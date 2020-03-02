Skip Navigation
logo
Credit CardsReviewsAdviceNews
CNBC.COM
Best zero interest credit cards
The best credit cards of 2020
Best airline credit cards
CNBC Select may receive an affiliate commission when you click on the links for products from our partners. Click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.
CNBC Select

Book hotels now, travel anytime to earn 5% cash back via Chase Ultimate Rewards with Chase Freedom cards

Chase announced a limited-time offer for the Freedom and Freedom Unlimited cardholders to earn 5% cash back on hotels during the month of March.

Alexandria White@awhite_credit
Getty Images

Chase announced a limited-time offer for its Freedom cards that maximizes the amount of cash back you can earn on hotel bookings. During the month of March, Chase Freedom® and Chase Freedom Unlimited® cardholders can earn 5% cash back on up to $2,500 in total hotel purchases made through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.

That's 4% more cash back than usual for Freedom cardholders and 3.5% more cash back for Freedom Unlimited cardholders. Freedom cards offer 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate (then 1%) and 1% cash back on all other purchases. (Check out the Chase Freedom cash-back calendar.) Meanwhile, the Freedom Unlimited card offers 1.5% cash back on every purchase.

The best part is that travel doesn't have to be completed in March — you can travel anytime, and there are no blackout dates. You only have to book travel by March 31.

Keep in mind you need to book hotels through the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal. Any hotel bookings made directly with hotels or through third-party sites, such as Hotels.com or Booking.com, won't be eligible for 5% cash back.

This offer is unmatched by the Chase Sapphire Reserve® and Chase Sapphire Preferred® cards, which earn 3X and 2X points on travel worldwide, respectively.

If you're in the process of booking hotels or you've been contemplating a trip, now can be a great time to maximize rewards. And if you have a Sapphire and Freedom card, opt to use the Freedom card for booking hotels, then transfer your Ultimate Rewards points to your Sapphire card to get 25% or 50% more value on Chase Ultimate Rewards travel bookings.

Chase Freedom®

Chase Freedom®
Apply Now

  • Rewards

    5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate (then 1%), 1% cash back on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    $150 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening

  • Annual fee

    $0

  • Intro APR

    0% for the first 15 months on purchases and balance transfers

  • Regular APR

    16.49% to 25.24% variable on purchases and balance transfers

  • Balance transfer fee

    3% intro balance transfer fee when you transfer a balance during the first 60 days your account is open, with a $5 minimum. After, 5% ($5 minimum).

  • Foreign transaction fee

    3%

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

  • See our methodology, terms apply.

 

read more
On Chase's secure site

Chase Freedom Unlimited® Card

Chase Freedom Unlimited® Card
Apply Now

  • Rewards

    1.5% cash back on every purchase

  • Welcome bonus

    $150 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening

  • Annual fee

    $0

  • Intro APR

    0% for the first 15 months on purchases and balance transfers

  • Regular APR

    16.49% to 25.24% variable on purchases and balance transfers

  • Balance transfer fee

    3% intro balance transfer fee when you transfer a balance during the first 60 days your account is open, with a $5 minimum. After, 5% ($5 minimum).

  • Foreign transaction fee

    3%

  • See our methodology, terms apply.

On Chase's secure site
Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.

Top Offers from Our Partners

Discover it® Student Cash Back
Apply Now
Terms Apply
Best for college students
Discover it® Student Cash Back
Up to 5% Cash Back
Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
Apply Now
Terms Apply
Best grocery rewards card
Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
$250 statement credit
American Express® Gold Card
Apply Now
Terms Apply
Best travel credit card
American Express® Gold Card
35,000 points
Chase Sapphire Reserve®
Apply Now
Terms Apply
Best dining rewards credit card
Chase Sapphire Reserve®
50,000 bonus points
More details
Opinions are our own and have not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by our advertising partners
Related
Credit Cards