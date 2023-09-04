DoorDash Rewards Mastercard review: Some value, but there are better options for your wallet

DoorDash Rewards Mastercard® LARGE Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards 4% cash back on DoorDash and Caviar orders, 3% cash back on dining when purchased directly from a restaurant, 2% cash back on grocery stores, online or in-store, 1% cash back on all other purchases

Welcome bonus With the DoorDash Rewards Mastercard get a FREE year of DashPass ($96 value)

Annual fee $0

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.24% - 28.99% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Not disclosed Member FDIC. See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Great cash-back rate for DoorDash/Caviar orders

No annual fee

World Elite Mastercard benefits Cons Weak welcome bonus

High spending requirement for complimentary DashPass after the intro period expires Learn More View More

DoorDash Rewards Mastercard® review

Welcome bonus

The primary cardholder and up to one authorized user will receive 12 months of complimentary DashPass after approval with no spending requirement. Once you're enrolled in DashPass, it will auto-renew, so you'll need to cancel before your renewal date if you don't want to pay for the membership. The DoorDash Rewards Mastercard is issued by Chase, which means it likely is affected by the bank's 5/24 rule. The way this rule works is, you won't be approved for a Chase credit card if you've opened five or more credit cards from any bank in the past 24 months (many business credit cards don't count toward your 5/24 status).

Benefits and perks

How to earn and use DoorDash Rewards

Earning The DoorDash Rewards Mastercard earns cash back at the following rates: 4% cash back on DoorDash and Caviar

3% cash back on dining when purchased directly from a restaurant

2% cash back on grocery stores

1% cash back on all other purchases Redeeming This is a cash-back credit card, which makes redeeming the rewards you earn easy. You can use your rewards to pay for DoorDash and Caviar orders when you check out. The cash back you earn can also be redeemed for gift cards and as a statement credit or direct deposit.

Rates and fees

The DoorDash Rewards card has no foreign transaction fees and no annual fee. There is no introductory APR offer and the standard APR is variable and ranges between 20.24% - 28.99%. The balance transfer fee is $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater. And balance transfers have a variable APR of 20.24%-28.99%.

Card comparison

DoorDash Rewards Mastercard vs. Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card Learn More Information about the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards Earn 10% cash back on purchases made through Uber & Uber Eats, plus complimentary Uber One membership statement credits through 11/14/2024, 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases, earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel; Terms apply, 3% cash back on dining and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), 3% cash back on popular streaming services and entertainment, and 1% cash back on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months

Regular APR 19.99% - 29.99% variable

Balance transfer fee 3% fee on the amounts transferred within the first 15 months

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good

See our methodology, terms apply. Read our Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card review. Pros 3% cash back on dining and entertainment purchases

Ability to redeem rewards at any amount, unlike some other cards with $25 minimums

Competitive special financing offer on both new purchases and balance transfers

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Cons 3% balance transfer fee on the amounts transferred within the first 15 months Learn More View More

The Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card earns 3% back on dining, entertainment, streaming services and grocery stores. This is just 1% less than what the DoorDash Rewards card earns on DoorDash and Caviar orders. But the Capital One SavorOne's 3% back on dining also extends to delivery options that would only earn 1% back with the DoorDash card. If you're willing to venture beyond DoorDash for food delivery, the Capital One SavorOne offers 10% back on Uber and Uber Eats orders and Uber One membership fee credits through Nov. 14, 2024. The Capital One Savor One card also has no annual fee and a welcome bonus worth double what the DoorDash Rewards card offers. New cardholders can earn a $200 cash bonus after spending $500 within the first three months of account opening. And they can also take advantage of a generous 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 15 months (then a 19.99% - 29.99% variable APR). A fee of 3% on the amouned applies to balance transfers within the first 15 months. DoorDash Rewards Mastercard vs. U.S. Bank Altitude® Go Visa Signature® Card

U.S. Bank Altitude® Go Visa Signature® Card Learn More Information about the U.S. Bank Altitude® Go Visa Signature® Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 4X points on dining, takeout, and restaurant delivery, 2X points on streaming services, 2X points at grocery stores, grocery delivery, gas stations, and EV charging stations, 1X point on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in eligible purchases within the first 90 days of account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 12 billing cycles on balance transfers and purchases

Regular APR 18.24% - 29.24% (Variable)

Balance transfer fee Either 3% of the amount of each transfer or $5 minimum, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Good/Excellent See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply. Pros No annual fee

High 4X points on takeout, food delivery and dining

Annual $15 credit for eligible streaming service purchases

No foreign transaction fees Cons Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $581

$581 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $2,104 Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus Learn More View More

If you want a no-annual-fee card that maximizes your rewards on dining, takeout and delivery, consider the U.S. Bank Altitude® Go Visa Signature® Card because it earns 4X points on those categories. And the points you earn with the Altitude Go card are worth one cent each for a variety of redemptions. This means you're essentially earning 4% back when spending at any restaurant or with any of the popular delivery services. In other words, you won't be missing out on valuable rewards if DoorDash doesn't deliver from your favorite restaurant. The U.S. Bank Altitude Go card also has a worthwhile welcome bonus and 0% intro APR offer. You can earn 20,000 bonus points (worth $200) after spending $1,000 on the card in the first 90 days. The introductory 0% intro APR offer applies to purchase and balance transfers for the first 12 months, then a variable 18.24%-29.24% APR applies. The balance transfer fee is the greater of $5 or 3% of the amount transferred.

Is the DoorDash Rewards Mastercard® right for you?

The DoorDash Rewards card could be valuable for anyone who wants to maximize their return on DoorDash purchases. But it's more of a supporting player than the star of the show when it comes to your cards. If you're opening your first rewards credit card or only want to have one credit card in your wallet, the DoorDash Rewards Mastercard may not be the best choice. It earns a generous return for DoorDash and Caviar orders, but other cards are just as rewarding for more types of purchases. And the card's welcome bonus offer isn't as valuable as what you can earn with other no-annual-fee cards. If you're interested in a free DashPass membership, many other Chase credit cards offer complimentary DashPass membership on top of a standard intro bonus and other benefits.

Bottom line

The DoorDash Rewards Mastercard is a co-branded credit card aimed at DoorDash fans. It has many useful perks and is a rewarding cash-back card for DoorDash purchases. However, other no-annual-fee cards are just as lucrative for a wider swath of spending and come with better intro bonuses.

Subscribe to the CNBC Select Newsletter! Money matters — so make the most of it. Get expert tips, strategies, news and everything else you need to maximize your money, right to your inbox. Sign up here.

Why trust CNBC Select?

At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions with their money. Every airline credit card review is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors with extensive knowledge of credit card products. While CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics. See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best credit cards. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.