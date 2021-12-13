Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholders: $60 DoorDash credit expires soon

A Doordash delivery person rides their bike on Church Avenue in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn on December 04, 2020 in New York City. Food delivery startup DoorDash Inc is expected to raise its U.S. initial public offering up to $3.14 billion.

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

The Chase Sapphire Reserve® has a long list of benefits, including the ability to earn valuable Chase Ultimate Rewards® points, access to airport lounges, travel insurance and more. But before the end of the year, be sure to use your DoorDash statement credits as they will expire on Dec. 31. With the Sapphire Reserve, you have $60 in credits to use on DoorDash orders, where you can order from a variety of dining options for both delivery or carryout. So while you're enjoying the other benefits of the card, be sure to not let these credits go to waste. Here's everything you need to know about the credits.

Chase Sapphire Reserve $60 DoorDash credit ends soon

In May 2021, Chase added a complimentary year-long DashPass membership to several Chase co-branded credit cards. DashPass is a subscription service within DoorDash, giving members waived delivery fees and reduced service fees on orders over $12. DashPass members also receive 5% back in DoorDash credit on all pickup orders. There are dozens of Chase credit cards eligible for this offer, including the Chase Sapphire Reserve and the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card. However, the Sapphire Reserve has one benefit the rest don't — the $60 annual credit. This is relatively easy to use and can help you recoup part of the card's $550 annual fee. To activate this credit, along with your DashPass membership, all you need to do is go onto the DoorDash website or app and use your Sapphire Reserve for your order. It will prompt you to enroll in the benefit and then you'll be able to use the credits, which will be applied automatically as a statement credit. The statement credits will automatically be applied to your account when you make qualifying DoorDash purchases, up to an annual maximum of $60. It is unclear if Chase is planning to extend the benefit into 2022, but as of now, the credit will expire on Dec. 31, 2021.

Best credit cards for food delivery

Chase Sapphire Reserve® Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 5X total points on air travel and 10X total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards® immediately after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually. Earn 3X points on other travel and dining & 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases plus, 10X points on Lyft rides through March 2022

Welcome bonus Earn 50,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $550

Intro APR None

Regular APR 16.99% to 23.99% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent Terms apply.

American Express® Gold Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards 4X Membership Rewards® points on restaurants (including takeout and delivery, plus, Uber Eats purchases) and at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year in purchases, then 1X), 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com, 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $4,000 on eligible purchases within the first 6 months from account opening

Annual fee $250

Intro APR Not applicable

Regular APR See Pay Over Time APR

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card Learn More Information about the Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 4% cash back on dining and entertainment, 4% on eligible streaming services, 3% at grocery stores and 1% on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn a one-time $300 cash bonus once you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first three months from account opening

Annual fee $95

Intro APR 0% for the first 12 months on purchases; N/A on balance transfers

Regular APR 15.99% to 24.99% variable

Balance transfer fee 3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Bottom line

The Chase Sapphire Reserve is packed with benefits, including the DoorDash spending credits. However, before you order from DoorDash with your DashPass credit, be sure to closely monitor the costs of what you're ordering. A $5 coffee from Starbucks can quickly turn into $14 when you include tip and service fees. And even when you use carryout, food items can be priced higher compared to going into the restaurant and ordering directly. So while the DoorDash credit is easy to use, once the credit is drained, it may be best for your budget to avoid food delivery services. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

For rates and fees for the Amex Gold Card, click here Information about the Capital One Savor Cash card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the cards prior to publication.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.