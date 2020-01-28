You've got 2 days left to apply for Delta SkyMiles Amex credit cards before the annual fees increase

American Express announced new benefits and annual fee changes for all seven Delta SkyMiles credit cards last September that take affect Jan. 30, 2020. For six of the seven cards, the annual fee is increasing by up to $100. Prospective applicants have until end of day on Jan. 29, 2020 to apply for the Delta SkyMiles credit cards and lock in the lower annual fee for a year.

If you've been thinking about opening one of these airline credit cards, now is the best time since you can save up to $100 on the annual fee and still take advantage of the new benefits going live Jan. 30.

Below, CNBC Select reviews the upcoming annual fee changes and benefit updates.