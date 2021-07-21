Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
Chase co-brand cardholders get $10 DoorDash credit, adding to DashPass membership
Chase is giving several credit cards an added DoorDash benefit. Here's what you need to know.
Foodies can enjoy a new benefit added by Chase this week. In addition to the free DashPass membership to DoorDash, cardholders of select Chase credit cards will now receive an automatic $10 DoorDash credit.
Here's everything you need to know about the promotion.
Chase introduces DoorDash credit to select cards
In May, Chase introduced a complimentary year-long DashPass membership to most Chase co-branded cards. DashPass is a subscription service within DoorDash, giving members waived delivery fees and reduced service fees on orders over $12. DashPass members also receive 5% back in DoorDash credit on all pickup orders, priority customer support and unique promotions.
Now, those same cobranded cardholders will receive a $10 DoorDash credit. However, this will be broken up into two $5 allotments and will expire on Sept. 30, 2021.
The cards eligible for the promotion are:
Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Cards: This includes the Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card, Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card and the Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card.
United Credit Cards: This includes the United℠ Business Card, United℠ Explorer Card and the United Gateway℠ Card.
IHG® Rewards Cards: This includes the IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card and the IHG® Rewards Club Traveler Credit Card.
Disney® Visa® Cards: This includes the Disney® Visa® Card and the Disney® Premier Visa® Card.
Other eligible cards include:
- Aer Lingus Visa Signature® card
- British Airways Visa Signature® Card
- Iberia Visa Signature® card
- World Of Hyatt Credit Card
- Starbucks® Rewards Visa® Card
This is in addition to the two flagship Chase credit cards, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card and Chase Sapphire Reserve®. Both of the cards come with the same DashPass benefit. However, the Chase Sapphire Reserve® gives $60 in DoorDash statement credits through December 31, 2021.
If you haven't already activated your DashPass membership, or you need to add your Chase co-branded card as your primary payment method, you can do so here, or in the DoorDash app. To claim the $10 credit, cardholders will need to activate their DashPass membership by Sept. 30, 2021.
Best credit cards for food delivery
As food delivery has increased in popularity over the past few years, credit card issuers have taken notice. Several credit cards now include delivery services in their bonus categories, and even offer card benefits for cardholders to earn credits or discounts.
Here are the best credit cards for food delivery, and their benefits.
Known as the card best for 'foodies', you will earn 4X Membership Rewards points for every dollar you spend on food delivery, eating out at restaurants and U.S. supermarkets. You will also earn $10 every month to Uber, which includes Uber Eats, and a $120 annual dining credit ($10 per month) to use with certain delivery services like Seamless, Grubhub and Boxed, as well as restaurants including The Cheesecake Factory, Ruth's Chris Steak House and participating Shake Shack locations (enrollment required).
In addition to the benefits, you will earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $4,000 on purchases on your new card in your first 3 months of card membership. The annual fee on the card is $250 (see rates and fees).
The Platinum Card® from American Express
Similar to the American Express Gold Card, the American Express Platinum Card gives cardholders $15 every month to Uber, which includes Uber Eats. Also, you will earn 10x points on eligible purchases on your new Card at restaurants worldwide, on up to $25,000 in combined purchases, during your first 6 months of Card Membership.
However, that is just one of a long list of benefits from the luxury travel card, including airport lounge access, hotel and airline credits, travel insurance, Saks Fifth Avenue shopping credit and more. The card comes with an outstanding welcome offer: Earn 100,000 Membership Rewards Points after you spend $6,000 on purchases on your new Card in the first 6 months of card membership.
However, it comes with a steep $695 annual fee (See rates and fees).
Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card
While earning travel rewards can be a great way to eliminate costs on your next trip, there is nothing wrong with saving money on your next food delivery order. The Capital One Savor Cash card offers unlimited 4% cash back on dining, including food delivery.
When you sign up for the card, you can earn a simple $300 cash reward by spending $3,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening. The card has a modest $95 annual fee.
