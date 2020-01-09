Chase increases bonus offer for Southwest Rapid Rewards credit cards

New bonus points offer for Southwest Rapid Rewards credit cards

New applicants can now take advantage of an elevated welcome bonus — earn up to 75,000 bonus points: 40,000 points after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening

Additional 35,000 points after spending $5,000 on purchases in the first six months from account opening The old offer only gave new cardholders a chance to earn 40,000 points after spending $1,000 in purchases in the first three months from account opening.

What 75,000 Southwest Rapid Rewards points are worth

If you're wondering whether it's worthwhile to earn the welcome bonus, search the Southwest website for flights to see how far 75,000 points will go. A great way to maximize points redemption is to utilize Southwest's low fare calendar. Chase searched sample fares and found these April travel deals: Round trip flight from Oakland to Hawaii for as low as 17,934 points

Round trip flight from Baltimore to Puerto Rico for as low as 16,380 points

Round trip flight from Chicago to Orlando for as low as 11,260 points Cardholders can get a lot from their 75,000 point welcome bonus, especially if you have flexibility in your travel dates.

Southwest Rapid Rewards credit cards in more detail

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card Apply Now Rewards 2X points on every $1 spent on Southwest purchases; 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn up to 75,000 points. Earn 40,000 points after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. Plus, earn 35,000 points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 6 months your account is open.

Annual fee $149

Intro APR None

Regular APR 17.49% to 24.49% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good

See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Up to 75,000 bonus points offer

7,500 bonus points on each account anniversary

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S.

$75 Southwest annual travel credit

20% savings on in-flight purchases

4 upgraded boardings per year when available

Free first and second checked bags Cons $149 annual fee

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card Apply Now Rewards 2X points on every $1 spent on Southwest purchases; 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn up to 75,000 points. Earn 40,000 points after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. Plus, earn 35,000 points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 6 months your account is open.

Annual fee $69

Intro APR None

Regular APR 17.49% to 24.49% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fees 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good

See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Up to 75,000 bonus points offer

3,000 bonus points on each account anniversary

Free first and second checked bags Cons $69 annual fee

3% fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S.

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card Apply Now Rewards 2X points on every $1 spent on Southwest purchases; 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn up to 75,000 points. Earn 40,000 points after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. Plus, earn 35,000 points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 6 months your account is open.

Annual fee $99

Intro APR None

Regular APR 17.49% to 24.49% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good

See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Up to 75,000 bonus points offer

6,000 bonus points on each account anniversary

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S.

Free first and second checked bags Cons $99 annual fee

