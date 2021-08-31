Make your points go further: Earn a 30% bonus on Chase point transfers to Avios

An American Airlines plane lands at the Miami International Airport on June 16, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Chase has launched a lucrative promotion for those who have a card that earns Ultimate Rewards points. Through Sept. 26, 2021, you can receive a 30% bonus when transferring Chase Ultimate Rewards points to British Airways Executive Club, Iberia Plus and Aer Lingus AerClub. Normally, you can transfer 1,000 points and receive 1,000 Avios in return — now for every 1,000 points you transfer, you'll receive 1,300 Avios points. It's not often we see a transfer bonus with Chase, so it's worth considering this promotion if you plan to book any upcoming travel on a Oneworld airline, including American Airlines or Alaska Airlines.

Best use of Avios points

British Airways Avios or Iberia Avios points are useful for much more than flights on the UK and Spanish flag carriers. Because British Airways and Iberia are both part of the Oneworld alliance, you can use Avios for travel on their partners like American Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Qatar Airways and more. Point optimizers often recommend redeeming British Airways or Iberia Avios for American and Alaska Airlines flights within the U.S. to get even more bang for your buck. Here are some sweet spots: Flights on American or Alaska under 1,151 miles for 9,000 Avios in economy. You would only need to transfer 7,000 Chase points for this redemption with the current promotion.

Flights on American or Alaska under 1,151 miles for 16,500 Avios in business. You would only need to transfer 13,000 Chase points for this redemption with the current promotion. Flights under 1,151 miles include New York to Miami, where American often uses an aircraft that feature lie-flat business class seats (Tip: look for flights operated by a Boeing 767, 777 or 787 for the better seats).

Flights on American or Alaska under 3,000 miles for 13,000 Avios in economy. You would only need to transfer 10,000 Chase points for this redemption with the current promotion. Flights under 3,000 miles include New York to Los Angeles; Seattle to Miami; Chicago to San Jose, Costa Rica; Dallas to Bogota, Colombia, Charlotte to San Juan, Puerto Rico. If you're interested in visiting Europe, there are some great deals to be had on Iberia. You can fly nonstop in a lie-flat-business-class seat from New York and Chicago to Madrid on Iberia for 34,000 Avios plus taxes and fees during off-peak dates (note that you'll have to transfer to Iberia Avios for this redemption). This means you'd need to only transfer 27,000 Chase points to Iberia for these flights. Ironically, using Avios points for flights on British Airways itself is not recommended because of the seriously high fuel surcharges the airline passes along to customers on its own flights.

Earn Chase Ultimate Rewards points

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards $50 annual Ultimate Rewards Hotel Credit, 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3X points on dining, 2X points on all other travel purchases, 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022, and 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 100,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.99% to 22.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Bottom line

If you have Chase Ultimate Rewards points consider transferring them to British Airways, Iberia or Aer Lingus Avios with the current 30% transfer bonus. British Airways and Iberia have a great partner award chart, and there's plenty of value to be had when booking flights on American and Alaska Airlines. Since you lose flexibility when transferring points out of Chase, it's best to only convert points if you have a specific redemption in mind or if you're a frequent user of Avios points.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.