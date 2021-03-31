Travel deal alert: Capital One Venture card is offering new cardholders up to 100,000 mile sign-up bonus for a limited time

Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
With summer just around the corner and pandemic restrictions expected to ease in the coming months as more Americans receive the vaccine, travel is on many people's minds.
Whether planning a vacation for this year or next, those looking to score a good deal should consider signing up for the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card. As of today, new cardholders can earn a limited-time, sign-up bonus of up to 100,000 miles to offset their travel, dining and streaming costs.
This new bonus offer is broken up into two tiers. Here's how it works:
- New cardholders earn 50,000 bonus miles after spending $3,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening
- New cardholders earn 100,000 bonus miles after spending $20,000 on purchases within the first 12 months of account opening — meaning spending $17,000 more than the first offer will get you double the miles.
Keep in mind that spending $20,000 in and of itself will get you 40,000 Venture miles, so taking advantage of this offer will effectively earn you 140,000 miles.
And if you don't spend $3,000 within the first three months, you can still qualify to earn 100,000 miles if you spend $20,000 within 12 months.
This offer is only open to new applicants. Existing or previous Venture cardholders may not be eligible for this offer (though Venture One cardholders may apply). Capital One has not revealed the expiration date of this limited-time offer, but says that it will be available for only a short period of time.
Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card
Rewards
5X miles on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel℠, 2X miles per dollar on every other purchase
Welcome bonus
60,000 bonus miles after spending $3,000 on purchases within 3 months of account opening
Annual fee
$95
Intro APR
N/A for purchases and balance transfers
Regular APR
17.24% to 24.49% variable on purchases and balance transfers
Balance transfer fee
3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
How you can redeem your miles for travel
Venture cardholders have many options when it comes to cashing in their miles to make an upcoming trip or vacation more affordable.
Miles can be redeemed for all types of recent travel-related purchases, including flights with any airline, hotels, rental cars, cruises and even vacation rentals like Airbnb and Vrbo. Plus, Venture cardholders can transfer their miles to 15 different travel loyalty programs with companies like JetBlue, Emirates, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and many more.
In addition to travel purchases, you can also get rewarded for using the Venture card on everyday spending. Venture cardholders earn unlimited 2X miles per dollar spent on any purchase.
If you don't anticipate booking any travel plans soon, redeem your new Venture card bonus miles for eligible recent restaurant delivery, takeout and streaming service purchases as you continue to stay at home (offered now through June 30, 2021).
Redeem miles for streaming and dining in the same way you redeem miles for travel purchases with Purchase Eraser. Redemptions made through Purchase Eraser can only be applied to purchases made within the past 90 days.
Capital One Venture cardholders (as well as Savor and Quicksilver cardholders) can also use their rewards to shop at Amazon.com, to make eligible purchases at online stores through PayPal and to redeem for gift cards from dozens of merchants including Apple, Whole Foods, Walmart, Home Depot, plus many more.
Information about the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer prior to publication.
