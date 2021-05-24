Less than 10 days left: Earn up to 100,000 bonus miles for your upcoming travels with the New United Quest Card

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Travelers who are itching to fly again should hurry if they want a credit card that can save them serious money on their upcoming summer or fall vacation.

Chase is offering an elevated welcome offer on its co-branded New United Quest℠ Card until June 2, 2021.

New cardholders of this recently launched airline credit card can earn up to 100,000 bonus United miles through a two-tiered welcome offer:

Earn 80,000 bonus miles after spending $5,000 on purchases within three months of account opening

Earn an additional 20,000 bonus miles after spending an additional $5,000 on purchases within six months of account opening

In short, $10,000 in total spending in the first six months will get you 100,000 bonus miles.

100,000 United miles is no small amount. For instance, you can fly from the U.S. to Europe on United for 60,000 miles round-trip in economy. If you want to head to the Caribbean you'll only have to shell out 35,000 miles per person for a round-trip flight.