The best credit cards for working from home

Whether or not we're prepared for it, the coronavirus pandemic is changing the way Americans live and work.
One of the most immediate adjustments we've had to make is the move to remote work for professionals across numerous industries. And it looks like it will take a lot longer for anyone to return to normal office life than we first anticipated.
If you're going to be WFH for the long haul, you might want to consider adding another credit card to your wallet, one that will offer bonus rewards in categories like home renovation, office supplies or food delivery services that you need now that your work life and home life are blended.
Below, CNBC Select reviews the best credit cards to use when you work from home:
Before we start, there's one important factor to remember: Some of these cards charge an annual fee, which you'll want to consider before you apply. Most cards with annual fees come with rewards and perks that outweigh the costs, but since we're all cutting back on spending right now, you'll want to be extra thoughtful.
As always, before you apply for any of the following cards, we recommend checking your odds of getting approved with a pre-approval tool. That way, you can get an idea where you stand without pulling a hard inquiry and dinging your score.
Whether you're the sole proprietor of a small business that's been up and running for years, or you recently started a side hustle to make extra cash while you're on furlough, you can likely qualify for a small business credit card. You can use your personal credit score to apply, along with some record or projection of your revenue.
Even if your business is just launching, you can benefit from rewards on expenses like office supplies and marketing costs. Plus, when you're ready to add employees, most business credit cards allow free employee cards.
Here are some of the best small business credit cards:
If you are one of the fortunate workers whose employer provides a work-from-home stipend to pay for home office supplies, you could put those charges on a credit card to earn rewards.
If you're worried it will take a while for your employer to reimburse you, take advantage of promotional 0% financing that gives you up to 20 months to pay for the expenses. A 0% APR credit card can give you plenty of time to submit your receipts and get your employer's reimbursement check.
Here are the best 0% APR credit cards for financing new purchases:
If working from home has finally inspired you to transform the spare bedroom into a functional home office space, you can use one of our best credit cards for home improvements to help you finance the expense.
Here are some cards to help you earn rewards while you remodel your house:
You may have expected to have more time to cook now that you're at home, but juggling the all the new work-from-home responsibilities can be a lot (especially when you're a parent with kids who aren't in school). There are many options if you're looking for a credit card that rewards you for having dinner delivered:
Here are the best credit cards for food delivery:
Don't forget: You can now use select Amex points and Capital One miles to pay for takeout and food delivery for a limited time. And if you are a Citi Prestige® cardholder, you can apply the card's $250 travel credit toward restaurant and supermarket purchases now through December 21, 2020.
