Chase Freedom Month of More: Earn bonus cash back and redeem points for higher values

Below, CNBC Select shares all the relevant details you need to take full advantage of this offer.

The Chase Freedom's Month of More promotion features discounts on select gift card redemptions and bonus cash back at eligible stores with the Shop Through Chase® portal . The promotion runs through May 31, 2023, and is in addition to the rotating Chase Freedom quarterly bonus cash-back categories .

Just in time for summer, Chase is giving Chase Freedom Flex℠ , Chase Freedom Unlimited® and other Freedom-branded card members a boost to both their rewards value and earnings potential.

All of the Chase Freedom cash-back cards are eligible for this promotion, including:

Terms apply. Information about the Chase Freedom Flex℠ has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

Intro fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater, on transfers made within 60 days of account opening. After that, either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

0% for the first 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers

$200 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first three months from account opening

5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate (then 1%), 5% cash back on travel booked through the Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3% on drugstore purchases and on dining (including takeout and eligible delivery services), 1% cash back on all other purchases

Earn an extra 1.5% on everything you buy (on up to $20,000 spent in the first year) - worth up to $300 cash back. That's 6.5% on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 4.5% on dining and drugstores, and 3% on all other purchases.

Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases

Just as you normally would, you can use the Ultimate Rewards® points you earn with Freedom cards at a rate of one cent per point for a variety of redemptions, including gift cards. But during this promotion, you can get 10% to 15% off gift card redemptions for certain brands, increasing the value of your points:

10% off for gift cards to: Applebee's, Chipotle, Domino's, Happy Moments and Home Depot

Applebee's, Chipotle, Domino's, Happy Moments and Home Depot 15% off for gift cards to: Chili's, Gap, Home Chef, Macy's, PetSmart, Spa Finder and Wayfair

With a 15% discount, a $20 gift card would only cost 1,700 Chase points instead of the normal price of 2,000 points. That equates to a redemption value of about 1.18 cents per point. This will help you stretch your points further and boost the value of your redemptions.

During this promotion, Chase points are also worth 10% more when you redeem them for Apple merchandise through the Apple® Ultimate Rewards store, bumping up the value of your points to 1.1 cents apiece.

Further, you can earn bonus cash back using Shop Through Chase at these stores:

5% back at Ancestry, Athleta, Contacts Direct, HelloFresh, Kiwi, Motley Fool, Neiman Marcus, Norton LifeLock, ProFlowers, Samsung, Sam's Club and Walmart

10% back at Nike, Lowes, and Sephora/Ulta

Keep in mind, before you use the Shop Through Chase portal, you can use a site like Cashback Monitor to compare offers available through other shopping portals.