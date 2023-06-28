Lyft credits, double points and more: What you need to know about Bilt's July Rent Day promotion

Paying rent with a credit card generally incurs hefty fees that will wipe out the value of any rewards earned. However, with the Bilt Mastercard®, you have several options for paying your rent with the card without paying additional transaction fees. And each month, cardholders can take advantage of exclusive perks as part of the ongoing Bilt Rent Day promotion. For July's Rent Day, Bilt credit cardholders and Bilt Rewards Alliance members can receive Lyft credits, earn double points on non-rent purchases and take advantage of a few other offers along with an opportunity to win a free month of rent.

July Bilt Rent Day benefits

Bilt Rent Day occurs on the first of every month and is available to all Bilt Rewards members and Bilt Mastercard® cardholders. There are some standard benefits offered each month, such as the ability to earn double points on specific purchases, as well as other perks. There's no additional registration required to participate. For Bilt's July 2023 Rent Day, cardholders have an opportunity to receive Lyft credit and to take advantage of other offers, including buy-one-get-one SoulCycle rides and the opportunity to win Bilt points or one month's rent. The Bilt Mastercard is a no-annual-fee credit card that allows you to easily earn points paying for rent and other purchases. You can redeem Bilt points in several ways, including transferring them to 14 different travel loyalty programs. Other perks include cell phone insurance and purchase security. Read our Bilt Rewards review to learn more. See rates and fees.

Bilt Mastercard® Learn More On Bilt's secure site Rewards Earn points when you make 5 transactions that post each statement period - up to 1x points on rent payments without the transaction fee (up to 100,000 points each calendar year), 3x points on dining, 2x points on travel, and 1x points on other purchases.

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee None

Intro APR N/A

Regular APR See Terms

Balance transfer fee Introductory fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each balance transfer, whichever is greater, for 120 days from account opening. After that, up to 5% for each balance transfer ($5 minimum).

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates/fees and rewards/benefits; terms apply.

Earn up to $25 in Lyft credits To access the Lyft credit available through this month's Rent Day promotion, you'll need to link your Bilt Rewards and Lyft accounts. Once your accounts are linked, you can activate the offer now through July 1 in the Rent Day tab within the Bilt app. Keep in mind, you may need to update your Bilt app. Bilt rewards members (free to join) can receive up to $10 in credit while Bilt Mastercard members will receive $20 in Lyft credit. If you take a Lyft ride on July 1, you'll receive an additional $5 credit. Credits can take up to 72 hours to show up and will be valid for 90 days. Terms apply. With Lyft, you can link your account to Bilt, Hilton Honors, Alaska Mileage Plan or Delta SkyMiles and earn bonus rewards for eligible rides. In order to earn the credits from Bilt, you will need to change your rewards partner to Bilt. Double points earnings On the first day of every month, Bilt Mastercard holders earn double points on all non-rent purchases. Cardholders can earn up to 10,000 bonus points from 12:00 a.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. PT on July 1st. The bonus earnings for that day are: 6X points on dining (usually 3X)

4X points on travel (usually 2X)

2X points on all other non-rent purchases (usually 1X) The elevated earning rates are quite lucrative, making the Bilt card a better option to use than a travel card like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card or American Express® Gold Card when spending on the first day of the month. Terms Apply. Keep in mind that you must use your Bilt Mastercard at least five times each statement period to be eligible for these bonuses. SoulCycle buy-one-get-one offer Bilt members can book a SoulCycle class and get a free ride for a guest. Bilt will also pay for one month's rent for one random rider and their guest. Classes can be reserved via Soul-Cycle.com, through the SoulCycle app or directly through the Bilt Rewards app. Other perks Bilt is also running a handful of other promotions during July's Rent Day. Rent Day Challenge : Three winners will have a month's rent paid by Bilt (up to $2,500). To enter to win you'll need to answer a question in the Bilt app on July 1 and submit your answer here . Winners will be randomly chosen and the contest is open to non-Bilt members.

: Three winners will have a month's rent paid by Bilt (up to $2,500). To enter to win you'll need to answer a question in the Bilt app on July 1 and . Winners will be randomly chosen and the contest is open to non-Bilt members. Point Quest trivia: On July 1, you'll be able to log in to the Bilt app and play Point Quest trivia. There will be five questions and you can earn up to 150 points. If you correctly answer all five questions, you'll get a bonus question for a chance to earn an additional 100 points.

Best credit cards for Lyft

Chase Sapphire Reserve® Learn More On Chase’s secure site Rewards Earn 5X total points on flights and 10X total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards® immediately after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually. Earn 3X points on other travel and dining & 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases plus, 10X points on Lyft rides through March 2025

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $900 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

Annual fee $550

Intro APR None

Regular APR 22.24% - 29.24% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent Terms apply.

Alternatively, there's the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, which earns 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2025. There are also a number of Mastercard World and World Elite cards that offer a $5 Lyft credit after you take three rides with your card in a month.

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards $50 annual Ultimate Rewards Hotel Credit, 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3X points on dining, 3X points on select streaming services and online grocery purchases (excluding Target, Walmart and wholesale clubs), 2X points on all other travel purchases, and 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 21.24% - 28.24% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Subscribe to the CNBC Select Newsletter! Money matters — so make the most of it. Get expert tips, strategies, news and everything else you need to maximize your money, right to your inbox. Sign up here.

Bottom line

Bilt Mastercard members can take advantage of additional perks at the beginning of every month during Bilt's Rent Day promotion. July's Rent Day perks include an opportunity to receive up to $25 in Lyft credits and the opportunity to win a month's rent. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.





Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.