CNBC Select may receive an affiliate commission when you click on the links for products from our partners. Click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.

Chase increases bonus offer for Southwest Rapid Rewards credit cards

Alexandria White@awhite_credit
Southwest

Chase announced that starting today, January 9, new applicants for consumer Southwest Rapid Rewards credit cards can benefit from increased welcome bonus offers.

Eligible cards include: Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card, Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card and Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card (which is our top choice for Southwest in our roundup of the best airline credit cards).

Below, CNBC Select breaks down the new offers.

New bonus points offer for Southwest Rapid Rewards credit cards

New applicants can now take advantage of an elevated welcome bonus — earn up to 75,000 bonus points:

  • 40,000 points after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening
  • Additional 35,000 points after spending $5,000 on purchases in the first six months from account opening

The old offer only gave new cardholders a chance to earn 40,000 points after spending $1,000 in purchases in the first three months from account opening.

What 75,000 Southwest Rapid Rewards points are worth

If you're wondering whether it's worthwhile to earn the welcome bonus, search the Southwest website for flights to see how far 75,000 points will go. A great way to maximize points redemption is to utilize Southwest's low fare calendar. Chase searched sample fares and found these April travel deals:

  • Round trip flight from Oakland to Hawaii for as low as 17,934 points
  • Round trip flight from Baltimore to Puerto Rico for as low as 16,380 points
  • Round trip flight from Chicago to Orlando for as low as 11,260 points

Cardholders can get a lot from their 75,000 point welcome bonus, especially if you have flexibility in your travel dates.

Southwest Rapid Rewards credit cards in more detail

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card
  • Rewards

    2X points on every $1 spent on Southwest purchases; 1X points on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn up to 75,000 points. Earn 40,000 points after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. Plus, earn 35,000 points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 6 months your account is open.

  • Annual fee

    $149

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    17.49% to 24.49% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    5%, minimum $5

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

  • See our methodology, terms apply.

Pros

  • Up to 75,000 bonus points offer
  • 7,500 bonus points on each account anniversary
  • No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S.
  • $75 Southwest annual travel credit
  • 20% savings on in-flight purchases
  • 4 upgraded boardings per year when available
  • Free first and second checked bags

Cons

  • $149 annual fee
  • No special financing offers
Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card
  • Rewards

    2X points on every $1 spent on Southwest purchases; 1X points on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn up to 75,000 points. Earn 40,000 points after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. Plus, earn 35,000 points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 6 months your account is open.

  • Annual fee

    $69

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    17.49% to 24.49% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    5%, minimum $5

  • Foreign transaction fees

    3%

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

  • See our methodology, terms apply.

Pros

  • Up to 75,000 bonus points offer
  • 3,000 bonus points on each account anniversary
  • Free first and second checked bags

Cons

  • $69 annual fee
  • 3% fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S.
  • No special financing offers
Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card
  • Rewards

    2X points on every $1 spent on Southwest purchases; 1X points on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn up to 75,000 points. Earn 40,000 points after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. Plus, earn 35,000 points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 6 months your account is open.

  • Annual fee

    $99

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    17.49% to 24.49% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    5%, minimum $5

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

  • See our methodology, terms apply.

Pros

  • Up to 75,000 bonus points offer
  • 6,000 bonus points on each account anniversary
  • No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S.
  • Free first and second checked bags

Cons

  • $99 annual fee
  • No special financing offers
Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.