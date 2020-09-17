Delta Amex Cards just released new limited-time bonus offers worth up to 70,000 SkyMiles

Major card issuers continue to adjust their credit card line up, especially the welcome bonus offers for travel cards. American Express is the latest issuer to offer new welcome bonus offers across four of its Delta SkyMiles® consumer and business credit cards.
Eligible cards include:
The offers are worth 50,000, 60,000 or 70,000 bonus miles, depending on the card you have. If you meet the requirements for the welcome bonus, you can earn a generous amount of SkyMiles that can help offset the cost of future travel.
CNBC Select breaks down the new offers for each card, so you can decide which is the best choice for you.
Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card
Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card
(MQMs are used to determine Medallion Status and are different than miles you earn toward flights. Learn more about MQMs.)
Delta SkyMiles® Gold Business American Express Card
Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card
Medallion Qualification Miles, or MQMs, are used to determine Medallion Status for Delta's airline loyalty program and are different from the miles you earn toward flights. MQMs are earned based on distance flown and fare class, and in some cases through welcome bonus offers provided by credit cards. MQMs reset each calendar year as you work toward a new year of status.
Here are the required MQMs for Delta Medallion Status:
The higher your status, the more perks you'll be able to enjoy. Silver status provides entry-level benefits, such as waived baggage fees, basic priority boarding and a special $109 per year fee for CLEAR membership. If you move on up to the top-tier, Diamond offers the highest priority boarding, complimentary CLEAR membership and a dedicated VIP phone line to speak to a Delta reservations specialist.
