The Citi Premier card's 80,000-point welcome bonus ends soon
The new bonus could be significantly less than what's currently offered.
The Citi Premier® Card elevated welcome offer of 80,000 Citi ThankYou points is ending soon, so if you've been considering the card, you'll want to apply sooner rather than later.
The card comes with a long list of benefits including broad bonus spending categories, a $100 yearly hotel credit for a $500 or more stay (less taxes and fees) when you purchase a hotel stay through Citi's travel portal, no foreign transaction fees and the ability to transfer your points to valuable transfer partners.
But is the right card for you?
Select analyzes the soon-to-end welcome offer and how you can spend your valuable Citi ThankYou points once you meet the minimum spend requirements.
Citi Premier elevated welcome offer ends soon
The Citi Premier's 80,000-point offer is nothing to scoff at as it gives cardholders a minimum of $800 in value within the first few months of card membership. However, you may realize even more value depending on the way you redeem your points.
To earn the 80,000-point bonus you'll need to spend $4,000 in the first three months of card membership. If you're able to meet the requirement, you will have a minimum of 84,000 Citi ThankYou points which you can redeem for gift cards, cash back or travel. And depending on which categories you spend in, you may even have more.
While we don't know what the new welcome bonus will be, until last year, the Citi Premier's highest ever bonus was 60,000 points. So, if it does revert to 60,000 points, you'll be earning 25% less than the current deal.
Citi Premier® Card
Rewards
3X points per $1 spent at restaurants, supermarkets, gas stations, and on hotels and air travel, 1X points on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
80,000 bonus ThankYou® Points after you spend $4,000 in purchases within the first 3 months of account opening
Annual fee
$95
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
15.99% to 23.99% variable APR on purchases and balance transfers
Balance transfer fee
5% of each balance transfer, $5 minimum
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Good/Excellent
Pros
- Unlimited 3 points per $1 spent at gas stations
- No foreign transaction fees
Cons
- $95 annual fee
- No special financing offers
- Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $1,265
- Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $3,129
Rewards totals incorporate the rewards earned from the welcome bonus
The card currently has broad and well rounded bonus spending categories where many consumers can find value. The card earns:
- 3X points per dollar spent at restaurants, supermarkets, gas stations, air travel and hotels
- 1X points per dollar spent on all other eligible purchases
The other notable benefit is the $100 yearly hotel credit. To qualify for this, you must book a single hotel stay through ThankYou.com, and spend $500 or more (less taxes and fees). This is redeemable once per calendar year.
The card has no foreign transaction fees but does carry a modest $95 annual fee, however, the value of the welcome bonus easily justifies the first year's fee and many more.
How you can spend Citi ThankYou points
Once you earn the bonus points, you can easily redeem them in the Citi ThankYou portal. If you favor simplicity, your points will be worth one cent per point if you redeem them for gift cards. The Citi portal offers a wide variety of large retailers to choose from, including Apple, Airbnb, Starbucks, Target and more. You can get cash back for your ThankYou points if you so prefer.
However, the more valuable approach is to save your miles and transfer them to one of Citi's travel transfer partners. While all of the airlines are international, many of them have domestic partners that allow you to fly in the U.S.. For example, you can transfer miles to Qantas and book American Airlines flights.
An even better deal is to transfer your points to Turkish Airlines Miles and Smiles, which allows you to book a one-way flight anywhere within the U.S. on United Airlines for just 7,500 miles in economy or 12,500 miles in first class. So you could book a United flight from New York all the way to Hawaii for as little as 7,500 miles. The 80,000 point bonus could get you five round-trip tickets economy tickets on United anywhere in the U.S..
So, even if you primarily fly within the U.S., keep the Citi Premier in mind for a valuable credit card with transferable miles. Here's the entire list of Citi's transfer partners:
- Aeromexico Club Premier
- Air France-KLM Flying Blue
- Avianca LifeMiles
- Cathay Pacific Asia Miles
- Emirates Skywards
- Etihad Guest
- Eva Air Infinity MileageLands
- InterMiles (formerly Jet Airways JetPrivilege)
- JetBlue TrueBlue
- Malaysia Airlines Enrich
- Qantas Frequent Flyer
- Qatar Airways Privilege Club
- Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer
- Thai Airways Royal Orchid Plus
- Turkish Airlines Miles & Smiles
- Virgin Atlantic Flying Club
In addition, Citi has two hotel transfer partners: Choice Hotels and Wyndham Hotels.
Bottom line
The Citi Premier® Card is worth considering if you have upcoming travel that you'd like to save on. And, if you want cash back or gifts cards, the bonus can deliver real value there too. Plus, the bonus spending categories give you a great chance to earn even more points over the long term.
However, it's important to keep in mind that earning a credit card welcome bonus should be done responsibly. It's never advisable to spend money than you normally would for the purpose of credit card rewards.
As long as you have an established budget, good credit score and are investing for the future—using credit cards to earn rewards and maximize their benefits can be a solid choice to improve your financial picture.
