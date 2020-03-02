Book hotels now, travel anytime to earn 5% cash back via Chase Ultimate Rewards with Chase Freedom cards

Chase announced a limited-time offer for its Freedom cards that maximizes the amount of cash back you can earn on hotel bookings. During the month of March, Chase Freedom® and Chase Freedom Unlimited® cardholders can earn 5% cash back on up to $2,500 in total hotel purchases made through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.

That's 4% more cash back than usual for Freedom cardholders and 3.5% more cash back for Freedom Unlimited cardholders. Freedom cards offer 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate (then 1%) and 1% cash back on all other purchases. (Check out the Chase Freedom cash-back calendar.) Meanwhile, the Freedom Unlimited card offers 1.5% cash back on every purchase.

The best part is that travel doesn't have to be completed in March — you can travel anytime, and there are no blackout dates. You only have to book travel by March 31.

Keep in mind you need to book hotels through the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal. Any hotel bookings made directly with hotels or through third-party sites, such as Hotels.com or Booking.com, won't be eligible for 5% cash back.

This offer is unmatched by the Chase Sapphire Reserve® and Chase Sapphire Preferred® cards, which earn 3X and 2X points on travel worldwide, respectively.

If you're in the process of booking hotels or you've been contemplating a trip, now can be a great time to maximize rewards. And if you have a Sapphire and Freedom card, opt to use the Freedom card for booking hotels, then transfer your Ultimate Rewards points to your Sapphire card to get 25% or 50% more value on Chase Ultimate Rewards travel bookings.