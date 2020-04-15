Chase and Hyatt release limited-time offers to help you earn loyalty status faster

Travelers who prefer to stay at Hyatt properties, such as the Park Hyatt and Hyatt Regency, may have had to cancel or limit new hotel stays amid the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, consumers may find it difficult to reach or maintain World of Hyatt loyalty status and benefits, but there's some good news.

Starting today, April 15, Hyatt and Chase are providing World Of Hyatt Credit Card and Hyatt Credit Card members with additional ways to boost their loyalty status through limited-time offers that let them earn tier-qualifying nights.

Typically, World of Hyatt loyalty members would need to complete a stay at a Hyatt property in order to earn a tier-qualifying night, but World Of Hyatt Credit Card and Hyatt Credit Card members can bypass that requirement with these promotions (more on that below).

A tier-qualifying night is any night when you stay at a Hyatt hotel, Hyatt resort or an M life Rewards destination, pay an eligible rate or redeem a free night award and use your World of Hyatt membership number with the reservation.

In addition to this limited-time offer, Hyatt is extending World of Hyatt status and benefits for all members globally through February 2022 and extending certain free night awards to December 31, 2021, according to a Hyatt spokesperson.

Below, CNBC Select breaks down the new promotions for existing, new and legacy World of Hyatt card members and Hyatt card members.