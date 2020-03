Here's what Citi is doing for coronavirus assistance

Credit card issuers are continuing to expand their support for customers facing financial hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic. Citi is just one of the many card issuers, along with American Express and Apple, that have been announcing emergency support within the past week.

Citi has a webpage dedicated to coronavirus updates and resources for their customers. The site states that eligible Citi credit card customers can receive credit line increases and collection forbearance programs. So if you have the Citi® Double Cash Card or Citi Simplicity® Card, you may be able to ask for a larger line of credit or the ability to temporarily pause minimum payments (which is a common feature of forbearance programs).

Keep in mind that you typically have to wait six months between credit limit increase requests with Citi cards, and these standards still hold despite the crisis.

While researching this story, I spoke with a Citi representative to ask for a credit limit increase, and I was denied since I have already asked for one within the last six months — even after I cited coronavirus concerns.