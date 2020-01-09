Chase increases bonus offer for Southwest Rapid Rewards credit cards

Chase announced that starting today, January 9, new applicants for consumer Southwest Rapid Rewards credit cards can benefit from increased welcome bonus offers.
Eligible cards include: Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card, Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card and Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card (which is our top choice for Southwest in our roundup of the best airline credit cards).
Below, CNBC Select breaks down the new offers.
New applicants can now take advantage of an elevated welcome bonus — earn up to 75,000 bonus points:
The old offer only gave new cardholders a chance to earn 40,000 points after spending $1,000 in purchases in the first three months from account opening.
If you're wondering whether it's worthwhile to earn the welcome bonus, search the Southwest website for flights to see how far 75,000 points will go. A great way to maximize points redemption is to utilize Southwest's low fare calendar. Chase searched sample fares and found these April travel deals:
Cardholders can get a lot from their 75,000 point welcome bonus, especially if you have flexibility in your travel dates.
2X points on every $1 spent on Southwest purchases; 1X points on all other purchases
Earn up to 75,000 points. Earn 40,000 points after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. Plus, earn 35,000 points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 6 months your account is open.
$149
None
17.49% to 24.49% variable
5%, minimum $5
None
Excellent/Good
$69
None
17.49% to 24.49% variable
5%, minimum $5
3%
Excellent/Good
$99
None
17.49% to 24.49% variable
5%, minimum $5
None
Excellent/Good