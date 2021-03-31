Travel deal alert: Capital One Venture card is offering new cardholders up to 100,000 mile sign-up bonus for a limited time

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

With summer just around the corner and pandemic restrictions expected to ease in the coming months as more Americans receive the vaccine, travel is on many people's minds.

Whether planning a vacation for this year or next, those looking to score a good deal should consider signing up for the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card. As of today, new cardholders can earn a limited-time, sign-up bonus of up to 100,000 miles to offset their travel, dining and streaming costs.

This new bonus offer is broken up into two tiers. Here's how it works:

New cardholders earn 50,000 bonus miles after spending $3,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening New cardholders earn 100,000 bonus miles after spending $20,000 on purchases within the first 12 months of account opening — meaning spending $17,000 more than the first offer will get you double the miles.

Keep in mind that spending $20,000 in and of itself will get you 40,000 Venture miles, so taking advantage of this offer will effectively earn you 140,000 miles.

And if you don't spend $3,000 within the first three months, you can still qualify to earn 100,000 miles if you spend $20,000 within 12 months.

This offer is only open to new applicants. Existing or previous Venture cardholders may not be eligible for this offer (though Venture One cardholders may apply). Capital One has not revealed the expiration date of this limited-time offer, but says that it will be available for only a short period of time.