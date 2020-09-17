Skip Navigation
Delta Amex Cards just released new limited-time bonus offers worth up to 70,000 SkyMiles

American Express just released new bonus offers for consumer and business Delta SkyMiles Gold and Platinum Cards. Here's how to earn the bonus.

Alexandria White@awhite_credit
Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card
American Express

Major card issuers continue to adjust their credit card line up, especially the welcome bonus offers for travel cards. American Express is the latest issuer to offer new welcome bonus offers across four of its Delta SkyMiles® consumer and business credit cards.

Eligible cards include:

The offers are worth 50,000, 60,000 or 70,000 bonus miles, depending on the card you have. If you meet the requirements for the welcome bonus, you can earn a generous amount of SkyMiles that can help offset the cost of future travel.

CNBC Select breaks down the new offers for each card, so you can decide which is the best choice for you.

Limited-time welcome bonus offers for consumer Delta Amex Cards

Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card

  • New offer: Earn 50,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months. Offer expires 10/28/2020.
  • Old offer: Earn 35,000 bonus miles after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months.

Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card

  • New offer: Earn 60,000 bonus miles and 5,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months. Offer expires 10/28/2020.
  • Old offer: Earn 40,000 bonus miles and 5,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months.

(MQMs are used to determine Medallion Status and are different than miles you earn toward flights. Learn more about MQMs.)

Limited-time welcome bonus offers for business Delta Amex Cards

Delta SkyMiles® Gold Business American Express Card

  • New offer: Earn 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months. Offer expires 10/28/2020.
  • Old offer: Earn 40,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new card in the first three months.

Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card

  • New offer: Earn 70,000 bonus miles and 5,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $4,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months. Offer expires 10/28/2020.
  • Old offer: Earn 45,000 bonus miles and 5,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card in the first three months.

What are MQMs?

Medallion Qualification Miles, or MQMs, are used to determine Medallion Status for Delta's airline loyalty program and are different from the miles you earn toward flights. MQMs are earned based on distance flown and fare class, and in some cases through welcome bonus offers provided by credit cards. MQMs reset each calendar year as you work toward a new year of status.

Here are the required MQMs for Delta Medallion Status:

  • Silver: 25,000 MQMs
  • Gold: 50,000 MQMs
  • Platinum: 75,000 MQMs
  • Diamond: 125,000 MQMs

The higher your status, the more perks you'll be able to enjoy. Silver status provides entry-level benefits, such as waived baggage fees, basic priority boarding and a special $109 per year fee for CLEAR membership. If you move on up to the top-tier, Diamond offers the highest priority boarding, complimentary CLEAR membership and a dedicated VIP phone line to speak to a Delta reservations specialist.

Learn more about how to qualify for Delta Medallion Status.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.

Best Cards