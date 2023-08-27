Here’s why we chose Embrace as one of our top picks for pet insurance in 2023

If you own a pet, you've probably already realized just how quickly the costs can add up. Pet insurance is one way to help bring down unexpected expenses, and Embrace's pet insurance is a strong option for those who are looking for coverage. Here's what you need to know about Embrace before enrolling your pet, and how to decide which pet insurance is right for you.

Embrace pet insurance

Embrace Pet Insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

Policy highlights A variety of maximum annual limits, reimbursement choices and deductibles allow you to tailor coverage to your needs and budget. A two-day waiting period for accident policies can also help get your pet covered sooner, though illnesses have a 14-day waiting period.

App available Yes

Standout features Embrace offers the option of unlimited annual coverage limits. It also offers coverage for non-invasive treatments, like chiropractic care, hydrotherapy and acupuncture. Pros Unlimited annual coverage is available

Shorter two-day waiting periods for accident coverage

Available in all 50 states and Washington D.C. Cons Accident and illness coverage is limited to pets under age 15

No option for wellness insurance coverage Learn More View More

What we'll cover

Overview

Embrace's pet insurance covers cats and dogs in 49 US states and the District of Columbia. It stands out for its accident and illness and accident-only policies, which can have maximum annual reimbursement limits ranging from $5,000 to an unlimited amount. Embrace also offers an additional wellness rewards plan that can cover routine care costs including vaccinations, microchipping and grooming. Embrace has been insuring pets since 2006. Policies are backed by American Modern Insurance Group, which has an A+ financial strength rating from AMBest, a credit rating agency that grades insurance companies on their ability to meet their financial commitments. Embrace also received an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, and has an average customer review rating of 3.36 out of five stars based on 217 reviews, one of the higher scores we've seen in the pet insurance companies CNBC Select has reviewed.

Policies offered

Embrace offers two of the three main types of pet insurance: accident and illness and accident-only pet insurance. While Embrace does offer a wellness program, it's not an insurance policy. Instead, it's a pool of money set aside to cover routine expenses, either $250, $450 or $650 per year. However, any balance remaining won't roll from year to year. That said, Embrace offers a lot of value with its accident and illness and accident-only policies. Embrace's policies cover exam fees, so you won't be on the hook for the full price of the vet visit. Here's what you need to know about what these policies cover. Accident-only policy Embrace's accident-only policy can help cover expenses related to accidents, including mishaps like poisoning, ingesting an object, or cuts. The accident-only policy can also help pay for medications prescribed as a result of the accident. While this policy won't cover as many circumstances as the accident and illness policy, it's also easier to qualify for, making the accident-only policy a good option for pets that are age 15 or older or have incurable pre-existing conditions. Accident and illness policy The accident and illness policy includes all the coverage from the accident policy, plus coverage for new illnesses your pet may develop. Some of the conditions this policy can cover include: Breed-specific conditions

Cancer

Chronic conditions

Orthopedic conditions

Dental illnesses (up to $1,000 per year) One exceptional feature of Embrace's accident and illness policy is prescription drug coverage — as long as the condition is covered by the policy, any related prescription medications are covered as well. Additionally, included coverage for complementary treatments can help pay for alternative treatments for your pet, including acupuncture, chiropractic visits, hydrotherapy, physiotherapy and laser treatments. Like all other pet insurance companies, Embrace doesn't cover pre-existing conditions, or any illnesses or injuries that your pet had before signing up for the policy and completing the waiting period. However, Embrace does distinguish between incurable pre-existing conditions and those considered curable, such as respiratory or urinary tract infections. If your pet goes 12 months without showing any symptoms or receiving any treatment for a curable pre-existing condition, then Embrace may still cover them under its accident and illness policy. Not all companies make this distinction between curable and incurable pre-existing conditions, which could make Embrace a good choice for owners with a pet suffering from a temporary affliction.

Features

Embrace's pet insurance coverage offers some excellent features to help you take care of your pet, including: 24/7 pet telehealth services. This lets you access a veterinary professional anytime without needing to schedule an appointment and is included with every Embrace policy.

This lets you access a veterinary professional anytime without needing to schedule an appointment and is included with every Embrace policy. Included vet visit fees. Some pet insurance companies don't cover the exam fees, or the cost charged by a veterinary office for an exam, which is generally between $50 and $100 per visit. Embrace includes vet visits or exam fees in its policies.

Some pet insurance companies don't cover the exam fees, or the cost charged by a veterinary office for an exam, which is generally between $50 and $100 per visit. Embrace includes vet visits or exam fees in its policies. Dental illnesses are covered. It's not uncommon for pet insurance companies to exclude any oral illnesses from coverage. Embrace policies cover new dental illnesses and accidents, including broken teeth, extractions and even gingivitis.

It's not uncommon for pet insurance companies to exclude any oral illnesses from coverage. Embrace policies cover new dental illnesses and accidents, including broken teeth, extractions and even gingivitis. Prescription drug coverage. Embrace offers prescription drug coverage related to new accidents and illnesses your pet may encounter. It can cover everything from allergy medication to insulin. To help you submit your claims, Embrace has a separate website called MyEmbrace. The insurer also has created a mobile app you can use to easily submit claims from your phone.

Discounts

While we've reviewed other pet insurance companies that offer more discounts than Embrace does, the company does have two valuable offers for policyholders: 10% multi-pet discount. If you have multiple pets, you can insure them all and save 10% automatically.

If you have multiple pets, you can insure them all and save 10% automatically. 5% military discount. Active and former military members can save 5% on insuring their pets. However, this discount isn't available in New York or Tennessee.

How it compares

Embrace's pet insurance is competitive for those wanting to insure a cat or dog. For those wanting to cover a horse, ASPCA's pet insurance could be a better fit for your needs.

ASPCA Pet Insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

Policy highlights ASPCA's pet insurance has been operating since 1997, making it one of the oldest providers in the space. Coverage is available at eight weeks old, and there's no maximum age limit. A 30-day money-back guarantee is available for all policies if no covered claims are filed.

App available Yes

Standout features An app makes for a simple claims filing experience, and reimbursements are available by direct deposit. ASPCA pet insurance also offers coverage for horses.

Embrace might also fall short for those wanting a true wellness insurance policy that can pay for routine care expenses and exams. Embrace's wellness rewards program functions more as a budgeting technique for your pet's expenses than a true insurance policy. We chose Pets Best as our top choice for pet insurance with wellness coverage.

Pets Best Pet Insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

Policy highlights Available in all 50 states, Pets Best is a standout for its affordable rates. While wellness policies are available, Pet's Best focuses on accident-only policies and accident and illness policies.

App available Yes

Standout features Pet's Best offers coverage to cats and dogs as young as 7 weeks old, and has no maximum age limit. An option to pay your vet directly is available.

It's worth noting that Embrace has annual deductibles on its policies. With this type of deductible, you must meet the deductible for covered conditions once each year before reimbursement begins. Some other pet insurance companies function differently and have deductibles applied each time your pet visits the vet for a covered condition. Annual deductibles can be simpler to keep track of but could be less advantageous if your pet faces recurring illnesses or chronic conditions that force you to pay the deductible amount every year. Embrace offers a competitive variety of coverage and features to help you keep your pet healthy. However, it's always worth getting quotes from several different insurers since each considers you and your pet's information differently.

Bottom line

Embrace can be a strong option for pet parents wanting to get accident-only or accident and illness insurance. With strong ratings for financial strength and customer satisfaction, this pet insurance can help you take care of your pet and your wallet. To get the best deal on pet insurance, make sure to shop around and be sure pet insurance is the right move for you and your cat or dog.

