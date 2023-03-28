Free Hyatt elite status, double points and more: What you need to know about Bilt's April Rent Day promotion

Paying rent with a credit card generally incurs hefty fees that will wipe out the value of any rewards earned. However, with the Bilt Mastercard®, you have several options for paying your rent with the card without paying additional transaction fees. And each month, cardholders can take advantage of exclusive perks as part of the ongoing Bilt Rent Day promotion. For April's Rent Day, Bilt credit cardholders and Bilt Rewards Alliance members can receive complimentary World of Hyatt elite status, earn double points on non-rent purchases and participate in a handful of exclusive events and offers, along with an opportunity to win a free month of rent.

April Bilt Rent Day benefits

Bilt Rent Day occurs on the first of every month and is available to all Bilt Rewards members and Bilt Mastercard® cardholders. There are some standard benefits offered each month, such as the ability to earn double points on specific purchases, as well as some occasional additional perks. There's no additional registration required to participate. For Bilt's April 2023 Rent Day, cardholders have a unique opportunity to fast-track World of Hyatt elite status and participate in a number of online and in-person events and offers, including buy-one-get-one SoulCycle rides and the opportunity to win Bilt points or one month's rent. The Bilt Mastercard is a no-annual-fee credit card that allows you to easily earn points paying for rent and other purchases. You can redeem Bilt points in several ways, including transferring them to 14 different travel loyalty programs. Other perks include cell phone insurance and purchase security. Read our Bilt Rewards review to learn more. See rates and fees.

Bilt Mastercard® Learn More On Bilt's secure site Rewards Earn points when you make 5 transactions that post each statement period - up to 1x points on rent payments without the transaction fee (up to 50,000 points each calendar year), 3x points on dining, 2x points on travel, and 1x points on other purchases.

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee None

Intro APR N/A

Regular APR See Terms

Balance transfer fee Introductory fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each balance transfer, whichever is greater, for 120 days from account opening. After that, up to 5% for each balance transfer ($5 minimum).

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates/fees and rewards/benefits; terms apply. Pros No annual fee

Solid rewards on broad spending categories

Ability to pay your rent with no fees

Transfer points to leading frequent traveler programs at a 1:1 rate, including American Airlines, United and World of Hyatt® Cons No welcome offer

No introductory 0% APR Learn More View More

Unlock World of Hyatt elite status From March 28 to April 1, 2023, Bilt members can enroll to receive free World of Hyatt Explorist status for 90 days. After enrollment, you have the opportunity to keep Explorist status or upgrade to the top-tier Globalist status through February 2025. Benefits of Explorist status range from 2 p.m. check-out to room upgrades and a 20% points bonus on stays. Meanwhile, Globalist status is often considered the gold standard of hotel elite status, including upgrades to suites, complimentary full breakfast, 4 p.m. check-out and more. To qualify for this offer you'll need to join the World of Hyatt program and link your Bilt Rewards and World of Hyatt accounts in the Bilt app (under the Travel tab). You'll receive confirmation of your enrollment by April 17 and will be able to enjoy Explorist benefits through July 16, 2023. To extend the Hyatt Explorist status, you'll have to stay 10 qualifying nights between April 17 and July 16, 2023. If you stay 20 qualifying nights during the same period, you'll earn Hyatt Globalist status through February 2025. Normally, Explorist status is earned after 30 nights or 50,000 base points ($10,000 in spending) and Globalist status is earned after 60 nights or 100,000 base points ($20,000 in spending). Double points earnings On the first day of every month, Bilt Mastercard holders earn double points on all non-rent purchases. Cardholders can earn up to 10,000 bonus points from 12:00 a.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. PT on April 1st. The bonus earnings for that day are: 6X points on dining (usually 3X)

4X points on travel (usually 2X)

2X points on all other non-rent purchases (usually 1X) The elevated earning rates are quite lucrative, making the Bilt card a better option to use than a travel card like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card or American Express® Gold Card when spending on the first day of the month. Terms Apply. Keep in mind that you must use your Bilt Mastercard at least five times each statement period to be eligible for these bonuses. SoulCycle buy-one-get-one offer Bilt members can book a SoulCycle class and get a free ride for a guest. Bilt will also pay for one month's rent for one random rider and their guest. Classes can be reserved via Soul-Cycle.com, through the SoulCycle app or directly through the Bilt Rewards app. Other perks Bilt is also running a handful of other promotions and events during April's Rent Day. Rent Day Challenge : Three winners will have a month's rent paid by Bilt (up to $2,500). To enter to win you'll need to solve a riddle in the Bilt app on April 1 and submit your answer here. Winners will be randomly chosen and the contest is open to non-Bilt members.

: Three winners will have a month's rent paid by Bilt (up to $2,500). To enter to win you'll need to solve a riddle in the Bilt app on April 1 and submit your answer here. Winners will be randomly chosen and the contest is open to non-Bilt members. Point Quest trivia : On April 1, you'll be able to log in to the Bilt app and play Point Quest trivia. There will be five questions and you'll earn 50 points for each correct answer. If you correctly answer all five questions, you'll get a bonus question for a chance to earn an additional 100 points.

: On April 1, you'll be able to log in to the Bilt app and play Point Quest trivia. There will be five questions and you'll earn 50 points for each correct answer. If you correctly answer all five questions, you'll get a bonus question for a chance to earn an additional 100 points. Exclusive Hyatt social events: On April 1, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time, there will be member-only Bilt social events at the Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country, the Grayson Hotel in Midtown Manhattan and the Hyatt Centric Buckhead Atlanta. At these events, members will receive $10 off their tab, be able to socialize with Bilt staff members and have a chance to win Bilt points.

Best credit cards for Hyatt stays

The Bilt Mastercard isn't the only travel credit card that earns points you can transfer to World Hyatt. You can transfer Chase Ultimate Rewards® points to Hyatt at a 1:1 ratio with cards like the Chase Sapphire Reserve® and Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card. And both cards earn bonus points on travel, which includes Hyatt hotel purchases.

Chase Sapphire Reserve® Learn More On Chase’s secure site Rewards Earn 5X total points on flights and 10X total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards® immediately after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually. Earn 3X points on other travel and dining & 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases plus, 10X points on Lyft rides through March 2025

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $900 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

Annual fee $550

Intro APR None

Regular APR 21.49% - 28.49% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent Terms apply.

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Learn More On Chase’s secure site Rewards $50 annual Ultimate Rewards Hotel Credit, 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3X points on dining, 2X points on all other travel purchases, and 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.49% - 27.49% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Hyatt's cobranded hotel credit cards are also solid options to use for Hyatt stays. The World of Hyatt Credit Card and World of Hyatt Business Credit Card both have benefits designed for Hyatt loyalists, including automatic entry-level Discoverist status as long as your card is open. Plus, both cards earn 9X points on Hyatt stays (4X bonus points when you use your card at Hyatt hotels and 5X bonus points you can earn as a World of Hyatt member).

The World of Hyatt Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn up to 9 points total per $1 spent at Hyatt: 4X bonus points per $1 when you use your card at Hyatt hotels and 5X bonus points per $1 you can earn as a World of Hyatt member

Welcome bonus Earn up to 60,000 total bonus points: Earn 30,000 bonus points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening. Plus, up to 30,000 more Bonus Points by earning 2X bonus points total per $1 spent in the first 6 months from account opening on purchases that normally earn 1X bonus point, on up to $15,000 spent

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.49% - 27.49% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

World of Hyatt Business Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards 9X total points at Hyatt: 4X points when you use your card at Hyatt hotels and 5X base points as a World of Hyatt member. You can also earn 2X points in your top three spend categories each quarter through 12/31/23, then your top two categories each quarter, 2X points on fitness club and gym memberships, and 1X point on all other purchases.

Welcome bonus 60,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $199

Intro APR Not applicable

Regular APR 20.49% - 27.49% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each balance transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Bottom line

Bilt Mastercard members can take advantage of additional perks at the beginning of every month during Bilt's Rent Day promotion. April's Rent Day perks include an opportunity to receive complimentary Hyatt elite status and win prizes, like a month's rent, and online and in-person events.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.