DoorDash Rewards Mastercard review: Some value, but there are better options for your wallet
Other no-annual-fee credit cards are just as rewarding for DoorDash purchases and much more.
The DoorDash Rewards Mastercard® is a solid cash-back credit card for DoorDash and Caviar purchases. And it's also rewarding for grocery store and restaurant purchases.
But, it falls short when compared to the best credit cards for dining and food delivery. Its welcome bonus is forgettable. The same benefit is available for free – on top of a welcome bonus – with dozens of Chase credit cards. And the 4% bonus category is limited to DoorDash and Caviar purchases. Other cards match that value for a much wider range of purchases.
Below, CNBC Select details the benefits and drawbacks of the DoorDash Rewards Mastercard.
Rewards
4% cash back on DoorDash and Caviar orders, 3% cash back on dining when purchased directly from a restaurant, 2% cash back on grocery stores, online or in-store, 1% cash back on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
With the DoorDash Rewards Mastercard get a FREE year of DashPass ($96 value)
Annual fee
$0
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
20.24% - 28.99% variable
Balance transfer fee
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Not disclosed
Member FDIC. See our methodology, terms apply.
Pros
- Great cash-back rate for DoorDash/Caviar orders
- No annual fee
- World Elite Mastercard benefits
Cons
- Weak welcome bonus
- High spending requirement for complimentary DashPass after the intro period expires
DoorDash Rewards Mastercard® review
Welcome bonus
The primary cardholder and up to one authorized user will receive 12 months of complimentary DashPass after approval with no spending requirement. Once you're enrolled in DashPass, it will auto-renew, so you'll need to cancel before your renewal date if you don't want to pay for the membership.
The DoorDash Rewards Mastercard is issued by Chase, which means it likely is affected by the bank's 5/24 rule. The way this rule works is, you won't be approved for a Chase credit card if you've opened five or more credit cards from any bank in the past 24 months (many business credit cards don't count toward your 5/24 status).
Benefits and perks
Cardmembers who spend $10,000 on their DoorDash Rewards Mastercard within an anniversary year receive 12 months of complimentary DashPass. DashPass members enjoy benefits such as no delivery fees, reduced service fees and 5% back on eligible pickup orders.
Cardmembers have access to exclusive limited-time offers. Currently, cardholders can take advantage of $25 off their first two orders of at least $100 with DoorDash Nationwide Shipping (expires Dec. 21, 2023)
Since the DoorDash Rewards card is a World Elite Mastercard, cardholders get:
- $5 Lyft credit when you pay for three Lyft rides in a month with the card
- $5 off their first DoorDash order each month
- Free Shoprunner membership (free returns and two-day shipping at participating retailers)
- $5 in Fandango Rewards for every $20 in eligible purchases at Fandango and Vudu
The card also gives you several useful insurance benefits. Eligible purchases are covered by trip cancellation/interruption insurance, purchase protection, extended warranty protection, cell phone protection and rental car insurance (secondary in the U.S.).
How to earn and use DoorDash Rewards
Earning
The DoorDash Rewards Mastercard earns cash back at the following rates:
- 4% cash back on DoorDash and Caviar
- 3% cash back on dining when purchased directly from a restaurant
- 2% cash back on grocery stores
- 1% cash back on all other purchases
Redeeming
This is a cash-back credit card, which makes redeeming the rewards you earn easy. You can use your rewards to pay for DoorDash and Caviar orders when you check out. The cash back you earn can also be redeemed for gift cards and as a statement credit or direct deposit.
Rates and fees
The DoorDash Rewards card has no foreign transaction fees and no annual fee. There is no introductory APR offer and the standard APR is variable and ranges between 20.24% - 28.99%. The balance transfer fee is $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater. And balance transfers have a variable APR of 20.24%-28.99%.
Card comparison
DoorDash Rewards Mastercard vs. Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card
Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card
Rewards
Earn 10% cash back on purchases made through Uber & Uber Eats, plus complimentary Uber One membership statement credits through 11/14/2024, 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases, earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel; Terms apply, 3% cash back on dining and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), 3% cash back on popular streaming services and entertainment, and 1% cash back on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
Annual fee
$0
Intro APR
0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months
Regular APR
19.99% - 29.99% variable
Balance transfer fee
3% fee on the amounts transferred within the first 15 months
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
See our methodology, terms apply.
Pros
- 3% cash back on dining and entertainment purchases
- Ability to redeem rewards at any amount, unlike some other cards with $25 minimums
- Competitive special financing offer on both new purchases and balance transfers
- No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S.
Cons
- 3% balance transfer fee on the amounts transferred within the first 15 months
The Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card earns 3% back on dining, entertainment, streaming services and grocery stores. This is just 1% less than what the DoorDash Rewards card earns on DoorDash and Caviar orders. But the Capital One SavorOne's 3% back on dining also extends to delivery options that would only earn 1% back with the DoorDash card. If you're willing to venture beyond DoorDash for food delivery, the Capital One SavorOne offers 10% back on Uber and Uber Eats orders and Uber One membership fee credits through Nov. 14, 2024.
The Capital One Savor One card also has no annual fee and a welcome bonus worth double what the DoorDash Rewards card offers. New cardholders can earn a $200 cash bonus after spending $500 within the first three months of account opening. And they can also take advantage of a generous 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 15 months (then a 19.99% - 29.99% variable APR). A fee of 3% on the amouned applies to balance transfers within the first 15 months.
DoorDash Rewards Mastercard vs. U.S. Bank Altitude® Go Visa Signature® Card
U.S. Bank Altitude® Go Visa Signature® Card
Rewards
4X points on dining, takeout, and restaurant delivery, 2X points on streaming services, 2X points at grocery stores, grocery delivery, gas stations, and EV charging stations, 1X point on all other eligible purchases
Welcome bonus
20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in eligible purchases within the first 90 days of account opening
Annual fee
$0
Intro APR
0% for the first 12 billing cycles on balance transfers and purchases
Regular APR
18.24% - 29.24% (Variable)
Balance transfer fee
Either 3% of the amount of each transfer or $5 minimum, whichever is greater
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Good/Excellent
See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply.
Pros
- No annual fee
- High 4X points on takeout, food delivery and dining
- Annual $15 credit for eligible streaming service purchases
- No foreign transaction fees
Cons
If you want a no-annual-fee card that maximizes your rewards on dining, takeout and delivery, consider the U.S. Bank Altitude® Go Visa Signature® Card because it earns 4X points on those categories. And the points you earn with the Altitude Go card are worth one cent each for a variety of redemptions. This means you're essentially earning 4% back when spending at any restaurant or with any of the popular delivery services. In other words, you won't be missing out on valuable rewards if DoorDash doesn't deliver from your favorite restaurant.
The U.S. Bank Altitude Go card also has a worthwhile welcome bonus and 0% intro APR offer. You can earn 20,000 bonus points (worth $200) after spending $1,000 on the card in the first 90 days. The introductory 0% intro APR offer applies to purchase and balance transfers for the first 12 months, then a variable 18.24%-29.24% APR applies. The balance transfer fee is the greater of $5 or 3% of the amount transferred.
Is the DoorDash Rewards Mastercard® right for you?
The DoorDash Rewards card could be valuable for anyone who wants to maximize their return on DoorDash purchases. But it's more of a supporting player than the star of the show when it comes to your cards. If you're opening your first rewards credit card or only want to have one credit card in your wallet, the DoorDash Rewards Mastercard may not be the best choice.
It earns a generous return for DoorDash and Caviar orders, but other cards are just as rewarding for more types of purchases. And the card's welcome bonus offer isn't as valuable as what you can earn with other no-annual-fee cards. If you're interested in a free DashPass membership, many other Chase credit cards offer complimentary DashPass membership on top of a standard intro bonus and other benefits.
Bottom line
The DoorDash Rewards Mastercard is a co-branded credit card aimed at DoorDash fans. It has many useful perks and is a rewarding cash-back card for DoorDash purchases. However, other no-annual-fee cards are just as lucrative for a wider swath of spending and come with better intro bonuses.
Why trust CNBC Select?
At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions with their money. Every airline credit card review is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors with extensive knowledge of credit card products. While CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics. See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best credit cards.
Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.
