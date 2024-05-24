Chase Sapphire Preferred Card vs. Citi Strata Premier: Which is the better low-fee rewards credit card?

CNBC Select walks you through the benefits of both travel credit cards so you can choose the one that best aligns with your spending habits.

The Citi Strata Premier ℠ Card is great in many respects, but in a head-to-head battle, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is the winner. With the Sapphire Preferred Card, you'll have an easier time redeeming points for good value and will enjoy more travel protections and perks. However, the Strata Premier edges out the Sapphire Preferred Card when it comes to earning points on purchases.

Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's over $900 when you redeem through Chase Travel℠.

Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases, and $50 annual Chase Travel Hotel Credit, plus more.

Earn 70,000 bonus ThankYou® Points after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months of account opening, redeemable for $700 in gift cards or travel rewards at thankyou.com

Earn 10 points per $1 spent on Hotels, Car Rentals, and Attractions booked on CitiTravel.com.; 3 points per $1 on Air Travel and Other Hotel Purchases, at Restaurants, Supermarkets, Gas and EV Charging Stations; 1 Point per $1 spent on all other purchases

With both cards, you can also transfer points to hotel and airline loyalty programs. This option allows you to book expensive hotels or flights with your points, which can greatly increase the value you receive for your rewards.

The Strata Premier offers a higher rate of return on hotels than the Sapphire Preferred, and that advantage extends to airfare when you aren't booking through the card issuer's travel portal. The Strata Premier also earns more on common expenses such as supermarkets (not just online groceries) and at gas stations and EV charging stations. The only spending categories where it loses out to the Sapphire Preferred are streaming services, Lyft rides and certain Peloton purchases (relatively small or rare expenses for most people) and travel purchases that aren't airfare or hotels.

If you want to earn loads of points, both of these cards can help you meet that goal.

Earning rewards is only half of the equation with a travel card, your redemption options matter just as much. Both of these cards offer a range of redemptions that provide one cent per point in value, including cash back and gift cards. The Sapphire Preferred also gives cardholders a 25% boost in value (1.25 cents per point) when they use points to pay for travel booked through Chase TravelSM.

But if you want to get the most value out of either card, then you'll want to look at the transfer partners.

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

With the Sapphire Preferred, you can transfer Chase points to these airline and hotel programs at a 1:1 ratio:

Aer Lingus AerClub

Air Canada Aeroplan

British Airways Executive Club

Emirates Skywards

Air France-KLM Flying Blue

Iberia Plus

IHG One Rewards

JetBlue TrueBlue

Marriott Bonvoy

Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer

Southwest Rapid Rewards

United Airlines MileagePlus

Virgin Atlantic Flying Club

World of Hyatt

Citi Strata Premier℠ Card

The Citi Strata Premier℠ Card allows you to transfer your Citi ThankYou points to the following travel programs at a 1:1 ratio unless otherwise noted:

Aeromexico Rewards

Accor Live Limitless (2:1)

Avianca Lifemiles

Cathay Pacific Cathay

Choice Privileges (1:2)

Emirates Skywards

Etihad Guest

EVA Air Infinity MileageLands

Air France-KLM Flying Blue

JetBlue TrueBlue

Leading Hotels of the World Leaders Club (5:1)

Qantas Frequent Flyer

Qatar Airways Privilege Club

Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer

Thai Airways Royal Orchid Plus

Turkish Airlines Miles & Smiles

Virgin Atlantic Flying Club

Wyndham Rewards

How they compare

Sapphire Preferred cardholders have access to several exceptionally valuable and useful loyalty programs. World of Hyatt is a lucrative program that allows you to book less expensive hotels starting at 3,500 points and luxury locations for 25,000 to 45,000 points. You can also transfer points to book flights with all three major airline alliances (Oneworld, Star Alliance, SkyTeam) and several non-alliance airlines such as JetBlue, Southwest and Emirates.

Citi's transfer partners also unlock the ability to book rewards with all three of the biggest airline alliances and you get access to non-alliance airlines such as Etihad, Emirates and JetBlue. However, Citi ThankYou points aren't as versatile when it comes to booking hotels. On top of that, ThankYou points are only worth one cent each if you prefer to keep things simple by using points to pay for CitiTravel.com bookings.

At the end of the day, the best card for redeeming points will depend on where you want to go and how to prefer to use travel rewards. That said, the Chase Sapphire Preferred provides cardholders more avenues for earning a value higher than one cent per point on their redemptions.

Winner: Chase Sapphire Preferred