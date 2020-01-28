Skip Navigation
You've got 2 days left to apply for Delta SkyMiles Amex credit cards before the annual fees increase

Alexandria White@awhite_credit
A Delta Air Lines Boeing 767-300 landing in Amsterdam.
Nicolas Economou | NurPhoto | Getty Images

American Express announced new benefits and annual fee changes for all seven Delta SkyMiles credit cards last September that take affect Jan. 30, 2020. For six of the seven cards, the annual fee is increasing by up to $100. Prospective applicants have until end of day on Jan. 29, 2020 to apply for the Delta SkyMiles credit cards and lock in the lower annual fee for a year.

If you've been thinking about opening one of these airline credit cards, now is the best time since you can save up to $100 on the annual fee and still take advantage of the new benefits going live Jan. 30.

Below, CNBC Select reviews the upcoming annual fee changes and benefit updates.

Upcoming Delta SkyMiles credit card changes

Here are the main changes coming to consumer and business Delta SkyMiles® American Express cards. For complete benefits and changes, visit NewDeltaAmex.com. Note that additional terms apply and the new annual fee and benefits take effect starting Jan. 30, 2020.

Consumer cards

Blue Delta SkyMiles® Card from American Express

  • Annual fee: $0 (remains the same)
  • 2X miles on purchases made directly with Delta and at restaurants worldwide (previously U.S. only)
  • No foreign transaction fees (previously 2.7% per transaction)

Gold Delta SkyMiles® Card from American Express

  • Annual fee: $99 (previously $0 first year, then $95)
  • 2X miles on purchases made directly with Delta and at restaurants worldwide and U.S. supermarkets
  • $100 Delta flight credit after spending $10,000 annually

Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Card from American Express

  • Annual fee: $250 (previously $195)
  • 3X miles on purchases made directly with Delta (previously 2X) and on purchases made directly with hotels
  • 2X miles at restaurants worldwide and U.S. supermarkets
  • Up to $100 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck fees

Delta Reserve® Card from American Express

  • Annual fee: $550 annual fee (previously $450)
  • 3X miles on purchases made directly with Delta (previously 2X)
  • Access to The American Express Centurion® Lounge
  • 2 Delta Sky Club® one-time guest passes
  • Up to $100 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fees
  • Access to complimentary upgrades for card members without Medallion® Status

Business cards

Delta SkyMiles® Gold Business American Express Card

  • Annual fee: $99 (previously $0 first year, then $95)
  • 2X miles on purchases made directly with Delta and now at restaurants worldwide, on U.S. shipping and U.S. advertising
  • $100 Delta flight credit after $10,000 annual spending

Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card

  • Annual fee: $250 (previously $195)
  • 3X miles on purchases made directly with Delta (previously 2X) and now on purchases made directly with hotels
  • 1.5X miles on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more
  • Up to $100 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck fees

Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card

  • Annual fee: $550 (previously $450)
  • 3X miles on purchases made directly with Delta (previously 2X)
  • 1.5X miles on purchases after spending $150,000 per calendar year
  • Access to The American Express Centurion® Lounge
  • 2 Delta Sky Club® one-time guest passes
  • Up to $100 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck fees
  • Access to complimentary upgrades for card members without Medallion® Status

Not loyal to a specific airline? Check out CNBC Select's best travel credit cards.

For rates & fees of the Blue Delta SkyMiles®, please click here.

For rates & fees of the Gold Delta SkyMiles® , please click here.

For rates & fees of the Platinum Delta SkyMiles®, please click here.

For rates & fees of the Delta Reserve®, please click here.

For rates & fees of the Delta SkyMiles® Gold Business, please click here.

For rates & fees of the Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business, please click here.

For rates & fees of the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business, please click here.

