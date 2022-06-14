The Chase Sapphire Reserve is now offering a 60,000-point welcome bonus—here's how you can grab it

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers, but not all offers on Select are from affiliate partners.

How to earn the 60,000-point welcome bonus

The Chase Sapphire Reserve is a popular credit card lauded for its extra benefits, including complimentary airport lounge access via Priority Pass Select, $300 in statement credits for travel purchases per year, a $100 statement credit every four years to cover the cost of Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® enrollment and travel insurance, among others. All these five-star factors make the credit card a great fit for avid travelers. Now, Chase is offering new cardholders a raised welcome bonus to help get you started. Once approved for the card, you can earn 60,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards points after spending $4,000 within the first three months of opening your account. If you're able to complete the minimum spending requirement, that means you'll have at least 64,000 points in your account, which you can then redeem within the Chase Ultimate Rewards® travel portal or by transferring the points to any number of its airline or hotel partners.

Chase Sapphire Reserve® Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 5X total points on air travel and 10X total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards® immediately after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually. Earn 3X points on other travel and dining & 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases plus, 10X points on Lyft rides through March 2025

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $550

Intro APR None

Regular APR 17.74% to 24.74% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent Terms apply.

Earning and redeeming points, plus other card benefits

As you spend with the Sapphire Reserve, you'll be able to earn: 10X points per dollar when you book hotel stays and car rentals directly through the Chase Ultimate Rewards® travel portal (after you spend $300 on travel in a year)

10X points per dollar when you spend with the Chase Dining program — that includes making reservations at restaurants, ordering takeout or participating in virtual cooking events

10X points per dollar when you use Lyft now through March 31, 2025

5X points per dollar when you book flights directly through the Chase Ultimate Rewards travel portal (after you spend $300 on travel in a year)

3X points per dollar for all other travel purchases (after you spend $300 on travel in a year)

3X points per dollar for dining at restaurants (including takeout) and ordering from certain delivery services

1X point per dollar for all purchases made elsewhere The best part is the Chase Ultimate Rewards® points you'll earn are transferable, meaning they can be exchanged for free (or nearly free) flights and hotel stays from a long list of transfer partners: Aer Lingus AerClub

Air Canada Aeroplan

British Airways Executive Club

Emirates Skywards

Flying Blue (KLM and Air France)

Iberia Plus

JetBlue TrueBlue

Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer

Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards

United Airlines MileagePlus

Virgin Atlantic Flying Club

IHG Rewards Club

Marriott Bonvoy

World of Hyatt The Sapphire Reserve card also offers solid travel and lifestyle benefits, including the following: Statement credits of up to $300 per year to reimburse you for travel purchases

50% additional value for your points when you redeem them through the Chase Ultimate Rewards travel portal

50% additional value when you redeem your points for statement credits after making purchases within certain spending categories, such as Airbnb stays or charitable contributions

A $100 statement credit every four years to cover the cost of enrollment with either Global Entry, TSA PreCheck or NEXUS

A $10 monthly statement credit when you sign up for Gopuff, now through Dec. 31, 2023

A complimentary membership to DoorDash and Caviar, as well as $5 in monthly DoorDash credits, when you activate your account by Dec. 31, 2024

Complimentary Priority Pass Select membership to more than 1,300 airport lounges around the world

Additional hotel benefits such as daily breakfast for two, room upgrades (based on availability), early check-in and late check-out (based on availability) and a special amenity worth $100, when you stay at properties within Chase's Luxury Hotel & Resort Collection

Special VIP access to events and experiences

Comprehensive travel insurance including auto rental collision damage waiver for rental cars, trip cancellation and interruption insurance, plus travel and emergency assistance

Purchase protection and extended warranty protection

No foreign transaction fees

Is the high annual fee worth it?

Despite the raised welcome bonus and long list of valuable benefits, the Chase Sapphire Reserve's steep $550 annual fee can be a difficult pill to swallow. Keep in mind that there are a few provided perks that may make it easier for you to justify paying it. $300 travel credit A $300 travel statement credit is awarded each year once you pay the annual fee, covering more than half the annual fee. If you're an avid traveler who intends to make the most of your card membership, you should have no problem spending enough to earn the entire $300 travel credit. Eligible travel-related purchases include flights, hotels, car rentals, cruise lines and campgrounds, as well as train, bus and taxi rides, ferries and parking lots and garages, among others related to booking and transportation. Airport lounge access If you regularly visit airports, having access to lounges can help save you money on meals and provide a peaceful place to get some work done or spend some time relaxing before your next flight. With Priority Pass Select, primary cardmembers and authorized users are each granted complimentary access to more than 1,300 lounges worldwide and are allowed a maximum of two accompanying guests each. Additional guests beyond that will have to pay $27 per person, per visit. The real value you reap from this particular perk will depend on how often you use it, so if you tend to visit certain airports with Priority Pass Select lounges, it could be an especially valuable benefit. Complimentary enrollment in expedited airport security services While arriving at the airport can already be a stressful experience, adding a long security line to the experience is never fun. With the Chase Sapphire Reserve, your enrollment fee is waived thanks to a nifty $100 statement credit you'll get every four years when you sign up for either TSA PreCheck, Global Entry or NEXUS membership. All you have to do is apply online and use the Chase Sapphire Reserve card to pay for it. I currently have Global Entry, which includes TSA PreCheck and regularly saves me time whenever I go through security. Most recently, I returned to Florida from Aruba and was able to clear immigration while in Aruba, saving me even more time — U.S. pre-clearance in Aruba is available for all passengers, not just those with Global Entry, but having it helped cut down on time spent in line.

Bottom line

