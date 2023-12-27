Bilt's January Rent Day: Up to 150% transfer bonus to three partners

The Bilt Rewards program allows members to earn points when they pay rent and redeem them with shopping and travel purchases, classes, rent payments and more. You can earn even more points with a Bilt Mastercard ® . There's no annual fee or additional transaction charges and cardholders are eligible for perks like cell phone protection and purchase security . (see rates and fees ).

Introductory fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each balance transfer, whichever is greater, for 120 days from account opening. After that, up to 5% for each balance transfer ($5 minimum).

Earn points when you make 5 transactions that post each statement period - up to 1x points on rent payments without the transaction fee (up to 100,000 points each calendar year), 3x points on dining, 2x points on travel, and 1x points on other purchases.

On the first of every month, Bilt holds a Rent Day promotion for all Bilt Rewards members and Bilt Mastercard® holders. There are standard benefits, including the ability to earn double points on specific purchases, as well as special giveaways and games. Below, check out details for Bilt's January Rent Day promotion and learn about the changes to Bilt's elite status program for 2024.

On Jan. 1, Bilt Rewards members can revisit some of the best Rent Day deals from 2023. Depending on your status, you can transfer points to IHG One Rewards, Virgin Flying Club and Flying Blue (Air France and KLM's loyalty program), with a bonus of up to 150%.



Other limited-time offers include double points on non-rent purchases, a $5 Lyft credit, and 50% bonus for Amazon redemptions, as well as chances to win a month's rent and bonus points.

Up to 150% transfer bonus

On Jan. 1, Bilt members can take advantage of a transfer bonus of between 75% and 150% to IHG, Flying Blue and Virgin Atlantic. The bonus you qualify for depends on your Bilt elite status level as of Jan. 1:

Blue : 75% bonus

: 75% bonus Silver : 100% bonus

: 100% bonus Gold : 125% bonus

: 125% bonus Platinum: 150% bonus

These bonuses unlock lots of opportunities. You can combine the points you transfer to Flying Blue and, with its monthly promo rewards, book rock-bottom award flights to Europe. Virgin Atlantic is a good option for booking Delta flights to Europe or ANA flights to Japan. You can use IHG points for stays at luxury brands such as Six Senses, Regent or Intercontinental.

What makes this offer even more useful is these programs all partner with other major transferable rewards programs. So, if you don't have enough Bilt points for the awards you want to book, you can use points from Chase, American Express, Citi and Capital One to top off your Flying Blue or Virgin Atlantic accounts. (Chase also partners with IHG.)

Amazon 50% redemption bonus

Through Amazon's Shop with Points program, Bilt Mastercard members can use Bilt points to pay for Amazon purchases.

Cardholders normally get about 0.7 cents per point for this redemption, which is a poor value. But on Jan. 1, you'll get a 50% redemption bonus when using Bilt points at Amazon. This bumps the value up to just over 1 cent per point — which is better, but far from the most lucrative option available.

To redeem points at Amazon, you'll need to link your Bilt Mastercard® account to your Amazon account.

Lyft credit

Bilt Mastercard® members are also eligible to receive a $5 Lyft credit on Jan. 1. You can activate the credit through the Rent Day tab in the Bilt app after linking your Bilt and Lyft accounts. Once you've earned the credit, it's available to use for 90 days.

Earn double points

On the first day of every month, Bilt Mastercard® holders earn double points on all non-rent purchases. Cardholders can earn up to 10,000 bonus points from 12:00 a.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. PT on Jan. 1.

The bonus earnings for that day are: