New Chase Ink Business Cash and Unlimited cardholders can earn $750 bonus cash back with this limited-time offer

Using a small business credit card to help with cash flow is great, and earning a sizable welcome bonus is even better. Chase just released a new welcome bonus on its Ink Business Cash℠ Credit Card and Ink Business Unlimited℠ Credit Card, worth $750 when you meet the minimum spend.
If you plan on investing in your business, using an eligible Ink Business card for purchases is a simple way to be rewarded. Business owners can maximize the amount of cash back they earn on various business expenses, whether it’s electronics or work-from-home setups, by spending $7,500 within the first three months from account opening.
Plus if you add employees as authorized cardholders, you’ll earn cash back on all their spending, which helps you earn the bonus even faster.
The Ink Business Cash and Unlimited bonus is only running for a limited time, but the end date is unknown.
Here’s how you can qualify.
Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year (then 1%); 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year (then 1%); 1% cash back on all other purchases
Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $7,500 on purchases in the first 3 months after account opening
$0
0% for the first 12 months from account opening on purchases; N/A for balance transfers
13.24% to 19.24% variable
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
3%
Excellent
Terms apply.
Earn 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $7,500 on purchases in the first 3 months after account opening
$0
0% for the first 12 months from account opening on purchases; N/A for balance transfers
13.24% to 19.24% variable
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
3%
Excellent
Terms apply.
The new bonus offer is the same on both the Ink Business Cash and Unlimited cards and can earn you $250 more in bonus cash back. In order to earn this new bonus, you’ll need to spend $4,500 more than usual within the same three-month timeframe, which may not be within your means. If your business was negatively affected by the coronavirus and you haven’t bounced back, now may not be a good time to try and earn a welcome bonus, or you can aim for something with a lower spending requirement.
But if you’re doing fine and can reasonably afford to meet the spending requirements, using the Ink Business cards could be a nice way to earn a little extra money around the holidays. Plus you don’t have to worry about paying a fee for either card since they both have no annual fee.
While this card is a cash-back card, you receive cash back in the form of Chase Ultimate Rewards® points. The $750 bonus cash back is equal to 75,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards points. You have the option to redeem your points for a statement credit to offset your bill or for gift cards or travel through the Chase Ultimate Rewards® portal.
Chase is often known for strict eligibility requirements on its Sapphire cards, but leaves off any requirements for its business cards. The terms don’t state anything about prior cardholders needing to wait 24 to 48 months before earning another bonus. You can apply for both the Ink Business Cash and Ink Business Unlimited card and earn both welcome bonuses.
Take note that you’ll have to factor in Chase’s 5/24 rule before applying for either or both cards. The 5/24 rule limits who can be approved for a new Chase credit card. If you’ve opened five or more personal credit cards (from any card issuer) within the past 24 months, there’s a strong chance you’ll be denied for a new Chase Ink Business card. That's because lenders typically check your personal credit with a business application.