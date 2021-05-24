Our top picks of timely offers from our partners

Select's editorial team independently created this content.
Less than 10 days left: Earn up to 100,000 bonus miles for your upcoming travels with the New United Quest Card

Sign up for Chase’s New United Quest Card before its elevated welcome offer expires.

Elizabeth Gravier@lizgravier_
United Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner
Nicolas Economou | NurPhoto | Getty Images
Select's editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful.

Travelers who are itching to fly again should hurry if they want a credit card that can save them serious money on their upcoming summer or fall vacation.

Chase is offering an elevated welcome offer on its co-branded New United Quest℠ Card until June 2, 2021.

New cardholders of this recently launched airline credit card can earn up to 100,000 bonus United miles through a two-tiered welcome offer:

  • Earn 80,000 bonus miles after spending $5,000 on purchases within three months of account opening
  • Earn an additional 20,000 bonus miles after spending an additional $5,000 on purchases within six months of account opening

In short, $10,000 in total spending in the first six months will get you 100,000 bonus miles.

100,000 United miles is no small amount. For instance, you can fly from the U.S. to Europe on United for 60,000 miles round-trip in economy. If you want to head to the Caribbean you'll only have to shell out 35,000 miles per person for a round-trip flight.

New United Quest℠ Card

  • Rewards

    3X miles on United® purchases, 2X miles on travel, select streaming services, and at restaurants, 1X mile on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn up to 100,000 miles: 80,000 bonus miles after spending $5,000 on purchases within three months of account opening; plus, an additional 20,000 bonus miles after spending $10,000 on purchases within the first six months of account opening (customers can earn both or either of these tiered bonuses)

  • Annual fee

    $250

  • Intro APR

    N/A for purchases and balance transfers

  • Regular APR

    16.49% to 23.49% variable on purchases and balance transfers

  • Balance transfer fee

    Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Benefits of the New United Quest Card

On top of a generous welcome bonus, the New United Quest Card offers a solid return on spend in popular categories: it earns 3X miles on United® purchases, 2X miles on all other travel purchases, 2x miles on select streaming services and at restaurants and 1X mile on all other purchases.

Though the card comes with a $250 annual fee, its perks can help offset the cost if you take full advantage them. For example, cardholders receive a $125 annual United purchase credit to reimburse them for their United flights or other ancillary costs (think in-flight beverages, seat selection and more). That alone cuts the annual fee in half.

Plus you'll get two 5,000-mile anniversary award flight credits every year. Each time you book a United flight with miles, you'll get 5,000 miles deposited back into your account — effectively making this a 10,000 mile discount on award flights.

You can also count on up to a $100 application fee credit for TSA PreCheck® or Global Entry every four years and two free first and second checked bags on United flights for yourself and a companion (a savings United Airlines estimates of up to $280 per round-trip flight).

For those looking to travel overseas, you'll avoid paying foreign transaction fees when using the New United Quest Card. This can add up to significant savings given that cards with foreign transaction fees typically charge 1% to 3% on each purchase you make abroad.

There are no blackout dates when redeeming your United miles so you can book without restrictions. Cardholders also receive priority boarding on United flights.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
