Chase and Hyatt release limited-time offers to help you earn loyalty status faster

Travelers who prefer to stay at Hyatt properties, such as the Park Hyatt and Hyatt Regency, may have had to cancel or limit new hotel stays amid the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, consumers may find it difficult to reach or maintain World of Hyatt loyalty status and benefits, but there's some good news.
Starting today, April 15, Hyatt and Chase are providing World Of Hyatt Credit Card and Hyatt Credit Card members with additional ways to boost their loyalty status through limited-time offers that let them earn tier-qualifying nights.
Typically, World of Hyatt loyalty members would need to complete a stay at a Hyatt property in order to earn a tier-qualifying night, but World Of Hyatt Credit Card and Hyatt Credit Card members can bypass that requirement with these promotions (more on that below).
A tier-qualifying night is any night when you stay at a Hyatt hotel, Hyatt resort or an M life Rewards destination, pay an eligible rate or redeem a free night award and use your World of Hyatt membership number with the reservation.
In addition to this limited-time offer, Hyatt is extending World of Hyatt status and benefits for all members globally through February 2022 and extending certain free night awards to December 31, 2021, according to a Hyatt spokesperson.
Below, CNBC Select breaks down the new promotions for existing, new and legacy World of Hyatt card members and Hyatt card members.
9X points total for Hyatt stays (4X bonus points per $1 spent with Hyatt and 5X base points per $1 you can earn as a World of Hyatt member); 2X bonus points per $1 spent at restaurants, on airline tickets purchased directly from the airline, local transit and commuting (taxis, mass transit, tolls and ride-share services) and gym memberships; 1X bonus point per $1 spent on all other purchases
Earn up to 50,000 bonus points: 25,000 bonus points after you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first 3 months of account opening, and an additional 25,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 total on purchases within the first 6 months of account opening
$95
None
15.99% to 22.99% variable
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
None
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
Hyatt and Chase are running promotions for both existing, new and legacy Hyatt cardholders, depending on the card you have and when you opened an account. Here's a breakdown of who's considered existing, new and legacy:
Once you know which card member you are, you can review the promotions:
By far, the best offer is for new World Of Hyatt Credit Card members since there is no spending requirement and you receive double the amount of tier-qualifying nights, which can help you boost loyalty status in the World of Hyatt program. However, the promotion for existing World of Hyatt Credit Card members is still good since you receive a bonus tier-qualifying night with no added spending requirements.
As for legacy Hyatt Credit Card members, this new promotion offers an additional way to boost loyalty status in the World of Hyatt program. Until now, legacy members needed to spend $50,000 on their Hyatt Credit Card each calendar year to receive Explorist status, but now until June 30, 2020, they can also earn two tier-qualifying night credits for every $5,000 spent on their card.