The Chase Sapphire Preferred Card's 80,000-point welcome bonus is ending soon — here's how to grab it

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card's limited-time, 80,000-point welcome bonus offer will be over by the end of the day on May 31, meaning you have less than two weeks to submit your application and qualify for it. The offer is an extremely lucrative one, as the 80,000 bonus points can be redeemed for more than $1,000 in travel value through the Chase Ultimate Rewards® travel portal. With travel prices continuing to skyrocket, using credit card rewards to book flights, hotels and rental cars can help you save big on your next trip. Below, Select details the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card's valuable welcome bonus and how you can earn it responsibly without getting yourself in credit card debt.

The welcome bonus is ending soon

To earn the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card's 80,000-point welcome bonus, you must spend at least $4,000 within the first three months of card membership. Once you meet that minimum spending requirement, you'll have earned at least 84,000 points to start booking your future travel plans. The 80,000 points are worth over $1,000 in travel when you redeem them directly through the Chase Ultimate Rewards® travel portal, which allows you to book flights, hotels and rental cars. Cardholders also have the option to transfer their Ultimate Rewards® points to any of Chase's hotel and airline loyalty program partners at a 1:1 ratio: Aer Lingus AerClub

Air Canada Aeroplan

British Airways Executive Club

Emirates Skywards

Flying Blue (KLM and Air France)

Iberia Plus

JetBlue TrueBlue

Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer

Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards

United Airlines MileagePlus

Virgin Atlantic Flying Club

IHG Rewards Club

Marriott Bonvoy

World of Hyatt The welcome bonus offer, along with the card's many travel benefits, makes it a great travel rewards credit card — especially with its modest $95 annual fee. In addition to the welcome bonus, you will earn: Up to $50 in statement credits each year on your anniversary when you book hotel stays via Chase Ultimate Rewards ®

5X points per dollar on travel booked via Chase Ultimate Rewards ® (not counting hotel nights that qualify for your included $50 annual Ultimate Rewards ® hotel credit)

(not counting hotel nights that qualify for your included $50 annual Ultimate Rewards hotel credit) 2X points per dollar for all travel purchases

3X points per dollar on dining, including takeout and certain delivery services

3X points per dollar on online groceries (not including Target, Walmart or other wholesale clubs)

3X points per dollar on certain streaming services

1X point per dollar for all other purchases Cardholders also have access to additional benefits such as comprehensive travel insurance — including trip delay reimbursement, baggage delay insurance and trip cancellation and interruption coverage — rental car insurance (auto rental collision damage waiver) and emergency assistance, as well as extended warranty and purchase protection. You'll also never have to worry about paying foreign transaction fees for using the card abroad.

How to earn the welcome bonus responsibly

One of the best parts about getting a new credit card is when it comes with a lucrative welcome bonus. That said, many have spending requirements that may be tough to meet without overspending. Here are a few tips for hitting the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card's $4,000 minimum-spend requirement responsibly and without getting yourself mired in credit card debt. Prepay your expenses For certain expenses such as auto insurance or homeowners insurance, you may be given the option to pay for the entire premium at once, and sometimes at a discount. Or if you've recently purchased a new phone from your cell phone carrier on a payment plan and have the funds, you can consider paying that off in full to help meet Chase Sapphire Preferred's spending requirement. Pay your rent or mortgage While many landlords and mortgage services either don't allow for payments to be made via credit card or charge high fees for the privilege, it's always worth asking to see if this is an option. If it's not, consider using a bill pay service like Plastiq. Let's say your rent is $2,000 per month, for example. The fee to use Plastiq to pay with a credit card is 2.85%, so for a $57 fee, you'd end up earning 2,057 points. If you were to do this twice, you'd more than earn the welcome bonus. And while you incur $114 in fees, the value of the 80,000-point welcome bonus you're earning more than justifies it. Charge for your friends and family Whenever I sign up for a new credit card, I immediately begin contacting my family and friends to see if they have any large expenses I can pay for. While this requires a little bit of coordinating, it's fairly simple. For example, my mom recently bought a home that needs new windows. I told her I recently signed up for a new credit card and asked her if I could use it to charge her new windows. After the payment goes through, she will reimburse me via Venmo and I will pay my bill immediately. If you have trusted friends or family, charging purchases for them can help you meet the card's minimum-spend requirement faster, with no expense to you.

Bottom line

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card continues to deliver outstanding value to consumers, especially as travel costs skyrocket thanks to inflation. If you have upcoming expenses or want to try to save on your next vacation, consider signing up for the Chase Sapphire Preferred before the 80,000-point welcome bonus offer ends on May 31.

