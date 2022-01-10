The Citi Premier card's 80,000-point welcome bonus ends soon

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

The Citi Premier® Card elevated welcome offer of 80,000 Citi ThankYou points is ending soon, so if you've been considering the card, you'll want to apply sooner rather than later. The card comes with a long list of benefits including broad bonus spending categories, a $100 yearly hotel credit for a $500 or more stay (less taxes and fees) when you purchase a hotel stay through Citi's travel portal, no foreign transaction fees and the ability to transfer your points to valuable transfer partners. But is the right card for you? Select analyzes the soon-to-end welcome offer and how you can spend your valuable Citi ThankYou points once you meet the minimum spend requirements.

Citi Premier elevated welcome offer ends soon

The Citi Premier's 80,000-point offer is nothing to scoff at as it gives cardholders a minimum of $800 in value within the first few months of card membership. However, you may realize even more value depending on the way you redeem your points. To earn the 80,000-point bonus you'll need to spend $4,000 in the first three months of card membership. If you're able to meet the requirement, you will have a minimum of 84,000 Citi ThankYou points which you can redeem for gift cards, cash back or travel. And depending on which categories you spend in, you may even have more. While we don't know what the new welcome bonus will be, until last year, the Citi Premier's highest ever bonus was 60,000 points. So, if it does revert to 60,000 points, you'll be earning 25% less than the current deal.

Citi Premier® Card Learn More On Citi's secure site Rewards 3X points per $1 spent at restaurants, supermarkets, gas stations, and on hotels and air travel, 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus 80,000 bonus ThankYou® Points after you spend $4,000 in purchases within the first 3 months of account opening

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.99% to 23.99% variable APR on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee 5% of each balance transfer, $5 minimum

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Good/Excellent See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Unlimited 3 points per $1 spent at gas stations

No foreign transaction fees Cons $95 annual fee

No special financing offers Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $1,265

$1,265 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $3,129 Rewards totals incorporate the rewards earned from the welcome bonus Learn More View More

The card currently has broad and well rounded bonus spending categories where many consumers can find value. The card earns: 3X points per dollar spent at restaurants, supermarkets, gas stations, air travel and hotels

1X points per dollar spent on all other eligible purchases The other notable benefit is the $100 yearly hotel credit. To qualify for this, you must book a single hotel stay through ThankYou.com, and spend $500 or more (less taxes and fees). This is redeemable once per calendar year. The card has no foreign transaction fees but does carry a modest $95 annual fee, however, the value of the welcome bonus easily justifies the first year's fee and many more. How you can spend Citi ThankYou points Once you earn the bonus points, you can easily redeem them in the Citi ThankYou portal. If you favor simplicity, your points will be worth one cent per point if you redeem them for gift cards. The Citi portal offers a wide variety of large retailers to choose from, including Apple, Airbnb, Starbucks, Target and more. You can get cash back for your ThankYou points if you so prefer. However, the more valuable approach is to save your miles and transfer them to one of Citi's travel transfer partners. While all of the airlines are international, many of them have domestic partners that allow you to fly in the U.S.. For example, you can transfer miles to Qantas and book American Airlines flights. An even better deal is to transfer your points to Turkish Airlines Miles and Smiles, which allows you to book a one-way flight anywhere within the U.S. on United Airlines for just 7,500 miles in economy or 12,500 miles in first class. So you could book a United flight from New York all the way to Hawaii for as little as 7,500 miles. The 80,000 point bonus could get you five round-trip tickets economy tickets on United anywhere in the U.S.. So, even if you primarily fly within the U.S., keep the Citi Premier in mind for a valuable credit card with transferable miles. Here's the entire list of Citi's transfer partners: Aeromexico Club Premier

Air France-KLM Flying Blue

Avianca LifeMiles

Cathay Pacific Asia Miles

Emirates Skywards

Etihad Guest

Eva Air Infinity MileageLands

InterMiles (formerly Jet Airways JetPrivilege)

JetBlue TrueBlue

Malaysia Airlines Enrich

Qantas Frequent Flyer

Qatar Airways Privilege Club

Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer

Thai Airways Royal Orchid Plus

Turkish Airlines Miles & Smiles

Virgin Atlantic Flying Club In addition, Citi has two hotel transfer partners: Choice Hotels and Wyndham Hotels.

Bottom line

