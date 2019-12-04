Limited-time offer ending soon: Earn up to 100,000 bonus points with Amex Business Platinum Card

The limited-time welcome bonus for The Business Platinum® Card from American Express is ending today. Potential cardholders have until the end of the day to apply for the card in order to take advantage of the elevated welcome bonus, which gives new cardholders up to 100,000 Membership Rewards® points.
CNBC Select has all the details you need to know about the welcome bonus offer that ends Dec. 4, 2019, and the card's benefits.
Earn up to 100,000 points: 50,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $10,000 and an extra 50,000 points after you spend an additional $15,000 all on qualifying purchases within your first three months of card membership.
While the value of one point varies, here are some ways you can redeem 100,000 Membership Rewards® points, according to Amex's rewards points calculator:
*You have to pay for travel using The Business Platinum® Card from American Express through American Express Travel to get these redemption rates. There are no blackout dates when travel is booked on this site. Plus points don't expire while your account is open.
Earn 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights and prepaid hotels on amextravel.com, 1X points on all other purchases
$595
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
None
The Business Platinum® Card from American Express ranks as our best small business credit card with luxury perks. The card offers over a dozen premium perks for business owners. Whether it's travel, purchase protection, rewards or expense management, there's a benefit for every type of business owner.
Cardholders earn a competitive 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights and prepaid hotels on Amextravel.com and 1X points on all other purchases. Plus, you earn 50% more points on purchases of $5,000 or more. Points redeemed for flights through Amex Travel get 35% points back.
Luxury travel benefits include a statement credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck, access to over 1,200 airport lounges through the American Express Global Lounge Collection and an annual $200 airline fee credit for incidentals, like baggage and seat upgrades.
This card also comes with up to a $200 annual statement credit for Dell purchases and one year of complimentary Platinum Global Access from WeWork, which provides access to 300+ workspaces in 75+ cities and 20+ countries (enroll before Dec. 31, 2019).
While this card has a suite of benefits, it comes with a hefty $595 annual fee (see rates and fees). And each employee card costs an additional $300 annually. If you take advantage of all the card benefits, you can offset the high annual fee. You do have the option to open alternative employee cards for a lower fee: $200 for each additional Executive Business Card and $45 for each additional Business Gold Rewards Card.
