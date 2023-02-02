Capital One's exclusive business travel card gets a sleek new name and look

The small business credit card market is full of highly appealing offers, and Capital One has contributed to it with its expansive family of Spark cards. Next week, however, one of the cards will be leaving the Spark family — but it won't be going very far. The Capital One Spark Travel Elite, a premium travel business card, will be joining the Venture cards and getting a new name: the Capital One Venture X Business. Like the Spark Travel Elite, the new Venture X Business will have a $395 annual fee and only be available to clients of Capital One relationship managers. Below, CNBC Select breaks down the card's features and how you can apply for one.

Capital One Venture X Business benefits

The Capital One Venture X Business will be a premium metal card with a new design. However, it will continue offering the same rewards and benefits as the Spark Elite. Here are some key features of the card: The Venture X Business is a charge card. This means that the card has no preset spending limit but you must pay the balance in full every month. Otherwise, you'll be hit with a 2.99% late fee.

This means that the card has no preset spending limit but you must pay the balance in full every month. Otherwise, you'll be hit with a 2.99% late fee. The card provides access to benefits for business owners. These include free employee and virtual cards, the option to sync transaction data with your accounting software, year-end summaries and more.

These include free employee and virtual cards, the option to sync transaction data with your accounting software, year-end summaries and more. The Venture X Business earns travel rewards. You'll get unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, as well as 10X miles on hotels and rental cars and 5X miles on flights when booked through Capital One Travel.

You'll get unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, as well as 10X miles on hotels and rental cars and 5X miles on flights when booked through Capital One Travel. It also offers excellent travel benefits. You'll receive up to $300 in statement credits annually for travel booked through Capital One and up to 10,000 bonus miles (worth $100 toward travel) every year after your first card anniversary. You'll also get access to Capital One Travel's new Premier Collection which allows booking stays at a curated selection of luxury hotels. On top of that, you'll be able to use complimentary access to Capital One Lounges and over 1,300 partner lounges. Finally, you can earn a TSA PreCheck or Global Entry application fee credit every four years. Considering the potential value the card can offer, frequent travelers shouldn't have a problem offsetting its hefty $395 annual fee. The Venture X Business comes with some top-tier perks. The 2X earning rate on all purchases also makes it easy to earn travel rewards on your business spending. Capital One keeps redemption flexible, too: You can redeem directly through the issuer's travel portal, use your miles to cover recent travel purchases, transfer them to Capital One's airline and hotel partners or redeem for gift cards or cash back. Don't miss: Here are the best Capital One credit cards

How to get the Capital One Venture X Business

If you're an existing Spark Travel Elite cardholder, you don't need to take any additional steps. You will see the card name change on your account next week and Capital One will reach out to you when your new metal card is available to order. For new cardholders, the Venture X Business will be available exclusively through the issuer's relationship managers — at least "for the time being", according to Capital One. If you're interested in the card, speak to your relationship manager to see if you can apply. Alternatively, you can look into the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card. Aside from the fact that it's a personal card with a credit limit and no business benefits, it offers the same rewards structure and perks as the Venture X Business at the same annual fee.

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card Learn More Information about the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards Unlimited 2X miles on all eligible purchases, and 5X miles on flights and 10X miles on hotels and rental cars when booked via Capital One Travel portal

Welcome bonus Earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $395

Intro APR None

Regular APR 21.24% - 28.24% variable APR

Balance transfer fee 0% at the regular transfer APR

Foreign transaction fees $0

Credit needed Excellent See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Large welcome bonus

No foreign transaction fees

Up to $100 statement credits for either Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®

Unlimited complimentary access for you and two guests to 1,300+ lounges, including Capital One Lounges and the Partner Lounge Network Cons High annual fee

No introductory 0% APR period Learn More View More

As you can see, with Venture X, you'll get identical rewards, annual travel credit and anniversary bonus, lounge access and reimbursement perk for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fees. If you're okay getting travel rewards and benefits through a personal card rather than a business one, the Venture X is a solid alternative. That said, remember that mixing personal and business spending is generally not a good idea since it can complicate your tax situation. If you'd rather stick with a business credit card, you also have options. For example, The Business Platinum Card® from American Express, CNBC Select's best business card for luxury perks, earns 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights and prepaid hotels on amextravel.com and 1.5X Membership Rewards® points on eligible purchases at U.S. construction material and hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software and cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on purchases of $5,000 or more everywhere else (up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year). It also comes with premium perks, including multiple statement credits and access to airport lounges.

The Business Platinum Card® from American Express Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights and prepaid hotels on amextravel.com and 1X points for each dollar you spend on eligible purchases. Also, earn 1.5X points (that's an extra half point per dollar) on eligible purchases at US construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on purchases of $5,000 or more everywhere else, on up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year.

Welcome bonus Earn 120,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $15,000 on eligible purchases within the first 3 months of card membership

Annual fee $695

Intro APR N/A

Regular APR 18.74% - 26.74% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Bottom line

The Capital One Venture X Business is a premium business credit card that can allow you to earn travel rewards on your business purchases and take advantage of highly attractive perks. It can be a great choice for business owners who travel frequently and can easily offset the card's $395 annual fee. Perhaps the only significant drawback is that you can only get the card through the issuer's relationship manager. If that's not an option, you might want to shop for a different business card — or consider the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card if you don't mind getting a personal credit card instead.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.