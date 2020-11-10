New Chase Ink Business Cash and Unlimited cardholders can earn $750 bonus cash back with this limited-time offer

Using a small business credit card to help with cash flow is great, and earning a sizable welcome bonus is even better. Chase just released a new welcome bonus on its Ink Business Cash℠ Credit Card and Ink Business Unlimited℠ Credit Card, worth $750 when you meet the minimum spend. If you plan on investing in your business, using an eligible Ink Business card for purchases is a simple way to be rewarded. Business owners can maximize the amount of cash back they earn on various business expenses, whether it’s electronics or work-from-home setups, by spending $7,500 within the first three months from account opening. Plus if you add employees as authorized cardholders, you’ll earn cash back on all their spending, which helps you earn the bonus even faster. The Ink Business Cash and Unlimited bonus is only running for a limited time, but the end date is unknown. Here’s how you can qualify.

Ink Business Cash℠ credit card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year (then 1%); 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year (then 1%); 1% cash back on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $7,500 on purchases in the first 3 months after account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 12 months from account opening on purchases; N/A for balance transfers

Regular APR 13.24% to 19.24% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent Terms apply.

Ink Business Unlimited℠ credit card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business

Welcome bonus Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $7,500 on purchases in the first 3 months after account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 12 months from account opening on purchases; N/A for balance transfers

Regular APR 13.24% to 19.24% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent Terms apply.

Ink Business Cash and Unlimited welcome bonus

New offer: Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $7,500 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.

Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $7,500 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. Old offer: Earn $500 bonus cash back after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. The new bonus offer is the same on both the Ink Business Cash and Unlimited cards and can earn you $250 more in bonus cash back. In order to earn this new bonus, you’ll need to spend $4,500 more than usual within the same three-month timeframe, which may not be within your means. If your business was negatively affected by the coronavirus and you haven’t bounced back, now may not be a good time to try and earn a welcome bonus, or you can aim for something with a lower spending requirement. Check out CNBC Select's list of best small business credit cards here. But if you’re doing fine and can reasonably afford to meet the spending requirements, using the Ink Business cards could be a nice way to earn a little extra money around the holidays. Plus you don’t have to worry about paying a fee for either card since they both have no annual fee.

How to redeem Chase rewards

While this card is a cash-back card, you receive cash back in the form of Chase Ultimate Rewards® points. The $750 bonus cash back is equal to 75,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards points. You have the option to redeem your points for a statement credit to offset your bill or for gift cards or travel through the Chase Ultimate Rewards® portal.

Who’s eligible to earn the Ink Business Cash and Unlimited card welcome bonuses?

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.