New report shows historic drop in credit card debt amid the coronavirus pandemic

In the months since the coronavirus pandemic hit and sent millions of Americans to shelter at home, consumers' credit card debt has fallen fast to unprecedented levels.

According to a new report released Thursday from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, the second quarter of 2020 saw a staggering $82 billion decline in credit card balances. Second-quarter declines in card balances, in general, have only been seen during the Great Recession, and a drop this big in the second quarter of the year hasn't happened since at least two decades ago, the report says.

This sharp decline in credit card balances comes at a time when consumers are spending less in general as unemployment reaches peak highs, leaving many Americans without jobs or income.

While the decrease in consumer spending means less money is being pumped back into the economy, the NY Fed's findings are actually a good thing for Americans' credit.