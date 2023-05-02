Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
Chase Freedom Month of More: Earn bonus cash back and redeem points for higher values
This May, Chase Freedom cardholders can receive 10% to 15% off select gift card redemptions.
Just in time for summer, Chase is giving Chase Freedom Flex℠, Chase Freedom Unlimited® and other Freedom-branded card members a boost to both their rewards value and earnings potential.
The Chase Freedom's Month of More promotion features discounts on select gift card redemptions and bonus cash back at eligible stores with the Shop Through Chase® portal. The promotion runs through May 31, 2023, and is in addition to the rotating Chase Freedom quarterly bonus cash-back categories.
Below, CNBC Select shares all the relevant details you need to take full advantage of this offer.
Chase Freedom Month of More
All of the Chase Freedom cash-back cards are eligible for this promotion, including:
- Chase Freedom Flex℠
- Chase Freedom Unlimited®
- Chase Freedom® (no longer accepting new applicants)
- Chase Freedom® Student credit card
Just as you normally would, you can use the Ultimate Rewards® points you earn with Freedom cards at a rate of one cent per point for a variety of redemptions, including gift cards. But during this promotion, you can get 10% to 15% off gift card redemptions for certain brands, increasing the value of your points:
- 10% off for gift cards to: Applebee's, Chipotle, Domino's, Happy Moments and Home Depot
- 15% off for gift cards to: Chili's, Gap, Home Chef, Macy's, PetSmart, Spa Finder and Wayfair
With a 15% discount, a $20 gift card would only cost 1,700 Chase points instead of the normal price of 2,000 points. That equates to a redemption value of about 1.18 cents per point. This will help you stretch your points further and boost the value of your redemptions.
During this promotion, Chase points are also worth 10% more when you redeem them for Apple merchandise through the Apple® Ultimate Rewards store, bumping up the value of your points to 1.1 cents apiece.
Further, you can earn bonus cash back using Shop Through Chase at these stores:
- 5% back at Ancestry, Athleta, Contacts Direct, HelloFresh, Kiwi, Motley Fool, Neiman Marcus, Norton LifeLock, ProFlowers, Samsung, Sam's Club and Walmart
- 10% back at Nike, Lowes, and Sephora/Ulta
Keep in mind, before you use the Shop Through Chase portal, you can use a site like Cashback Monitor to compare offers available through other shopping portals.
Pro tip: Although billed as cash-back cards, if you have another Chase-Ultimate-Rewards-earning card like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, you can convert the cashback earned with a Freedom card into transferrable Ultimate Rewards® points and potentially receive more value from your rewards.
Bottom line
Through May 31, 2023, Chase Freedom cardholders have the opportunity to earn extra rewards and redeem gift cards for fewer points at select retailers. Eligible cards include the popular no-annual-fee cash-back cards, Freedom Flex and Freedom Unlimited.
The Chase Freedom® is not currently available to new cardholders. Please visit our list of the best cash-back cards for alternative options.
Information about the Chase Freedom® has been collected independently by CNBC Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.