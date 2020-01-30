Skip Navigation
Delta Amex credit cards relaunch with new benefits and limited-time bonus offers

Alexandria White@awhite_credit
Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card
American Express

American Express relaunched all seven Delta SkyMiles® credit cards today, Jan. 30, 2020, with new rewards, perks and limited-time welcome bonuses worth up to 100,000 miles, depending on the card you open. All Delta Amex cards also received a sleek new design. And the Delta SkyMiles Platinum and Reserve American Express cards will now be made from metal.

The relaunch comes following more than a year of research and customer feedback. "It's all about putting the customer at the center: listening to them, responding to them and making sure that we deliver even more value and better experience through these credit cards," Sandeep Dube, SVP of customer engagement and loyalty at Delta and CEO of Delta Vacations, tells CNBC Select.

Despite the annual fees increasing by up to $100 on select cards, new and existing cardholders can benefit from quicker ways to earn miles.

"Customers have the ability to really earn rewards even faster than they have been able to earn in the past," Eva Reda, EVP and GM of global partnership and product development at American Express, tells CNBC Select.

CNBC Select has all the details you need to know about the welcome offers and new card changes.

Limited-time welcome offers for Delta Amex cards

New applicants can benefit from generous welcome offers worth up to 100,000 miles, depending on the card you choose. These offers are valid through April 1, 2020.

Note: Amex disclaims that the welcome offers are not available to applicants who have or have had the card they apply for or previous versions of the card. They may also consider the number of Amex cards you have opened and closed as well as other factors in making a decision on your welcome offer eligibility.

Here are the seven new limited-time welcome offers for Delta Amex consumer and business credit cards.

Limited-time welcome offers for consumer Delta Amex cards

Blue Delta SkyMiles® Card from American Express

  • Earn 15,000 bonus miles after spending $1,000 in purchases on your new card in the first three months

Gold Delta SkyMiles® Card from American Express

  • Earn 60,000 bonus miles after spending $2,000 in purchases on your new card in the first three months, plus an additional 10,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of card membership

Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Card from American Express

  • Earn 80,000 bonus miles after spending $3,000 in purchases on your new card in the first three months, plus an additional 20,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of card membership

Delta Reserve® Card from American Express

  • Earn 80,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after spending $5,000 in purchases on your new card in the first three months, plus, an additional 20,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of card membership. Learn more about MQMs

Limited-time welcome offers for business Delta Amex cards

Delta SkyMiles® Gold Business American Express Card

  • Earn 60,000 bonus miles after spending $2,000 in purchases on your new card in the first three months, plus an additional 10,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of card membership

Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card

  • Earn 80,000 bonus miles after spending $3,000 in purchases on your new card in the first three months, plus an additional 20,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of card membership.

Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card

  • Earn 80,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after spending $5,000 in purchases on your new card in the first three months, plus an additional 20,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of card membership . Learn more about MQMs

Upcoming Delta Amex credit card changes

In addition to new welcome offers, there are many other changes to the consumer and business Delta Amex cards, including increased rewards rates, higher annual fees and added statement credits, depending on the card.

Consumer Delta Amex cards

Blue Delta SkyMiles® Card from American Express

  • Annual fee: $0 (remains the same)
  • 2X miles on purchases made directly with Delta and at restaurants worldwide (previously U.S. only)
  • No foreign transaction fees (previously 2.7% per transaction)

Gold Delta SkyMiles® Card from American Express

  • Annual fee: $99 (previously $0 first year, then $95)
  • 2X miles on purchases made directly with Delta and at restaurants worldwide and U.S. supermarkets
  • $100 Delta flight credit after spending $10,000 annually

Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Card from American Express

  • Annual fee: $250 (previously $195)
  • 3X miles on purchases made directly with Delta (previously 2X) and on purchases made directly with hotels
  • 2X miles at restaurants worldwide and U.S. supermarkets
  • Up to $100 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck fees

Delta Reserve® Card from American Express

  • Annual fee: $550 annual fee (previously $450)
  • 3X miles on purchases made directly with Delta (previously 2X)
  • Access to The American Express Centurion® Lounge
  • 2 Delta Sky Club® one-time guest passes
  • Up to $100 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fees
  • Access to complimentary upgrades for card members without Medallion® Status

Business Delta Amex cards

Delta SkyMiles® Gold Business American Express Card

  • Annual fee: $99 (previously $0 first year, then $95)
  • 2X miles on purchases made directly with Delta and now at restaurants worldwide, on U.S. shipping and U.S. advertising
  • $100 Delta flight credit after $10,000 annual spending

Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card

  • Annual fee: $250 (previously $195)
  • 3X miles on purchases made directly with Delta (previously 2X) and now on purchases made directly with hotels
  • 1.5X miles on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more
  • Up to $100 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck fees

Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card

  • Annual fee: $550 (previously $450)
  • 3X miles on purchases made directly with Delta (previously 2X)
  • 1.5X miles on purchases after spending $150,000 per calendar year
  • Access to The American Express Centurion® Lounge
  • 2 Delta Sky Club® one-time guest passes
  • Up to $100 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck fees
  • Access to complimentary upgrades for card members without Medallion® Status

What are MQMs?

Medallion Qualification Miles — or MQMs — are used to determine Medallion Status for Delta's airline loyalty program and are different from the miles you earn toward flights. MQMs are earned based on distance flown and fare class, and in some cases through welcome bonus offers provided by credit cards. MQMs reset each calendar year as you work toward a new year of status.

Here are the required MQMs for Delta Medallion Status:

  • Silver: 25,000 MQMs
  • Gold: 50,000 MQMs
  • Platinum: 75,000 MQMs
  • Diamond: 125,000 MQMs

Learn more about how to qualify for Delta Medallion Status.

Prefer a different airline or you're not loyal to one? Check out CNBC Select's best airline credit cards and best travel credit cards.

For rates & fees of the Blue Delta SkyMiles®, please click here.

For rates & fees of the Gold Delta SkyMiles® , please click here.

For rates & fees of the Platinum Delta SkyMiles®, please click here.

For rates & fees of the Delta Reserve®, please click here.

For rates & fees of the Delta SkyMiles® Gold Business, please click here.

For rates & fees of the Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business, please click here.

For rates & fees of the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business, please click here.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.

