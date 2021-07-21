Chase co-brand cardholders get $10 DoorDash credit, adding to DashPass membership

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Foodies can enjoy a new benefit added by Chase this week. In addition to the free DashPass membership to DoorDash, cardholders of select Chase credit cards will now receive an automatic $10 DoorDash credit. Here's everything you need to know about the promotion.

Chase introduces DoorDash credit to select cards

Best credit cards for food delivery

