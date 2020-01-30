Delta Amex credit cards relaunch with new benefits and limited-time bonus offers

American Express relaunched all seven Delta SkyMiles® credit cards today, Jan. 30, 2020, with new rewards, perks and limited-time welcome bonuses worth up to 100,000 miles, depending on the card you open. All Delta Amex cards also received a sleek new design. And the Delta SkyMiles Platinum and Reserve American Express cards will now be made from metal.

The relaunch comes following more than a year of research and customer feedback. "It's all about putting the customer at the center: listening to them, responding to them and making sure that we deliver even more value and better experience through these credit cards," Sandeep Dube, SVP of customer engagement and loyalty at Delta and CEO of Delta Vacations, tells CNBC Select.

Despite the annual fees increasing by up to $100 on select cards, new and existing cardholders can benefit from quicker ways to earn miles.

"Customers have the ability to really earn rewards even faster than they have been able to earn in the past," Eva Reda, EVP and GM of global partnership and product development at American Express, tells CNBC Select.

CNBC Select has all the details you need to know about the welcome offers and new card changes.