Bilt's January Rent Day: Up to 150% transfer bonus to three partners

Bilt Rewards members have another opportunity to take advantage of Bilt's best transfer bonuses from last year.

thumbnail
Jason Stauffer@/in/jason-stauffer-224b7398/
Share

The Bilt Rewards program allows members to earn points when they pay rent and redeem them with shopping and travel purchases, classes, rent payments and more. You can earn even more points with a Bilt Mastercard®. There's no annual fee or additional transaction charges and cardholders are eligible for perks like cell phone protection and purchase security. (see rates and fees).

Bilt Mastercard®

Learn More
On Bilt's secure site

  • Rewards

    Earn points when you make 5 transactions that post each statement period - up to 1x points on rent payments without the transaction fee (up to 100,000 points each calendar year), 3x points on dining, 2x points on travel, and 1x points on other purchases.

  • Welcome bonus

    None

  • Annual fee

    None

  • Intro APR

    N/A

  • Regular APR

    See Terms

  • Balance transfer fee

    Introductory fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each balance transfer, whichever is greater, for 120 days from account opening. After that, up to 5% for each balance transfer ($5 minimum).

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

See rates/fees and rewards/benefits; terms apply.


On the first of every month, Bilt holds a Rent Day promotion for all Bilt Rewards members and Bilt Mastercard® holders. There are standard benefits, including the ability to earn double points on specific purchases, as well as special giveaways and games.

Below, check out details for Bilt's January Rent Day promotion and learn about the changes to Bilt's elite status program for 2024.

January Bilt Rent Day benefits

On Jan. 1, Bilt Rewards members can revisit some of the best Rent Day deals from 2023. Depending on your status, you can transfer points to IHG One Rewards, Virgin Flying Club and Flying Blue (Air France and KLM's loyalty program), with a bonus of up to 150%.

Other limited-time offers include double points on non-rent purchases, a $5 Lyft credit, and 50% bonus for Amazon redemptions, as well as chances to win a month's rent and bonus points.

Up to 150% transfer bonus

On Jan. 1, Bilt members can take advantage of a transfer bonus of between 75% and 150% to IHG, Flying Blue and Virgin Atlantic. The bonus you qualify for depends on your Bilt elite status level as of Jan. 1:

  • Blue: 75% bonus
  • Silver: 100% bonus
  • Gold: 125% bonus
  • Platinum: 150% bonus

These bonuses unlock lots of opportunities. You can combine the points you transfer to Flying Blue and, with its monthly promo rewards, book rock-bottom award flights to Europe. Virgin Atlantic is a good option for booking Delta flights to Europe or ANA flights to Japan. You can use IHG points for stays at luxury brands such as Six Senses, Regent or Intercontinental.

What makes this offer even more useful is these programs all partner with other major transferable rewards programs. So, if you don't have enough Bilt points for the awards you want to book, you can use points from Chase, American Express, Citi and Capital One to top off your Flying Blue or Virgin Atlantic accounts. (Chase also partners with IHG.)

Amazon 50% redemption bonus

Through Amazon's Shop with Points program, Bilt Mastercard members can use Bilt points to pay for Amazon purchases.

Cardholders normally get about 0.7 cents per point for this redemption, which is a poor value. But on Jan. 1, you'll get a 50% redemption bonus when using Bilt points at Amazon. This bumps the value up to just over 1 cent per point — which is better, but far from the most lucrative option available.

To redeem points at Amazon, you'll need to link your Bilt Mastercard® account to your Amazon account.

Lyft credit

Bilt Mastercard® members are also eligible to receive a $5 Lyft credit on Jan. 1. You can activate the credit through the Rent Day tab in the Bilt app after linking your Bilt and Lyft accounts. Once you've earned the credit, it's available to use for 90 days.

Earn double points

On the first day of every month, Bilt Mastercard® holders earn double points on all non-rent purchases. Cardholders can earn up to 10,000 bonus points from 12:00 a.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. PT on Jan. 1.

The bonus earnings for that day are:

  • 6X points on dining (usually 3X)
  • 4X points on travel (usually 2X)
  • 2X points on all other non-rent purchases (usually 1X)
Bilt

The elevated earning rates are quite lucrative, making the Bilt card a better option on the first of the month than a traditional travel card like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card or American Express® Gold Card. (Terms apply.)

Keep in mind that you must use your Bilt Mastercard at least five times each statement period to earn points, including these bonuses.

Other perks

There are several other promotions on the Bilt app during January's Rent Day.

  • Rent Free game show: This monthly game show surveys 1,000 cardholders and quizzes members about their responses. You can play the game in the Bilt app along with this month's special guest, Lance Bass. To be entered into a drawing to win a month's rent, you'll need to correctly guess three of the most common responses. You can play Rent Free beginning Dec. 27.
  • Point Quest trivia game: You can earn up to 150 Bilt points by playing this five-question trivia challenge. If you answer all five questions correctly, you'll unlock a bonus question for a chance to earn an additional 100 points.
  • Free SoulCycle rides: Starting Dec. 29, 2023, Bilt members can book a free SoulCycle ride. You'll also be entered to get your rent paid for a month.

2024 Bilt elite status changes

Bilt is revamping its elite status program on Jan. 1, 2024. You'll still earn status based on the amount of points you earn from eligible spending, although the threshold for each tier is increasing significantly.

The new elite status tiers and qualification requirements are as follows:

  • Silver: Earn 50,000 points or hit $10,000 in eligible spending
  • Gold: Earn 125,000 points or hit $25,000 in eligible spending
  • Platinum: Earn 200,000 points or hit $50,000 in eligible spending

Members will also receive a milestone reward for every 25,000 points they earn. Bilt hasn't announced what the rewards will be, although it confirmed the exclusive events and transfer bonuses "will continue in the new program."

Another change: Bilt members will be able to earn status with credit-card spending in these categories:

  • Non-rent purchases with your Bilt Mastercard®
  • Lyft rideshare purchases (when Bilt is set as your rewards partner in the Lyft app)
  • Purchases you make through the Bilt Travel Portal
  • SoulCycle classes booked through the Bilt app
  • Purchases at Bilt Dining partners when you use a card that's linked to your Bilt Wallet
Bottom line

Bilt Mastercard members can take advantage of additional perks at the beginning of every month during Bilt's Rent Day promotion. January's Rent Day perks include three transfer bonuses of up to 150%, a Lyft credit, an Amazon redemption bonus, double points and the chance to win a month's rent.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
Latest