects and reimburses you up to your balance and the legal limit in the event your bank fails. The rates and fee structures for checking accounts are subject to change without notice and they often fluctuate in accordance with the prime rate. Your earnings depend on any associated fees and the balance you have in your checking account. To open an account, some banks and institutions may require a deposit of new money, meaning you can't transfer money you already had in an account at that bank.

Information about the Capital One 360 Checking® Account have been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the bank prior to publication. Capital One Bank is a Member FDIC.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.