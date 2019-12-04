Limited-time offer ending soon: Earn up to 100,000 bonus points with Amex Business Platinum Card

The limited-time welcome bonus for The Business Platinum® Card from American Express is ending today. Potential cardholders have until the end of the day to apply for the card in order to take advantage of the elevated welcome bonus, which gives new cardholders up to 100,000 Membership Rewards® points. CNBC Select has all the details you need to know about the welcome bonus offer that ends Dec. 4, 2019, and the card's benefits.

The Business Platinum® Card from American Express' welcome bonus

Earn up to 100,000 points: 50,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $10,000 and an extra 50,000 points after you spend an additional $15,000 all on qualifying purchases within your first three months of card membership.

What the welcome bonus is worth

While the value of one point varies, here are some ways you can redeem 100,000 Membership Rewards® points, according to Amex's rewards points calculator: Pay with points at checkout: $1,000 (NYC Taxi), $500 (Ticketmaster), $700 (all other eligible sites, such as Amazon and PayPal)

$1,000 (NYC Taxi), $500 (Ticketmaster), $700 (all other eligible sites, such as Amazon and PayPal) Gift cards: up to $1,000

up to $1,000 Statement credit: $600

$600 Book or upgrade travel: $700* (prepaid hotels and cruises), $1,000* (flights)

$700* (prepaid hotels and cruises), $1,000* (flights) Transfer points to frequent traveler program partners: up to 100,000 points in the partners' program

up to 100,000 points in the partners' program Shopping with merchant partners: $500 *You have to pay for travel using The Business Platinum® Card from American Express through American Express Travel to get these redemption rates. There are no blackout dates when travel is booked on this site. Plus points don't expire while your account is open.

The Business Platinum® Card from American Express

Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights and prepaid hotels on amextravel.com, 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn up to 100,000 points — earn 50,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $10,000 and an extra 50,000 points after you spend an additional $15,000 all on qualifying purchases within your first 3 months of card membership

Annual fee $595

Intro APR Not applicable

Regular APR Not applicable

Balance transfer fee Not applicable

Foreign transaction fee None

See rates and fees, terms apply. Pros Get 50% more points on purchases of $5,000 or more

Get 35% points back when you use points for flights

$200 airline fee credit for incidentals on one qualifying airline each year

American Express Global Lounge Collection

Complimentary Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite status and Hilton Honors Gold status

Up to $200 annual statement credit for Dell purchases

Get one year of Platinum Global Access from WeWork Cons $595 annual fee

$300 annual fee for each additional Platinum card

$300 annual fee for each additional Platinum card

No introductory 0% financing offers for purchases or balance transfers

Additional cardholder benefits

The Business Platinum® Card from American Express ranks as our best small business credit card with luxury perks. The card offers over a dozen premium perks for business owners. Whether it's travel, purchase protection, rewards or expense management, there's a benefit for every type of business owner. Cardholders earn a competitive 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights and prepaid hotels on Amextravel.com and 1X points on all other purchases. Plus, you earn 50% more points on purchases of $5,000 or more. Points redeemed for flights through Amex Travel get 35% points back. Luxury travel benefits include a statement credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck, access to over 1,200 airport lounges through the American Express Global Lounge Collection and an annual $200 airline fee credit for incidentals, like baggage and seat upgrades. This card also comes with up to a $200 annual statement credit for Dell purchases and one year of complimentary Platinum Global Access from WeWork, which provides access to 300+ workspaces in 75+ cities and 20+ countries (enroll before Dec. 31, 2019). While this card has a suite of benefits, it comes with a hefty $595 annual fee (see rates and fees). And each employee card costs an additional $300 annually. If you take advantage of all the card benefits, you can offset the high annual fee. You do have the option to open alternative employee cards for a lower fee: $200 for each additional Executive Business Card and $45 for each additional Business Gold Rewards Card. For rates and fees of the Business Platinum® Card from American Express, click here.

