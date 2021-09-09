Here are the best ways to score NFL games this season using your credit card benefits

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

The NFL season starts Thursday night, and you may be one of many fans scrambling to figure out how to watch your favorite team. There are plenty of ways to stream NFL games, and it may not even be necessary to subscribe to NFL Network or NFL RedZone. However, signing up for a number streaming services can quickly become costly. Fortunately there are several credit cards with benefits that can help cover the costs of subscription services to watch NFL games, along with other ways to earn rewards and cash back.

4 ways to score NFL games using your credit cards

The Platinum Card® from American Express Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 10X points on eligible purchases on the card at restaurants worldwide and when you shop small in the U.S., on up to $25,000 in combined purchases, during your first 6 months of card membership, 5X points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel (starting January 1, 2021, this applies on up to $500,000 per calendar year), 5X points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel, 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus 100,000 Membership Rewards® points after spending $6,000 within 6 months of account opening

Annual fee $695

Intro APR None

Regular APR See Pay Over Time APR

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit Needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards $50 annual Ultimate Rewards Hotel Credit, 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3X points on dining, 2X points on all other travel purchases, 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022, and 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 100,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.99% to 22.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

4. Streaming services that show NFL games There are several streaming services to choose from if you're looking to watch NFL games. Some offer NFL RedZone, which has coverage for every single game. Here are the services that stream games, as well as their prices: Hulu: Hulu has several packages, ranging from $5.99 to $70.99 per month. However, if you want to add NFL RedZone, it's an additional $9.99 per month. Peacock: Peacock is a modestly priced streaming service, and includes a plan that doesn't cost anything. The two paid packages are $4.99 and $9.99 per month, and you will be able to stream NFL games aired on NBC. The cheaper package will have ads on nearly all content, while the more expensive package will have limited ads and the ability to watch programing offline. Amazon Prime Video: Free with Amazon Prime membership. FuboTV: FuboTV ranges from $64.99 to $79.99 per month. You can watch select NFL games with the packages provided. However, to add NFL RedZone, it is an additional $10.99 per month. Sling: Sling has two main packages: Orange and Blue. Both cost $35 per month, but right now, are on deep discount at $10 per month for the first month. If you want to add NFL RedZone, you will need to subscribe to Sling Blue and add the Sports Extra package, which is an extra $11 per month.

Bottom line

Credit cards are now offering more benefits than ever to consumers. From travel perks to discounts on streaming, there are more and more reasons to have at least one credit card in your wallet. Using the right credit card can net you great rewards along with discounts to stream your favorite NFL team this season.

Information about the U.S. Bank Cash+™ Visa Signature® Card, Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. For rates and fees of the Platinum Card® from American Express, click here. For rates and fees of the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, click here.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.